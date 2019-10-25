Fires forged strong ties between Butte, Sonoma county officials

DEREK MOORE
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 25, 2019, 10:15AM
Updated 2 hours ago

Growing up on his family’s ranch in Schellville, Steve Lambert learned values of self-reliance and neighbors helping neighbors during times of crisis, including the floods and fires that interrupted daily life in the agricultural enclave near Sonoma.

Now a 53-year-old cattleman and three-term supervisor in Butte County, north of Sacramento, Lambert has not lost sight of his Wine Country values nor the bonds he shares with family and friends in both places he calls home.

Lambert said he feels the same grief and sadness passing by structures destroyed in the 2017 Tubbs fire — including the iconic Stornetta Dairy on Highway 121 where Lambert used to milk cows as a boy — as he does going to Paradise, in Butte County, where the Camp fire scorched nearly everything last year, including one of Lambert’s original feed stores.

Fire is ingrained in Lambert. It helps explain why the politician, business owner and father of three operates by a do-it-yourself credo, albeit with the welfare of others in mind.

“I’m a firm believer it’s up to you to make sure you are protected,” he said.

Many government officials in Sonoma County espouse a similar ethos in response to fires here, highlighting a common thread of understanding among regions normally thought to be worlds apart, despite being separated by a relatively short three-hour drive.

“I think there’s been a strong connection all along,” said Shari McCracken, Butte County’s county administrative officer. “We just now, unfortunately, have this (the fires) in common.”

McCracken, the county’s highest-ranking unelected official, left similar work in Sonoma County in 2004 because she said she was tired of spending so much time in her car commuting to work and because of the relative high cost of living in Wine Country.

Butte County, she likes to tell people, is Sonoma County 20 years ago. As such, it’s also less wealthy, less well-known and less visited by revenue- generating tourists.

According to McCracken, Sonoma County generates four times the revenue Butte County does in property and sales taxes, even though Sonoma County’s population is only twice that of Butte’s.

She said government in Butte County has struggled with its response and recovery to fires there, compared with resource-rich Sonoma.

“We are all having to do multiple jobs,” she said. “We don’t have the resources to go out and hire extra people like Sonoma was able to do.”

Early after the Camp fire erupted on Nov. 8, 2018, Butte County officials reached out to their Sonoma County counterparts for help under a mutual aid program similar to what firefighters and law enforcement use in times of disaster.

The city of Santa Rosa dispatched eight employees to Butte County. They included Adriane Mertens, the city’s spokeswoman, whom McCracken singled out for stellar work in Butte County’s emergency operations center.

When Mertens arrived at the center, she found an exhausted workforce.

“They had been going about a week. You could tell it was taking its toll,” she said.

Using lessons she gleaned from the Tubbs fire, Mertens quickly jumped in to help craft important community messages, coordinate with local, state and federal emergency management officials and prepare local experts for media interviews.

Mertens said McCracken “really let me own my role and be the lead public information officer for those days covering for the staff.”

McCracken credited Sonoma County officials with helping her staff understand what long-term recovery from major disaster entails. As examples, she cited Sonoma County’s experience with fire debris removal and testing water supplies for toxic contaminants.

“It wasn’t anything we were aware of,” she said.

Officials in Paradise invited Sonoma County supervisor James Gore to come to the devastated community for a presentation on neighborhood groups that have formed around disaster preparedness. Gore said he brought several block captains from the Coffey Park area, which suffered widespread destruction during the Tubbs fire.

“I’ve been inspired by the fact that with remarkably less resources than us they (Butte County officials) have embraced bringing more people in from outside their community,” Gore said. “That’s a lesson we all need to know.”

Debra Lucero, a first-time Butte County supervisor whose district includes the city of Chico, said Butte County should emulate Sonoma’s long-term approach to recovery, including creating an office dedicated to that objective.

“I think where we need to improve is anticipating disasters and understanding this isn’t something that could happen — this is the new norm,” she said. “We need to get ready for climate refugees. They are coming to a town near you soon.”

For Lambert, the memories are still fresh of the frantic phone call he took from his daughter, Meghan, early on the morning of Oct. 9, 2017 after flames from the Tubbs fire raced into Sonoma County. She had evacuated from her Rohnert Park home but didn’t know where to go next.

Having grown up in the area, Lambert guided her by phone to safety. At the same time, he was dealing close to home with the Cherokee fire, which threatened his Oroville ranch.

Driving these days back and forth between the two counties, Lambert said he’s relieved to see the landscape slowly coming back.

“The scar is not as bad, but you can see it,” he said.

