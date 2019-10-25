Coffey Strong, the neighborhood support group of Santa Rosa’s Coffey Park, gets new leader

In the wake of the two-year remembrance of the Tubbs fire that leveled more than 1,400 homes in Coffey Park, including his own, Steve Rahmn was looking forward to getting away for the weekend to a campground in Willits.

There would be swimming and a petting zoo for kids. Rahmn, a project manager for W. Bradley Electric who this month took over for Jeff Okrepkie as president of the neighborhood support group Coffey Strong, seemed most excited about Halloween. Each of the 15 members in his party would be dressed as a different Muppet. For his part, Rahmn would don sunglasses and the orange wig of Mahna Mahna, best known for performing the nonsense song of the same name.

While that character need only know one note, Rahmn must be versed on a wide range of topics as he takes on his new leadership role with Coffey Strong. Rahmn is taking over a well-oiled and mature organization that has played a vital role in an unprecedented Santa Rosa neighborhood rebuild. Over 90% of Coffey Park homes are somewhere in the building permitting process, said Gabe Osburn, Santa Rosa’s deputy director of development services.

The Press Democrat recently sat down with Rahmn, in the unfinished garage of his partially completed home on Waring Court, to talk about his rebuilding journey, the major challenges still facing homeowners, and how Coffey Strong might still prove invaluable, even after its primary job is done. The interview was edited for brevity and clarity.

Q: Before we discuss Coffey Strong, please explain your perverse allegiance to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

A: I was born and raised in Los Angeles, grew up in Santa Monica. It was a great place to grow up. I had a surfing class in the morning at Santa Monica High, but my Dad and my grandparents lived up here, and I always like visiting. When I graduated, I moved here.

Q: Your wife, Michele Rahmn, has done stellar work as a fundraiser for Coffey Strong. When did you move into this house?

A: We closed escrow on July 19, 2017. We were in this house for three months. On Oct. 7, we went to the PGA golf event in Napa, stayed the night, came back on Sunday, Oct. 8, had a nice dinner and went to bed.

Around 1:30, Michele woke me up, telling me she smelled smoke. I went to the window, and the sky to north and east was glowing a bright red. I told her to grab our son, Desmond, and get in the car.

The suitcase we’d brought back from Napa was still in the garage. I hadn’t unpacked. So the suitcase was still there. Because of that, we had a change of clothes.

Q: You spent the night in the parking lot at a nearby Raley’s. When did you find out your house was gone?

A: Around 7:30 the next morning I told everybody I was going to get gas for the car. When I was at the gas station I thought, ‘Our house is right there.’ I drove down San Miguel and saw some houses still standing. But then I turned the corner and everything was gone.

I pulled up here, parked the car, there was stuff still burning. My golf clubs were right over there (pointing to a corner of the garage). I had baseball cards, I could still see them kind of melting.