Fountaingrove residents concerned spread of Scotch broom could fuel future wildfires

Laura Roney tramped up Skyfarm Drive, where she’s rebuilding her own house and two belonging to neighbors who also lost homes in the 2017 fires. She hiked her way through the backyard of her neighbor, Nancy Hall, until Roney reached a fence that held back a sea of green.

Standing 5, 6, 7 feet tall on the other side of the wall was an army of Scotch broom. Roney gets grim briefly when mentioning the plant, an oily invasive weed that burns like the wildfires it helped fuel in October 2017 that destroyed Roney’s home, one of 5,300 lost in Sonoma County.

“I don’t know how it got that name,” she said. “I’d call it hell on earth.”

Broom, with its many small yellow blossoms, was intended to be an easy-growing garden accessory by the Europeans who brought it here in the 19th century, according to UC Cooperative Extension research. Instead, the plant and its cousins, French and Spanish broom, have displaced native foliage and wildlife while creating thick patches of flammable brush.

Roney, president of the Fountaingrove Ranch Master Association, gestured toward the trees on the side of the fence with broom. They are dead and blackened, especially compared to the relatively healthy oaks and bay laurels in her neighbor’s well-maintained backyard. She fears the spread of Scotch broom lays the groundwork for the next devastating fire to roar right back to her doorstep and wants local officials to force landowners to eradicate the plant.

“It’s really disturbing, obviously,” said Hall, whose home borders a lush carpet of Scotch broom. “It’s a forest, and it’s thick, and it’s highly flammable.”

Down the hill and across the street, homeowner Greg Pech says his four complaints to the Fire Department seeking help to control the plant have not prompted any action.

Standing on a sloped section of his 2 acres, Pech can point in just about any direction toward a looming growth of the flammable weed.

“I feel like I’m sitting on an island surrounded by Scotch broom,” he said.

Santa Rosa already has a weed-abatement program, but the city hasn’t used it to enforce Scotch broom, which it considers more brush than weed, said Paul Lowenthal, the assistant fire marshal. He acknowledged the topic has been raised at numerous meetings in Fountaingrove by the same individual.

“From a vegetation management standpoint, we’ve been focusing on education in our community,” Lowenthal said.

Santa Rosa’s program allows the Fire Department to inspect properties with overgrown weeds and, if necessary, chop down the vegetation and charge the cost of abatement to the property owner.

Those efforts are limited by the department’s budget, Lowenthal said. The city has applied for grants to fund an expansion of the program — including more enforcement measures — but has not been successful.

If Pech had his way, the city would begin publishing contact information of noncompliant homes so neighbors could reach them and add a level of public pressure. An extreme solution Pech proposed would allow people to clear overgrown combustible vegetation from others’ properties — and to take possession of a property if they aren’t compensated for their work, an application of a small-town law in his home state of Iowa. And he doesn’t buy the idea that rebuilding homeowners have too much on their plates to clear weeds like Scotch broom.