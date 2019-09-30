Haunted by memories, first responders start over in wildfires' aftermath

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 30, 2019, 12:59PM
Updated 3 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Special Coverage

For more stories on the anniversary of the October firestorm, go here.

_____

For more stories on the rebuilding efforts in Sonoma County’s four fire zones: Coffey Park, Fountaingrove, the greater Mark West area and Sonoma Valley, go here.

CHP Officer Ken Enger’s voice falters and his body tenses as he recounts the night he drove directly into the path of the inferno.

Fire Capt. Rob Bisordi clasps his hands and speaks deliberately — somber and soft in his tone, pausing at times in his recollections.

Redcom dispatcher Michelle Freese counts a victory in no longer crying when the topic comes up.

And firefighter Tony Niel’s haunting memories of fleeing his burning Larkfield neighborhood with his young family are starting to fall away, layered over with joyful moments from life in their new home.

_____

It has been nearly two years since the October 2017 wildfires sent an army of firefighters and law enforcement officers rushing toward danger in Santa Rosa and the Sonoma Valley. Dozens on the front lines found their worlds divided between duty and personal need, realizing their own homes were on fire or soon would be.

Harrowing hours passed like minutes, and endless days felt like hours.

Looking back, they feel great pride in doing what they could — and deep frustration in their inability to do more against the series of wind-driven blazes that killed 24 people in Sonoma County and destroyed 5,334 homes.

“Hell came to town,” said Bisordi, 49, a veteran Sonoma County Fire captain whose lifelong stomping grounds include Larkfield and nearby Fulton. “We fought and lost. We lost at home.”

Two years later, the Oct. 8 anniversary of the 2017 firestorm looms less large than last year. Most who lost homes have rebuilt or moved to new neighborhoods. Life has moved on for the firefighters, law enforcement officers, dispatchers and paramedics who confronted unstoppable destruction and found themselves on the front lines of a response system unprepared for a fire of such magnitude and fury.

Time has helped the healing process. So has the sight of the homes and businesses rising again, the support of peers and counselors, and the heartfelt gratitude of a fire-scarred community. First responders cherish connections with people they rescued or worked alongside for weeks — many from agencies far away from Sonoma County.

A common bond exists in their desire to keep moving beyond the worst natural disaster in Sonoma County history — and to be better prepared for the next one.

_______

This Oct. 8, Santa Rosa firefighter Tony Niel suspects he and his wife, Carroll, will take a moment to thank God and express gratitude.

It took 627 days from the night their Mark West Estates home burned for the family of four to return to their neighborhood, in June, moving into their new home.

They’ve settled in, busy with their boys Jordon and Mason and being parents of an Analy High School junior varsity football player.

Tony Niel, 53, clearly recalls the day-after-day firefighting, the rescue of a Fountaingrove couple racing for their lives — Sonoma State President Judy Sakaki and her husband, Patrick McCallum — and the profound, widespread loss.

But his family is no different than many, Niel says, and they need to move forward. The path back to normalcy meant fighting to keep their old phone number and building a home that feels like the old one.

Special Coverage

For more stories on the anniversary of the October firestorm, go here.

_____

For more stories on the rebuilding efforts in Sonoma County’s four fire zones: Coffey Park, Fountaingrove, the greater Mark West area and Sonoma Valley, go here.

“The hallway, we literally ran down to get out of our home,” Niel said. “Now, we walk down that hallway. It’s the same. That’s what we wanted.”

“Life after the fire, we’re doing well.”

________

Ken Enger, the CHP officer, already knew it was bad as he headed toward Larkfield and Mark West Springs roads on the night of Oct. 8.

Before he had even left the agency’s Rohnert Park office, another CHP officer had showed up with his truck and cat, telling Enger he had escaped before his home burned.

During his 14 hours on the hill, Enger and Officer Jon Sloat saved an elderly couple trying to escape their burning Riebli Road neighborhood. With little time to spare, the officers found them trapped in their car with their cat, on a cellphone saying their goodbyes to loved ones.

