Berkeley firefighters’ heroics save corner of Coffey Park from Tubbs fire

AUSTIN MURPHY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 27, 2019, 1:23PM
Updated 23 minutes ago

On a recent weekday morning Mike Harkins stood at the east end of Towhee Drive, admiring an arresting tree with dazzling, reddish pink blooms.

“That’s a crepe myrtle,” Harkins said. “I know because we used to have one. Now, I see them everywhere.”

Named after a species of sparrow, Towhee can be found in Coffey Creek Estates, a 33-home subdivision in the southwest corner of Coffey Park. Eighteen of those homes were lost in the catastrophic October 2017 Tubbs fire, which destroyed 1,400 houses in Coffey Park alone.

This is the story explaining why there are crepe myrtles at one end of Towhee Drive, but not the other. It’s also the story of how a team of firefighters from Berkeley and San Francisco saved the remaining 15 Coffey Creek homes, with a little help from Harkins, a retired rock ’n’ roll roadie who spent the early hours of Oct. 9, 2017, in the gray area between courage and foolhardiness.

‘A jet stream of embers’

A longtime roadie for the band Journey, Harkins is a night owl.

“The concert industry is a late-night thing,” he said. “So I was up.”

Channel surfing on TV early that morning nearly two years ago, he heard a news reporter say the blaze had jumped Highway 101. At that point, he and his wife, Elizabeth Palmer, “started to pack a few things.”

Taking a walk up to Towhee, Harkins looked east, to Coffey Lane. A steady stream of cars were evacuating. “And I thought, it’s time to go,” he recalled. He repeated those words throughout the morning — “It’s time to go” — but his heart was never in it.

Each would drive a separate car, they agreed, and meet at Elizabeth’s law office on Stony Circle. After taking the left onto Towhee, she first saw that apocalyptic orange glow to the north, and had to work to fend off panic.

Elizabeth stopped on Sansone Court, at the home of her friend, Jennifer, whose husband Matt had gone to alert the elderly couple next door. By now it was after 3 a.m. Power was out, and the neighbors couldn’t open their garage door. Matt got it open.

“We don’t drive at night,” one of them told him.

“You do now,” he replied.

After telling Elizabeth he’d be close behind, Mike Harkins delayed his departure. He made the rounds in his neighborhood, knocking on doors, ensuring folks were up. He helped his elderly, wheelchair-bound neighbor Maria into her van and made sure she was safe.

And then, Harkins … stayed behind. Out on Towhee, he was stunned to see what he describes as “a jet stream of embers” flowing from the north. Embers were igniting bushes along the fence line of his Towhee neighbors, Bill and Nancy Adams. When he wasn’t hosing down his house, and those on either side of him, Harkins was stomping out spot fires, including those in the bushes along the Adams’ fence.

In the hours that followed, the fire advanced east on Towhee, and south along Sansone Court.

Harkins held his ground. If things got too dicey, he’d head for his pickup, parked at the east end of Towhee, where three posts prevented cars from accessing Coffey Lane. By pulling out the middle post, Harkins left himself an escape route. It also helped, he concluded later, that he had no grasp of the magnitude of the disaster, despite hearing pops and explosions that he later learned were the detonations of hot water heaters and car fuel tanks.

At some point before dawn he heard a “whoompf.” After spreading south down Sansone Court, the fire had crossed a grassy common area — “it had outflanked me, essentially” — and ignited the car cover over the Mustang in the driveway of his neighbor, Tony.

As Tony’s house went up, Harkins fought the flames until the heat blistered his left forearm, pushing him back.

The south-facing wall on his own house begin to bubble, he recalled, before it suddenly ignited. Despite the futility, he kept hosing down the unburned parts of his house, dimly aware of the sound of chainsaws to his left.

Firefighters made their stand

Before they went to sleep that night, Mike Shuken recalled, firefighters at Berkeley’s Station 4 said that the wind was picking up.

“So there was a little bit of talk about the potential of fire breaking out, and what we would do,” said Shuken, a 49-year-old firefighter and paramedic. “And then we went to bed.”

The call came at 4:30 a.m. There was a fire in wine country. They were instructed to respond immediately.

Shuken was on Engine 6, which met up in San Rafael with four engines from Station 15 of the San Francisco Fire Department. As that five-engine strike team sped north, Shuken shot video with the iPhone strapped this shoulder. It’s typical to record unusual events, for training and other purposes, he said, provided it doesn’t interfere with their work.

Shuken’s 11-minute video of the inferno awaiting them went viral, and has since been viewed “6 or 7 million times,” he said.

The strike team had been instructed to stage in the parking lot of the Kmart on Cleveland Avenue. When they arrived, however, the Kmart was completely engulfed. The team moved north, then west on Hopper Avenue, past a gas station shooting flames 100 feet in the air, then south on Coffey Lane.

As they moved through the razed neighborhood, “we looked out at what appeared to be farmland,” Shuken said. “Oddly, there were little pinpricks of fire in the field. We couldn’t quite figure out what we were looking at, and then it dawned on us that this was a subdivision that had burned to the ground, and the pinpricks were the gas supply lines.

