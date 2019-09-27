Berkeley firefighters’ heroics save corner of Coffey Park from Tubbs fire

On a recent weekday morning Mike Harkins stood at the east end of Towhee Drive, admiring an arresting tree with dazzling, reddish pink blooms.

“That’s a crepe myrtle,” Harkins said. “I know because we used to have one. Now, I see them everywhere.”

Named after a species of sparrow, Towhee can be found in Coffey Creek Estates, a 33-home subdivision in the southwest corner of Coffey Park. Eighteen of those homes were lost in the catastrophic October 2017 Tubbs fire, which destroyed 1,400 houses in Coffey Park alone.

This is the story explaining why there are crepe myrtles at one end of Towhee Drive, but not the other. It’s also the story of how a team of firefighters from Berkeley and San Francisco saved the remaining 15 Coffey Creek homes, with a little help from Harkins, a retired rock ’n’ roll roadie who spent the early hours of Oct. 9, 2017, in the gray area between courage and foolhardiness.

‘A jet stream of embers’

A longtime roadie for the band Journey, Harkins is a night owl.

“The concert industry is a late-night thing,” he said. “So I was up.”

Channel surfing on TV early that morning nearly two years ago, he heard a news reporter say the blaze had jumped Highway 101. At that point, he and his wife, Elizabeth Palmer, “started to pack a few things.”

Taking a walk up to Towhee, Harkins looked east, to Coffey Lane. A steady stream of cars were evacuating. “And I thought, it’s time to go,” he recalled. He repeated those words throughout the morning — “It’s time to go” — but his heart was never in it.

Each would drive a separate car, they agreed, and meet at Elizabeth’s law office on Stony Circle. After taking the left onto Towhee, she first saw that apocalyptic orange glow to the north, and had to work to fend off panic.

Elizabeth stopped on Sansone Court, at the home of her friend, Jennifer, whose husband Matt had gone to alert the elderly couple next door. By now it was after 3 a.m. Power was out, and the neighbors couldn’t open their garage door. Matt got it open.

“We don’t drive at night,” one of them told him.

“You do now,” he replied.

After telling Elizabeth he’d be close behind, Mike Harkins delayed his departure. He made the rounds in his neighborhood, knocking on doors, ensuring folks were up. He helped his elderly, wheelchair-bound neighbor Maria into her van and made sure she was safe.

And then, Harkins … stayed behind. Out on Towhee, he was stunned to see what he describes as “a jet stream of embers” flowing from the north. Embers were igniting bushes along the fence line of his Towhee neighbors, Bill and Nancy Adams. When he wasn’t hosing down his house, and those on either side of him, Harkins was stomping out spot fires, including those in the bushes along the Adams’ fence.

In the hours that followed, the fire advanced east on Towhee, and south along Sansone Court.

Harkins held his ground. If things got too dicey, he’d head for his pickup, parked at the east end of Towhee, where three posts prevented cars from accessing Coffey Lane. By pulling out the middle post, Harkins left himself an escape route. It also helped, he concluded later, that he had no grasp of the magnitude of the disaster, despite hearing pops and explosions that he later learned were the detonations of hot water heaters and car fuel tanks.