Loss lingers in Redwood Valley, two years after wildfire tore through Mendocino County

It took about a year for Javier Mata to feel “normal.”

The fire that roared through Redwood Valley on the evening of Oct. 8, 2017, burned more than his house. It destroyed more than the family heirlooms and mementos that were inside that home, killed more than his two beloved dogs.

The flames took his peace of mind, obliterated his sense of security. And it has only been lately that Mata and his family have recovered their emotional equilibrium.

“When the fire came through, we literally had seven minutes to leave,” said Mata, a tall and muscular man with a cheerful attitude. “And it was seven minutes of complete panic — get the kids, then get out. We didn’t have time to take the trophies they had won, our photos, anything. And our dogs, I miss them the most. They were these two wonderful German shepherds, and we really loved them.”

But Mata has a new dog now, an energetic and friendly German shepherd mix named Willie. And the home he has been building with his insurance claims is almost completed.

“Everybody around here is pretty happy to see the new houses going up,” he said. “It’s been a really tough couple of years. I couldn’t sleep for at least a year after the fire. But I feel fine now. And we’ll move into our new house in about a month and a half. Things are getting better.”

The scars from the 2017 fires remain visible and stark in Redwood Valley. The surrounding slopes were heavily wooded prior to the fire, but the trees were mostly consumed by the flames. A ghost forest is all that remains in much of the area: vast stands of dead and blackened pines.

The fire killed nine people and destroyed 545 structures. In relative terms, the loss was more acute than that inflicted by the Tubbs fire in Santa Rosa. The Tubbs blaze burned more than 5,600 homes and killed 22 people. But Santa Rosa has 175,000 residents; with a population of only 3,000, the ratio of deaths and lost homes to residents was much higher in Redwood Valley. Most community members knew at least one of the people who perished.

And while many homes are being rebuilt, a large number of lots also remain empty. “For Sale” signs are ubiquitous in the burn zones. There was an exodus after the fire as hundreds of residents discovered they were underinsured and couldn’t afford to rebuild at North Bay rates. So they took their insurance claims and went elsewhere, many moving out of state.

“I think several hundred people left the valley after the fires,” said Andy Wiese, a local real estate agent. “But at the same time, a lot of new people are moving in. Some contractors are building spec homes, and as soon as they’re finished they’re sold.”

Redwood Valley is part of Wine Country, home to Frey Vineyards, located on Tomki Road a few miles north of the small community center. Founded in 1980, the winery produces 200,000 cases of local varietals a year. When the fire burned through the upper valley, it destroyed several homes that housed Frey family members, along with the winery’s hospitality wing. But most of the winery’s big fermenting tanks survived, as did the new wine that many of them contained. So did a metal warehouse stocked with a large inventory of bottled wine.