“That was the moment we realized how catastrophic this fire was,” he recalled.

Driving south on Coffey Lane, recalled strike team commander Pablo Siguenza, a captain from San Francisco’s Station 15, they witnessed block after block of “houses completely on fire, burning to the ground, nobody on it, no resources around.”

Finally, they got to the “edge of the fire,” he said. The team turned right onto Sansone Drive, not to be confused with Sansone Court, and found a hydrant.

To get at the flames, firefighters chainsawed their way through a backyard fence, then pulled their hoses onto Canary Place. Not quite two years later, Shuken remains incredulous at the sight that greeted them.

“We’re looking at a wall of flame, 10, 15 houses completely involved, and here’s this guy, standing there with a garden hose, squirting water on his house. And he turns around and says, ‘Thank God you’re here!’”

Staying behind, disobeying evacuation orders, “is not something we advocate,” Shuken said. “But Mike Harkins is one of the braver guys I think I’ve ever met.”

Standing beside Harkins, Shuken trained his hose on his house. After half a minute, both realized it was no use. After turning off his hose, Shuken turned to the stranger.

“He looked me dead in the eye,” recalled Harkins, his voice cracking briefly. “And he said, ‘I’m sorry we couldn’t save your house.’”

The Coffey Creek houses still standing would be saved. After Harkins pointed out a hydrant at Towhee and Canary, “we stuck our engine right in front of that hydrant,” Shuken recalled, “and that’s kind of where we made our stand.”

The other vehicles backed in, and the team “ran five or six hose lines off that single engine,” Shuken said. “We were able to really stop the fire at the point.”

Bonds with first responders

Across the street from Harkins, Marilyn Allen and Chuck Frampton and his 10-year-old twin boys had piled into the car and evacuated about 2:30 a.m. After dropping the twins with their mom, Chuck and Marilyn returned to Canary Place at daybreak.

All the houses on the west side of Canary, including Harkins’, were lost. But all those on its east side, including theirs, were saved.

Marilyn’s joy at the sight of her standing home was muted by fear that she might still lose it. All around them, fires thought to be extinguished were flaring up.

Although they were not allowed to be there, “We refused to leave,” she said. Using hoses left behind by the strike team, they drenched hot spots. Chuck, a former Marine and retired sheriff’s deputy, used his ladder to check the roofs of the neighborhood’s surviving homes, cleaning gutters, extinguishing embers and trimming back branches.

With another couple who stayed in the house with them, they slept in shifts for the next few nights. Every hour, one of them would tour the surrounding streets, making sure nothing was on fire.

Two weeks after the fire, they were part of a deputation from Coffey Creek that made the drive to Berkeley to thank some of the first responders who’d saved their homes.

“We brought lots of cards,” said Marilyn, an emergency room nurse.

“And beer,” Chuck said. “Good beer.”

Married last month in a civil ceremony, Chuck and Marilyn recently received a wedding present from one of the Berkeley firefighters.

Next month, they intend to celebrate their marriage with a more formal ceremony. Serving as the “officiant” will be Harkins, who hasn’t spoken to Shuken since the morning they met.

But the indelible sight of Harkins standing there, hose in hand, has stayed with Shuken, who said that “Mike’s bravery and grit” represent, in his mind, “the people of Coffey Park and Santa Rosa. With people like that, you know this community’s coming back.”

Raise a glass

Bottle Barn, the venerable wine retailer on Industrial Drive in Santa Rosa, soon will release a private wine label and donate the proceeds to Coffey Strong, the Coffey Park neighborhood support group.

“If there’s been one neighborhood that’s supported us over the years,” Bottle Barn general manager Jason Schneider said, “it’s been Coffey Park.”

While that business has contributed to Coffey Strong in a variety of smaller ways, he said, “we wanted to find one, really cool thing to do.”

Schneider and Barry Herbst, Bottle Barn’s wine buyer, sat down with Guy and Cooper Davis of Healdsburg-based Davis Family Vineyards. After considering a number of options, they settled on a blend of Zinfandel, Alexander Valley merlot and Rockpile merlot. The blend, called Barn Raiser, will be released by the end of October.

They were hoping to have it ready in time for the two-year anniversary of the Tubbs fire, said Coffey Strong board member Michele Rahmn, who’s working with Bottle Barn on the project, “but a fine wine takes time.”

Friends in high places

Despite generous donations from a number of benefactors, Coffey Strong is still seeking donations for the completion of its entryway project, the upgrade and beautification of the intersection at Hopper Avenue and Coffey Lane.

Offering a helping hand is Flora Terra, a new, upscale cannabis dispensary on nearby Empire Industrial Court, which celebrated its grand opening on Friday. In addition to donating portions of its opening weekend profits to Coffey Strong, Flora Terra is also matching contributions from any of its vendors.

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at 707-521-5214 or austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Ausmurph88

