Finding generators a latest challenge for Sonoma Valley fire survivors

Business is brisk for companies selling generators under the shadow of power shut-offs by Pacific Gas & Electric — but finding one can be hard, the latest obstacle facing Sonoma Valley residents still rebuilding their lives more than two years after the 2017 wildfires.

“We sold out,” James Tkacz, manager at Friedman’s Home Improvement in Sonoma, said recently as he described the store’s generator aisle.

Tkacz said the store moved 50 generators on the first day of the Oct. 9 blackout and 28 the next day. “We have 24 people waiting,” he said.

Waiting is a common theme in the Sonoma Valley, where more than 400 homes were destroyed in the 2017 fires. Since then, only 27 homes have been rebuilt and 144 are under construction, according to Permit Sonoma, the county permit office.

Another 29 property owners have permits approved but are awaiting construction, and 13 are still in limbo over their permit approval.

Todd O’Donnell lost his Sylvia Drive home just off Highway 12 and was the first of the 237 Glen Ellen owners to complete their rebuild.

O’Donnell purchased a 9,500-watt duel-fuel generator at Costco when he started rebuilding his Glen Ellen home, long before the current run on the generators. It’s strong enough to power his tankless water heater, two refrigerators, internet, TV and microwave. “We had extension cords running everywhere,” O’Donnell said, following the blackout in early October.

First District Supervisor Susan Gorin also purchased a generator after losing her Oakmont home to the fires. She’s not happy that she and others have to use them because of the PG&E blackouts.

“We’re going to have a lot of greenhouse gases released into the air from generators,” Gorin said. “That is not the direction we need to go in Sonoma County.”

So far, the sharp increase in use of generators has not caused widespread problems in the area, said Sonoma Valley Fire and Rescue Authority Chief Steve Akre.

“We’ve had a couple of complaints of exhaust smells from generators and one incident where a gas can caught on fire while trying to refuel a hot generator,” said Akre. “No damage other than to the gas can, though.”

Strength in numbers

A recent $3.3 million grant awarded from the federal government to Sonoma Valley fire authority will allow Akre to increase his team by a dozen firefighters.

Akre and his department have been on a campaign to increase their numbers since even before the 2017 fires. Last year, Sonoma Valley’s three fire districts — Glen Ellen, Schell-Vista and the Valley of the Moon fire districts — each had parcel tax measures on the ballot in the hopes of using the funds to boost staffing from two to three firefighters per engine. Akre’s Valley of the Moon district was the only one that did not pass its tax measure.

But through the grant, Akre says the department will be able to place three firefighters on engines in Sonoma, Glen Ellen and the Valley of the Moon stations where additional staffing is ever more important with an increase in red flag warning days.

The National Weather Service calls red flag warnings when temperatures are high, humidity is low and strong winds increase the risk of fast-moving fires. It is during red flag warnings that PG&E threatens to shut off power to prevent fires sparked by its electrical lines.