Why, two years later, Sonoma Valley is slow to rebuild

Two years after wildfires destroyed 407 homes in Sonoma Valley, the pace of recovery is slow.

Only 14 families are back in rebuilt homes. Another 156 have filed permits to rebuild. And many are not only waiting to rebuild their homes, but their lives.

“During a crisis, like a fire or earthquake, there is a huge sense of community,” said Susan Farren, founder of First Responders Resiliency, a local nonprofit that helps first responders with emotional trauma. “But when others go back to their regular lives, some people begin to feel very broken. They wonder why they’re still struggling when it seems like the rest of society has moved on.”

Glen Ellen, which lost 237 homes in the fires, is leading the recovery in the valley. Seven houses have been completed, with another 89 under construction or in the works.

Kenwood, which lost 139 houses, has six homes completed and 55 either under construction or in the permit review process.

In Sonoma, only one house is complete and 12 are in the process of rebuilding.

That’s rebuilding in terms of brick and mortar. But what about emotional rebuilding?

Farren, who grew up in Sonoma Valley, said the greatest gift the community can give to people who are still struggling two years after the October 2017 wildfires is “grace and a lack of judgment.”

Jennifer Gray Thompson, executive director of Rebuild NorthBay Foundation, has been knee-deep in post-fire issues for the past two years. While she didn’t lose property in the fires, she concedes she has still not recovered from the emotional turmoil levied on those working closely with disaster recovery.

In her job, Thompson frequently networks with disaster survivors and responders, and spends her waking hours talking death and destruction with other communities that have faced disasters.

Three months ago she finally sought help when she realized she had gained almost 20 pounds and was still feeling tremendously stressed.

“I really love my work but I realized that in order to continue to do this well, I needed to de-stress my life,” she said.

She created a workout room in her house, started doing yoga and decided to spend as much time as possible with her dogs. And she began to see a PTSD therapist, who, she says, has given her tools to cope.

Thompson still sleeps with the windows open and is afraid to turn her phone off at night. She said she doesn’t answer emails at 3 a.m. anymore and has begun meditating and working on her breathing.

She also met with Farren, who trains people how to better understand their nervous system.

“When you’re having a panic attack at the grocery store — and you’re asking yourself, ‘what’s wrong with me?’ — well, there’s nothing wrong with you, honey,” said Farren. “Your nervous system and your brain took an enormous shock and now it’s just firing and firing to try to keep you safe.’ ”

Farren teaches calming techniques to avoid destructive behavior, such as turning to alcohol.

“When a person begins to drink too much, they don’t sleep as well, which can compound a sense of depression, isolation and being out of control,” she said. “This is a recipe for disaster.”