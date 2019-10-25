Fires forged strong ties between Butte, Sonoma county officials

Growing up on his family’s ranch in Schellville, Steve Lambert learned values of self-reliance and neighbors helping neighbors during times of crisis, including the floods and fires that interrupted daily life in the agricultural enclave near Sonoma.

Now a 53-year-old cattleman and three-term supervisor in Butte County, north of Sacramento, Lambert has not lost sight of his Wine Country values nor the bonds he shares with family and friends in both places he calls home.

Lambert said he feels the same grief and sadness passing by structures destroyed in the 2017 Tubbs fire — including the iconic Stornetta Dairy on Highway 121 where Lambert used to milk cows as a boy — as he does going to Paradise, in Butte County, where the Camp fire scorched nearly everything last year, including one of Lambert’s original feed stores.

Fire is ingrained in Lambert. It helps explain why the politician, business owner and father of three operates by a do-it-yourself credo, albeit with the welfare of others in mind.

“I’m a firm believer it’s up to you to make sure you are protected,” he said.

Many government officials in Sonoma County espouse a similar ethos in response to fires here, highlighting a common thread of understanding among regions normally thought to be worlds apart, despite being separated by a relatively short three-hour drive.

“I think there’s been a strong connection all along,” said Shari McCracken, Butte County’s county administrative officer. “We just now, unfortunately, have this (the fires) in common.”

McCracken, the county’s highest-ranking unelected official, left similar work in Sonoma County in 2004 because she said she was tired of spending so much time in her car commuting to work and because of the relative high cost of living in Wine Country.

Butte County, she likes to tell people, is Sonoma County 20 years ago. As such, it’s also less wealthy, less well-known and less visited by revenue- generating tourists.

According to McCracken, Sonoma County generates four times the revenue Butte County does in property and sales taxes, even though Sonoma County’s population is only twice that of Butte’s.

She said government in Butte County has struggled with its response and recovery to fires there, compared with resource-rich Sonoma.

“We are all having to do multiple jobs,” she said. “We don’t have the resources to go out and hire extra people like Sonoma was able to do.”

Early after the Camp fire erupted on Nov. 8, 2018, Butte County officials reached out to their Sonoma County counterparts for help under a mutual aid program similar to what firefighters and law enforcement use in times of disaster.

The city of Santa Rosa dispatched eight employees to Butte County. They included Adriane Mertens, the city’s spokeswoman, whom McCracken singled out for stellar work in Butte County’s emergency operations center.

When Mertens arrived at the center, she found an exhausted workforce.

“They had been going about a week. You could tell it was taking its toll,” she said.

Using lessons she gleaned from the Tubbs fire, Mertens quickly jumped in to help craft important community messages, coordinate with local, state and federal emergency management officials and prepare local experts for media interviews.