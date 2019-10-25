Volunteers travel to Butte County to rescue animals left homeless by Camp fire in Paradise

For more stories on the rebuilding efforts in Sonoma County, go here .

Last November, after the Camp fire devastated the Butte County community of Paradise, animal rescue activists from all over Northern California mobilized to do what they do best: They got to work.

Within hours, kind and giving souls were feeding displaced pets, working phone banks and chatting with owners to get descriptions of missing cats and dogs, trapping animals that were scared with nowhere to go, and working with teams of cyber sleuths to match unidentified animals to photos.

Dozens of residents of Sonoma County were front and center in these efforts — some for days, others for weeks at a time. According to Julie Atwood, a registered animal disaster service worker, many of these rescuers had firsthand experiences losing or recovering animals during the 2017 wildfires that ripped through the North Bay. That’s precisely why they’re paying it forward now.

“In a time of crisis, we all must come together for the sake of the animals,” said Atwood, who created the HALTER Project, an educational nonprofit, after the Tubbs fire to teach preparedness for future disasters. “They are part of our communities, too.”

Putting families back together

Perhaps nobody has had a larger role in saving animals than Santa Rosa resident Jennifer Petruska.

She was among those evacuated from the Coffey Park neighborhood as fireballs shot across Highway 101 and incinerated houses in minutes. Miraculously, her house survived. In the days that followed, Petruska set out nearly 100 stations of food and water for neighborhood pets that had been displaced. Then she helped a few neighbors trap their missing cats. Suddenly word got out that Petruska was helping owners find missing pets. Inquiries flooded in.

Over the course of the next few months, Petruska and a team of other volunteers rescued more than 700 cats, reuniting about 360 of them with their original owners and “rehoming” another 250 with new families. The rest were spayed or neutered, then released.

“We rescued animals, but (in doing so) we rescued their humans, too,” she said. “I realized pretty quickly this was something I needed to do.”

So Petruska formalized the service under the name Pet Rescue and Reunification. Then she put together the infrastructure to take her efforts on the road. Since 2017, she has traveled to the scene of every major fire, including the Mendocino Complex fire and the Carr fire last summer. Most recently, she spent time in and around Paradise following the Camp fire.

In nine months on the ground in Butte County, Petruska and her team rescued more than 2,300 cats. Sadly, only a few hundred were reunited with their families. The primary reasons for this low success rate: Fewer pet owners microchip their animals, and many residents relocated out of state.

“Not as many happy endings (in Butte County), but we still saved a lot of animals,” she said. “Reunification is the primary goal, but making sure these animals are healthy is important, too.”

Volunteering closer to home

Santa Rosa resident Barbara Gray also played a key role in this push, helping Petruska trap cats that were disoriented and homeless. Gray had her own nonprofit, No Boundaries Animal Rescue, but joined forces with Petruska, leveraging her group’s charitable status to accept tax-deductible donations of money and resources to help Pet Rescue and Reunification.