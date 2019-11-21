Sonoma Valley neighborhood clears away fire dangers to comply with county rules

While power outages and the Kincade fire slowed progress, the efforts to rebuild Sonoma Valley following the 2017 wildfires moved along steadily in November.

To date, 15 of the 237 homes that burned in Glen Ellen have been restored and are ready for residency, up from seven in September. Another 105 are under construction or in some stage of the permitting process. Kenwood has replaced 14 of the 139 houses lost, while another 65 are in the works. Sonoma has rebuilt three homes, with permits pulled for an additional 11 houses.

While waiting for the first rains of the year, residents of one Glen Ellen neighborhood took advantage of the dry weather to comply with new county regulations that require property owners to maintain defensible spaces around their homes. Though costly, many agreed the expense was worth the peace of mind.

Sonoma Valley biologists, meanwhile, are asking officials to also consider the ecological impact of removing trees as they require landowners to reduce the risk of fire.

Cost of fire safety

Nov. 9 was an unseasonably warm Saturday. Just three days after the Kincade fire was fully contained, the skies had finally cleared of smoke. Around a dozen neighbors at Jack London Estates rose early, grabbed their work gloves and headed down to Lake Idell, their private, but currently dry, lakebed.

There were leaves to rake — thousands of them.

“They just keep coming back,” said Valerie Henderson, an 18-year resident of the subdivision. “You can’t keep up with it.”

The hallmark of the neighborhood is its thickly wooded streets, which create a dense canopy of leaves over most of the property. The bucolic setting has attracted homeowners since the 1930s, but after the 2017 Nuns fire, the plentiful piles of leaves dropped by dozens of trees became a regular reminder of the subdivision’s fire risk. That drew the attention of the Sonoma Valley Fire and Rescue Authority, which flagged the homes for fire safety inspection, part of a $500,000 effort to inspect 3,500 rural properties that sit on less than 5-acres in the county’s unincorporated areas. The 50 homes in Jack London Estates represent about 12% of the 400 Sonoma Valley properties local firefighters inspected last summer, with 200 in Glen Ellen and 200 in Kenwood.

Following inspections in July, homeowners in Jack London Estates were warned that changes were necessary to comply with the county’s defensible space regulations. The most common problems were branches hanging over homes, tree stumps and those endlessly falling leaves.

“They basically said, ‘You have to do this or we’ll put a lien on your house,’ ” Henderson said. She spent $3,000 on landscaping work, including $1,500 for tree trimming and $1,500 to have leaves collected and hauled away.

Sonoma Valley Fire Chief Steve Akre said local firefighters do the initial inspection and the first compliance check. If the property owner still doesn’t meet safety requirements, the case is referred to the county, which has the authority to hire a contractor to do the work and bill the owner, usually in the form of a property lien. But inspectors are given some autonomy to work with homeowners and find creative solutions for fire safety.