On the one-year anniversary of the Tubbs fire, the Enger family attended a dinner hosted by the couple. “They’re forever family now,” he said.

But Enger, 32, still struggles with memories of Michel Azarian, who had run from his burning Mark West home but couldn’t outrace the flames. The man was alert and talking as Enger gave him oxygen and offered comfort before an ambulance arrived.

Enger believed Azarian would survive. But the 41-year-old Keysight engineer never left the hospital, dying from his injuries in late November.

“I just try to gravitate toward the positive of it. I know I helped Sarah and Sam. My biggest regret is not being able to help Michel,” Enger said. “I was doing what I could that night, even the little things, I hope I made a difference.”

Enger said he has been helped through the aftermath by counseling and stopping while on patrol to say hello to those he encountered that night. He has even dropped by to visit horses he saved from approaching flames. But recounting the experience still makes him tense.

The anniversary? “I’ll try to pretty much ignore it,” Enger said. “Treat it as any other day. I don’t need to relive it.”

________

Inside the Redcom dispatch center at the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, emergency dispatchers took hundreds of calls an hour from frantic people pleading for aid as flames swept west through the hills of Sonoma County. Michelle Freese’s job that night was to send out firefighters and ambulances, if any were available.

At one point the 20-year veteran heard a report on the location of the fast-moving Tubbs fire near Calistoga.

“That told me my house was gone,” she said. “We were so busy, there was no walking away from what I was doing to go check on my family.”

It took hours before she learned her husband, and her daughter and son, both teenagers, were fine and the house had survived.

Her 12-hour shift became 36 hours, with constant action and no time to process.

“This is the first time I’ve felt completely helpless and overwhelmed. All of us in there felt that,” Freese said. “We did everything we could to get people where they needed to be.”

Now, the events of Oct. 8 are not in her mind constantly.

“I do drive from Calistoga to work, so there’s no getting away from it,” Freese said. “Two years later I can finally talk about it without crying. I feel like that’s an accomplishment.”

_________

Progress in Larkfield is evident just outside the community firehouse. The newly built homes and unending parade of construction workers are particularly welcomed by fire crews who, for two years, have each day been confronted by fallout from the unstoppable disaster.

“I see the community returning. Folks are happy and excited to get back here, back to normal,” Rob Bisordi said.

The recovery is slower elsewhere, including to the east along the rural Mark West corridor. And it has been difficult for Bisordi, a 31-year fire services veteran often based in Larkfield, where he spent the worst of the Tubbs fire making stands against repeated waves of fire that jumped the lines, forcing them to start again.

His longtime family ranch in Fulton survived and became a temporary home to others displaced by the flames. But the losses for so many relatives and close friends have weighed on him.

The darkest memory is the burning of Wikiup bridge — blocking him and other firefighters from reaching a disabled woman needing rescue. Christina Hanson, 27, used a wheelchair and lived in an apartment in the rural neighborhood on the other side of the span. They couldn’t get to her. On Oct. 10, a fire inspector entered the remains of the apartment and found the wreckage of Hanson’s wheelchair and leg braces alongside the frame of her bed. A DNA test subsequently confirmed that she had died there.

“It’s etched in my mind,” Bisordi said. “I think about it a lot.”

He takes solace from the gains of loved ones who have bounced back and is focused in his job about being ready for what might come.

“What’s next? Have preparations for the next one,” the fire captain said. “Keep aware, and be ready to go.”

_______

Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Jones remembers racing through northern Santa Rosa on Highway 101 as flames burned on either side of the smog-clogged highway. A trainee deputy was behind the wheel that night. “You’ve got to punch it,” Jones told him, hoping their tires didn’t pop as heat overtook their patrol SUV.

Confronted with hundreds and hundreds of frantic drivers trying to escape the area, the two set up at Airport Boulevard and Old Redwood Highway and directed the jammed traffic, with up to six cars often spread across the two lanes. It seemed like every driver had a question and there wasn’t time to talk. Jones waved them on.

“We wanted to get people out of there as fast as possible,” he said.

