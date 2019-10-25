Volunteers travel to Butte County to rescue animals left homeless by Camp fire in Paradise

MATT VILLANO
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 25, 2019, 10:21AM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Special Coverage

For more stories on the rebuilding efforts in Sonoma County, go here.

Last November, after the Camp fire devastated the Butte County community of Paradise, animal rescue activists from all over Northern California mobilized to do what they do best: They got to work.

Within hours, kind and giving souls were feeding displaced pets, working phone banks and chatting with owners to get descriptions of missing cats and dogs, trapping animals that were scared with nowhere to go, and working with teams of cyber sleuths to match unidentified animals to photos.

Dozens of residents of Sonoma County were front and center in these efforts — some for days, others for weeks at a time. According to Julie Atwood, a registered animal disaster service worker, many of these rescuers had firsthand experiences losing or recovering animals during the 2017 wildfires that ripped through the North Bay. That’s precisely why they’re paying it forward now.

“In a time of crisis, we all must come together for the sake of the animals,” said Atwood, who created the HALTER Project, an educational nonprofit, after the Tubbs fire to teach preparedness for future disasters. “They are part of our communities, too.”

Putting families back together

Perhaps nobody has had a larger role in saving animals than Santa Rosa resident Jennifer Petruska.

She was among those evacuated from the Coffey Park neighborhood as fireballs shot across Highway 101 and incinerated houses in minutes. Miraculously, her house survived. In the days that followed, Petruska set out nearly 100 stations of food and water for neighborhood pets that had been displaced. Then she helped a few neighbors trap their missing cats. Suddenly word got out that Petruska was helping owners find missing pets. Inquiries flooded in.

Over the course of the next few months, Petruska and a team of other volunteers rescued more than 700 cats, reuniting about 360 of them with their original owners and “rehoming” another 250 with new families. The rest were spayed or neutered, then released.

“We rescued animals, but (in doing so) we rescued their humans, too,” she said. “I realized pretty quickly this was something I needed to do.”

So Petruska formalized the service under the name Pet Rescue and Reunification. Then she put together the infrastructure to take her efforts on the road. Since 2017, she has traveled to the scene of every major fire, including the Mendocino Complex fire and the Carr fire last summer. Most recently, she spent time in and around Paradise following the Camp fire.

In nine months on the ground in Butte County, Petruska and her team rescued more than 2,300 cats. Sadly, only a few hundred were reunited with their families. The primary reasons for this low success rate: Fewer pet owners microchip their animals, and many residents relocated out of state.

“Not as many happy endings (in Butte County), but we still saved a lot of animals,” she said. “Reunification is the primary goal, but making sure these animals are healthy is important, too.”

Volunteering closer to home

Santa Rosa resident Barbara Gray also played a key role in this push, helping Petruska trap cats that were disoriented and homeless. Gray had her own nonprofit, No Boundaries Animal Rescue, but joined forces with Petruska, leveraging her group’s charitable status to accept tax-deductible donations of money and resources to help Pet Rescue and Reunification.

Special Coverage

For more stories on the rebuilding efforts in Sonoma County, go here.

Gray worked most of her magic from Sonoma County; she had undergone shoulder surgery a few weeks before the Camp fire and only had the use of one arm. Nevertheless, she used her one working hand to type up donation requests and advertised several cat-food drives at Santa Rosa grocery stores and pet stores. She also engineered online deliveries to a volunteer near Paradise and purchased cat traps, cameras and other supplies to keep the operation running.

“We felt the fear and anguish of pet owners, and with most (people) burned out of the area, we knew that time was ticking for those animals up there,” said Gray, who still has a pit bull from the Paradise fire. “Perhaps it’s gratitude or just a love for animals, but I’m in this for life.”

Free medical care

Other local heroes have contributed to regional post-wildfire animal rescue and recovery efforts in different ways.

Shirley Zindler, a former animal control officer who lives in Sebastopol, rescued and rehabilitated two dogs and six cats at her 1.5-acre ranch during the Tubbs fire in 2017 and expanded her operation to include more than 30 animals after the Mendocino Complex fire in Lake County last year. She formalized these efforts as the nonprofit Dogwood Animal Rescue Project, and made sure that she and other volunteer staffers took care of all of the animals’ medical needs when they were on-site.

“Spaying, neutering, removing tumors, addressing skin issues, and dental work — we did whatever we could, and we did it without any cost to the animals or their owners,” said Zindler. She said that her group didn’t do as much for the community after the Camp fire, but noted that they raised $3,000 and sent up bags upon bags of cat food to assist other recovery teams in the area.

Today, though Zindler doesn’t have any rescues from recent fires, she still runs an active shelter for animals that need tender love and care.

At last check, between the main ranch and a network of foster homes, Dogwood served about 35 to 40 dogs and 20 cats. She also cares for semi-feral wolf dogs the organization came to care for after a hoarding case.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine