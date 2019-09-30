Haunted by memories, first responders start over in wildfires' aftermath

CHP Officer Ken Enger’s voice falters and his body tenses as he recounts the night he drove directly into the path of the inferno.

Fire Capt. Rob Bisordi clasps his hands and speaks deliberately — somber and soft in his tone, pausing at times in his recollections.

Redcom dispatcher Michelle Freese counts a victory in no longer crying when the topic comes up.

And firefighter Tony Niel’s haunting memories of fleeing his burning Larkfield neighborhood with his young family are starting to fall away, layered over with joyful moments from life in their new home.

It has been nearly two years since the October 2017 wildfires sent an army of firefighters and law enforcement officers rushing toward danger in Santa Rosa and the Sonoma Valley. Dozens on the front lines found their worlds divided between duty and personal need, realizing their own homes were on fire or soon would be.

Harrowing hours passed like minutes, and endless days felt like hours.

Looking back, they feel great pride in doing what they could — and deep frustration in their inability to do more against the series of wind-driven blazes that killed 24 people in Sonoma County and destroyed 5,334 homes.

“Hell came to town,” said Bisordi, 49, a veteran Sonoma County Fire captain whose lifelong stomping grounds include Larkfield and nearby Fulton. “We fought and lost. We lost at home.”

Two years later, the Oct. 8 anniversary of the 2017 firestorm looms less large than last year. Most who lost homes have rebuilt or moved to new neighborhoods. Life has moved on for the firefighters, law enforcement officers, dispatchers and paramedics who confronted unstoppable destruction and found themselves on the front lines of a response system unprepared for a fire of such magnitude and fury.

Time has helped the healing process. So has the sight of the homes and businesses rising again, the support of peers and counselors, and the heartfelt gratitude of a fire-scarred community. First responders cherish connections with people they rescued or worked alongside for weeks — many from agencies far away from Sonoma County.

A common bond exists in their desire to keep moving beyond the worst natural disaster in Sonoma County history — and to be better prepared for the next one.

This Oct. 8, Santa Rosa firefighter Tony Niel suspects he and his wife, Carroll, will take a moment to thank God and express gratitude.

It took 627 days from the night their Mark West Estates home burned for the family of four to return to their neighborhood, in June, moving into their new home.

They’ve settled in, busy with their boys Jordon and Mason and being parents of an Analy High School junior varsity football player.

Tony Niel, 53, clearly recalls the day-after-day firefighting, the rescue of a Fountaingrove couple racing for their lives — Sonoma State President Judy Sakaki and her husband, Patrick McCallum — and the profound, widespread loss.

But his family is no different than many, Niel says, and they need to move forward. The path back to normalcy meant fighting to keep their old phone number and building a home that feels like the old one.