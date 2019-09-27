Loss lingers in Redwood Valley, two years after wildfire tore through Mendocino County

GLEN MARTIN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 27, 2019, 2:23PM
It took about a year for Javier Mata to feel “normal.”

The fire that roared through Redwood Valley on the evening of Oct. 8, 2017, burned more than his house. It destroyed more than the family heirlooms and mementos that were inside that home, killed more than his two beloved dogs.

The flames took his peace of mind, obliterated his sense of security. And it has only been lately that Mata and his family have recovered their emotional equilibrium.

“When the fire came through, we literally had seven minutes to leave,” said Mata, a tall and muscular man with a cheerful attitude. “And it was seven minutes of complete panic — get the kids, then get out. We didn’t have time to take the trophies they had won, our photos, anything. And our dogs, I miss them the most. They were these two wonderful German shepherds, and we really loved them.”

But Mata has a new dog now, an energetic and friendly German shepherd mix named Willie. And the home he has been building with his insurance claims is almost completed.

“Everybody around here is pretty happy to see the new houses going up,” he said. “It’s been a really tough couple of years. I couldn’t sleep for at least a year after the fire. But I feel fine now. And we’ll move into our new house in about a month and a half. Things are getting better.”

The scars from the 2017 fires remain visible and stark in Redwood Valley. The surrounding slopes were heavily wooded prior to the fire, but the trees were mostly consumed by the flames. A ghost forest is all that remains in much of the area: vast stands of dead and blackened pines.

The fire killed nine people and destroyed 545 structures. In relative terms, the loss was more acute than that inflicted by the Tubbs fire in Santa Rosa. The Tubbs blaze burned more than 5,600 homes and killed 22 people. But Santa Rosa has 175,000 residents; with a population of only 3,000, the ratio of deaths and lost homes to residents was much higher in Redwood Valley. Most community members knew at least one of the people who perished.

And while many homes are being rebuilt, a large number of lots also remain empty. “For Sale” signs are ubiquitous in the burn zones. There was an exodus after the fire as hundreds of residents discovered they were underinsured and couldn’t afford to rebuild at North Bay rates. So they took their insurance claims and went elsewhere, many moving out of state.

“I think several hundred people left the valley after the fires,” said Andy Wiese, a local real estate agent. “But at the same time, a lot of new people are moving in. Some contractors are building spec homes, and as soon as they’re finished they’re sold.”

Redwood Valley is part of Wine Country, home to Frey Vineyards, located on Tomki Road a few miles north of the small community center. Founded in 1980, the winery produces 200,000 cases of local varietals a year. When the fire burned through the upper valley, it destroyed several homes that housed Frey family members, along with the winery’s hospitality wing. But most of the winery’s big fermenting tanks survived, as did the new wine that many of them contained. So did a metal warehouse stocked with a large inventory of bottled wine.

Eleven days after the fire ravaged the property, family members and staffers were proceeding with the 2017 crush, snaking hoses from fermenter to fermenter through the ashes.

“If our inventoried and fermenting wine hadn’t survived, we wouldn’t be in business today,” said Katrina Frey, the winery’s co-founder and executive director. “We’ve also been supported by our neighboring vintners — Barra, Fetzer and Parducci. They’ve just opened their facilities to us and helped us in any way they could. The same goes for our staff. The day after the road opened everyone was there, dressed in overalls and wearing work gloves. They just dug in and began cleaning up.”

Today, a new winery and hospitality complex is nearing completion on West Road not far from the Tomki Road site.

“We were planning it before the fire, and it was obvious to us we had to really put all our resources into it once the winery burned,” said Frey. “It’s a state-of-the-art facility with an emphasis on renewable energy, a showcase for our commitment to organic wines and sustainable viticulture. We’ll have our first crush there next year. But we won’t abandon our (Tomki Road) winery. We’re thinking of getting a distillery license and making USDA-certified organic spirits there.”

Things are also looking up for Maurilio Jara, the proprietor of La Palapa, a popular eatery in the heart of the valley’s small commercial complex. On a recent weekday lunch hour, the small restaurant was bustling with customers wolfing down savory Tex-Mex dishes. Jara, who opened his establishment seven years ago after decades of working in the woods as a logger out of Fort Bragg, acknowledged the year following the fire was difficult. But his customer base has slowly increased over time, and it’s now at rough parity with his pre-fire numbers.

“Some different people, though,” he said, taking a brief respite from cooking. “People have moved out. I don’t see some of the people who used to come here a lot. But then, I’m seeing some new faces. A lot of people are moving into the valley.”

Some of his most reliable customers, however, are seasonal, and they’re now back in the valley in force.

“When the harvest starts, the pickers always come in here,” Jara said. “Every year, I see the same guys. I can always depend on them. The fire didn’t change that.”

Right next door to La Palapa is the headquarters for the Redwood Valley-Calpella Fire Department. These days — the height of the fire season — bright red engines stand parked outside, ready to roll on a moment’s notice.

“Compared to where we were a year ago, we’re in good shape,” said Chief Don Dale. “We rely on volunteer firefighters. They’re essential for meeting our staffing goals, and last year we were down to nine or 10. But now we have 20. Our residents have really stepped up. We’re also beefing up our equipment, and we have a new water tender and patrol vehicle.”

Still, said Dale, challenges remain. The call volume for the little department has gone up sharply in recent months. Some of those calls aren’t really appropriate for emergency response, but the department is required to roll on each, and the expense adds up. Further, though volunteers draw no salary, each must be trained and equipped at considerable cost.

“Every volunteer requires gear for both wildland and structure fires, radios, backpacks, boots, self-contained breathing apparatuses and insurance,” said Dale. “So the low-end cost for each volunteer is around $20,000. Also, fire departments have to pay sales tax for every piece of equipment they buy. For our water tender, the sales tax alone was $15,000. Every fire department feels that hit, but it can be especially hard for small departments like ours.”

Looking to the current season, Dale remains moderately hopeful: no big blazes have broken out so far. And while the recent scant rains didn’t dampen fuels to any significant degree, at least they didn’t stimulate foolish behavior — as often happens.

“These early season light rains don’t really do anything to reduce fire danger, but they can convince people to start torching their brush piles,” said Dale. “And when that happens, we can have all kinds of problems. But so far, people haven’t done that. I think the (2017) fire may have made a lasting impression.”

Despite the rebuilding, a subtle sense of unease hangs over the valley; it couldn’t be otherwise, given the deaths and the degree of destruction. But concerns about future blazes are checked by an essential reality: the Redwood Complex fire was so intense that it consumed most of the heavy fuels in the valley and surrounding environs. There will be fires again, but many residents believe it will be years or decades before conditions are comparable to October 2017.

A mile or so down Tomki Road from Frey Vineyards on a late September afternoon, Dave Bills watched as a workman spread bark mulch over new landscaping. He was one of the first residents in the upper valley to rebuild, and he’s highly satisfied with everyone who helped him get into his new home, from county officials to his insurance agent to his contractor.

As for the future? Bills pointed across the valley to the largely denuded slopes.

“Not a lot to burn there right now,” he said, “and I really don’t think (officials) are going to let it get the way it was before the fire. The first night we moved in, my wife said to me, ‘I have some reservations about this.’ But the next morning we woke up and she felt fine. At this point, we’re just glad to be back.”

