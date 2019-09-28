Why, two years later, Sonoma Valley is slow to rebuild

LORNA SHERIDAN
SONOMA INDEX-TRIBUNE
September 27, 2019, 5:03PM
September 27, 2019, 5:03PM

Two years after wildfires destroyed 407 homes in Sonoma Valley, the pace of recovery is slow.

Only 14 families are back in rebuilt homes. Another 156 have filed permits to rebuild. And many are not only waiting to rebuild their homes, but their lives.

“During a crisis, like a fire or earthquake, there is a huge sense of community,” said Susan Farren, founder of First Responders Resiliency, a local nonprofit that helps first responders with emotional trauma. “But when others go back to their regular lives, some people begin to feel very broken. They wonder why they’re still struggling when it seems like the rest of society has moved on.”

Glen Ellen, which lost 237 homes in the fires, is leading the recovery in the valley. Seven houses have been completed, with another 89 under construction or in the works.

Kenwood, which lost 139 houses, has six homes completed and 55 either under construction or in the permit review process.

In Sonoma, only one house is complete and 12 are in the process of rebuilding.

That’s rebuilding in terms of brick and mortar. But what about emotional rebuilding?

Farren, who grew up in Sonoma Valley, said the greatest gift the community can give to people who are still struggling two years after the October 2017 wildfires is “grace and a lack of judgment.”

Jennifer Gray Thompson, executive director of Rebuild NorthBay Foundation, has been knee-deep in post-fire issues for the past two years. While she didn’t lose property in the fires, she concedes she has still not recovered from the emotional turmoil levied on those working closely with disaster recovery.

In her job, Thompson frequently networks with disaster survivors and responders, and spends her waking hours talking death and destruction with other communities that have faced disasters.

Three months ago she finally sought help when she realized she had gained almost 20 pounds and was still feeling tremendously stressed.

“I really love my work but I realized that in order to continue to do this well, I needed to de-stress my life,” she said.

She created a workout room in her house, started doing yoga and decided to spend as much time as possible with her dogs. And she began to see a PTSD therapist, who, she says, has given her tools to cope.

Thompson still sleeps with the windows open and is afraid to turn her phone off at night. She said she doesn’t answer emails at 3 a.m. anymore and has begun meditating and working on her breathing.

She also met with Farren, who trains people how to better understand their nervous system.

“When you’re having a panic attack at the grocery store — and you’re asking yourself, ‘what’s wrong with me?’ — well, there’s nothing wrong with you, honey,” said Farren. “Your nervous system and your brain took an enormous shock and now it’s just firing and firing to try to keep you safe.’ ”

Farren teaches calming techniques to avoid destructive behavior, such as turning to alcohol.

“When a person begins to drink too much, they don’t sleep as well, which can compound a sense of depression, isolation and being out of control,” she said. “This is a recipe for disaster.”

Thompson said she’s thankful she doesn’t have a tendency toward substance abuse. But she teared up twice while discussing the toll of working on disaster recovery over the past two years at Rebuild NorthBay, a nonprofit founded by Darius Anderson, managing member of Sonoma Media Investments, which owns The Press Democrat.

“It’s emotional,” she said. “When I am hanging out, looking at a beautiful view, I’m also counting the fuel load.”

She’s no longer as social as she used to be. “I find it more comforting to be at home with my husband and my dogs.”

Across the valley, it is unknown exactly how many people who lost their homes have chosen to move away or not to rebuild. More than half of the households who lost their home have made no moves to begin rebuilding.

“You have to do what is right for you,” said Thompson. “Any judgment is unfair. It’s not your life.”

Farren agreed. “Some people just recognize they can’t ever go back and some people want to rebuild,” she said. “Everyone’s makeup is a little bit different.”

Farren holds training sessions on resilency for first responders at Westerbeke Ranch when not on the road conducting similar programs around the country. Her second Resiliency Conference, scheduled to take place in Sonoma on Nov. 18 to 20, is sold out.

Jim Shere has been a therapist for 40 years and practiced in Glen Ellen for the past 16. He began talking to fire survivors, both current and new patients, the moment he was allowed back into his office in Jack London Village.

He focuses on building resilience in his patients, who range in age from 10 to 93.

“We need to learn how to manage trauma because there will be more ahead,” he said. And there is no quick fix.

“It becomes part of the fabric of your personality,” he said. “Grief is not something you get over, it is something you adapt to. Nobody should be saying to themselves, ‘It’s been two years, I should be done feeling badly now.’ ”

Schools weigh safety plans

All Sonoma Valley Unified School District sites re-examined their emergency safety plans in preparation for the new school year, according to district facilities manager Tony Albini.

The district is in the process of updating its emergency plan, according to Superintendent Socorro Shiels.

At Dunbar School, five families lost houses during the 2017 fires and the rest were displaced for weeks. Dunbar started this school year in August with an additional part-time counselor assigned specifically to students affected by the fires.

Despite additional support and resources, the school has seen a marked decrease in enrollment. One month before the fires, there were 213 students enrolled. Today, there are 183. The school’s capacity is 360, according to a report presented at the Sonoma Valley Unified school board meeting earlier this month.

Training at Hanna Institute

Hanna Institute received a $234,783 grant for a new initiative, Resilient Community Schools, in late August to provide resilience-building services to schools in Sonoma and Napa counties.

The Hanna Institute had a busy summer with both trauma-informed training sessions with teachers and counselors from Sonoma Valley Unified School District schools and Boys & Girls Club of Sonoma Valley.

The Institute also offered a free screening of the film, “Resilience: The Biology of Stress and the Science of Hope,” at the Hanna Boys Center on July 11. A panel of Sonoma Valley experts led a discussion about the impact of trauma on the community.

Formalizing a voice in region

Sonoma County Supervisor Susan Gorin announced in September that she will launch a Municipal Advisory Council next year for the Glen Ellen/Kenwood/Eldridge area, the part of Sonoma Valley hardest hit by the fires.

Applications to serve on the council opened on Sept. 24. One of its key topics will be disaster response, according to her aide Arielle Kubu-Jones.

In the 1st District, rebuild neighborhood captains continue to meet monthly. Nancy Brown, community preparedness program manager for the Sonoma County Department of Emergency Management, spoke at the September meeting and one of her main focuses was on resiliency.

Shere, Farren and Thompson agree that it can help to be with others facing the same challenges.

“A big part of my mental health has been forging relationships with the leaders from other disaster areas,” said Thompson. “It’s a combination of practical advice and emotional support.”