Driving through Larkfield today still conjures the devastation of Oct. 8. “It was like a post‑apocalyptic graveyard,” he said. “Chimney tombstones, graveyard fog and bits of fire.”

But there were abiding signs of humanity as residents helped one another load up vehicles and get away. “We often see the worst that life has to offer,” Jones said. “It’s a good reminder of what’s good.”

__________

Multiple fires sparked that night in the Sonoma Valley, tearing through Glen Ellen, the neighborhoods tucked into the Mayacamas mountains and the eastern outskirts of Sonoma. Veteran Sonoma Valley Battalion Chief has deep family roots in the region and is a lifelong resident. Losses in the area were personal for him.

He had led the fight to save Glen Ellen “with what little resources we had,” Norrbom said. They saved downtown. “But that’s about it.”

Just over 500 homes were lost in Sonoma Valley and nearby Bennett Valley.

“It was my hometown, where friends and family members live. My dad’s house and business were all threatened,” said the veteran firefighter, 52. “I’ve been to quite a few disasters around California, but when it’s in your own backyard it’s a lot different.”

The 2017 disaster was followed last year by the worst wildfire season on record in the state — a series of massive and deadly conflagrations that took an even deeper toll on the region’s firefighting forces as so many traveled to help. But Norrbom and other firefighters have gotten a reprieve this year. So far, the state has avoided the type of wildfires that were so common in 2017 and 2018.

“It’s the first year in quite some time I haven’t been to a major fire, consuming homes and destroying neighborhoods,” Norrbom said. “I’m crossing my fingers this year we get kind of a break, which is what we really need.”

_______

Veteran Rancho Adobe firefighter Capt. Jimmy Bernal spent three days with his engine crew in Fountaingrove. Amid the firefight they saved a woman spotted between two burning homes just before they left the hill, not believing anyone could be alive in the burning neighborhood.

The rescue remains a high point as losses outnumbered saves.

The repercussions from the fire are physical for Bernal, 40, and many others worried about the toxins they were exposed to while working for weeks in the caustic smoke from the burning buildings and vehicles. This summer, he and 148 others from the 2017 firestorm joined a study to track their exposure to mercury, lead and other risky pollutants from the fires.

“We knew we were exposed to the chemicals, but we didn’t know what kind of damage it was causing our bodies,” Bernal said. The findings showed, for example, that he had lower exposure to mercury than other firefighters, but higher than non-responders, he said. Participating in the study helps somewhat, knowing that first responders’ health is under scrutiny and could lead to more protective gear, he said.

“I don’t lose sleep over it, but it is always in the back of my head,” said Bernal, who is married with two boys, 7 and 4. “I would like to be healthy and around to see them grow.”

Bernal, based in Rancho Adobe’s Cotati and Penngrove district, said he doesn’t dwell on the past fires. “We’re trying to keep busy with the expectation of going on and not thinking about the past. There are way too many fires we’ve gone to that were devastating.”

_________

Initially for Santa Rosa Assistant Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal there was the firefight, the discovery his home was gone, and then his relentless duties in the days that followed as a public information officer for the city.

But as the flames died away, Lowenthal’s job got busier with the city’s post-fire needs: debris removal, vegetation management, weed abatement, building inspections and deliberation about what to do about thousands of dead and dying trees. He has represented the city in fire recovery talks with the federal and state government.

“Now, it’s become my life,” said Lowenthal, 40.

Like others, he took advantage of counseling and recalled one therapist who pushed hard to get him to let out his bottled emotion.

“It helped,” he said. “Two years later, I feel fortunate all the work in helping the city recover and prepare, it helped me.”

Lowenthal fast-tracked his own rebuild. In December, he and his daughter moved back into their new home. Next month, he hopes to take his first real vacation since the fires, but assumes he’ll take his work laptop.

“I’m still trying to find a fine balance between work and personal life. I love what I do. It’s been an incredible experience,” said Lowenthal. “At the same time, we’re all ready for some closure.”

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707-521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @rossmannreport.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine