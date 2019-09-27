Napa County fire survivors balance risk, desire to return to Atlas Peak

For more stories on the rebuilding efforts in Sonoma County’s four fire zones: Coffey Park, Fountaingrove, the greater Mark West area and Sonoma Valley, go here.

For more stories on the anniversary of the October firestorm, go here.

On a warm September afternoon, Karla Bailey ascends the steep driveway on her Atlas Peak property in a Jeep Liberty, stopping at a trailer where her dog, Gunner, greets her.

Bailey, 77, has been living in the trailer on the mountain northeast of Napa while rebuilding is underway on the house she and her husband lost in the Atlas fire, the largest of the October 2017 firestorms that ravaged Wine Country.

When finished, the two-story, 2,100-square-foot house will afford stunning views through floor-to-ceiling picture windows, including on clear days Mount Tamalpais, the Golden Gate Bridge and San Francisco some 50 miles away.

Larry Bailey won’t see it. In January, he succumbed to a long fight with Alzheimer’s disease, leaving his wife of 49 years to face loss and the challenge of rebuilding on her own. It hasn’t been easy. The retired physical education teacher was recently diagnosed with a heart condition she suspects is related to the stress.

“This has just rocked me,” she said.

She’s not alone. Across the fire-ravaged mountain in southeast Napa County, residents occupy an uncertain reality in temporary trailers dotting the scarred landscape. They compete for scarce labor, battle insurance companies to recoup financial losses, tussle with county officials over permits and struggle with their own impatient need to feel settled again.

Several Atlas Peak residents are rebuilding for the second time, after losing their homes in a 1981 daytime blaze that roared across similar territory. Their reasons for rebuilding again vary, but in essence are rooted in the human need for connection to a place that feels familiar.

“We’re at peace here,” said an Atlas Peak homeowner while standing on the deck of the home she and her husband are rebuilding for a second time.

But that peace feels fragile, and the woman — who asked that she and her husband not be identified because she did not want to draw attention to the couple’s situation — acknowledged unease whenever she smells smoke.

The 2017 Atlas fire was a monstrous beast, burning nearly 52,000 acres, destroying 783 structures and killing six people. Authorities pinned the ignition source on a power line that was struck twice, once by a large tree limb and again when an entire tree fell onto it.

Karla Bailey was awakened the night of Oct. 8, 2017, by a phone call from a friend who lives down in the valley. He told her to get out immediately. The friend is a general contractor who is now overseeing reconstruction of Bailey’s home.

The process has been a long and difficult one, as it has for fire victims across Wine Country. Bailey said she fears she may go bankrupt without access to more of her insurance money to complete work on the home.

Other residents expressed similar worries.

“If we knew then what we were going to go through with the county and our lenders, we never would have tried this,” Mike Collins, a semi-retired Napa County sheriff’s deputy, said while relaxing in a 38-foot trailer on his Atlas Peak property.

Collins, 56, and his wife, Karen, paid $1.2 million in 2017 for their 11-acre homestead, which included a house, garage apartment and pool. The couple and other family members moved onto the property in June. Four months later, the Atlas fire leveled nearly everything.