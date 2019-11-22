Subscribe

Santa Rosa contractor praised for Kincade fire updates from Fountaingrove

WILL SCHMITT
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 22, 2019, 12:23PM
Amid all the chaos of the record-shattering Kincade fire, Jarrod and Sandra Sutton found a routine.

A few days after the fire ignited, Jarrod, a general engineer and contractor, and Sandra put their two young daughters and newborn boy to bed in their home near Santa Rosa Junior College. Then, around 10 p.m., armed with a healthy amount of hot coffee, he drove uphill to Fountaingrove, where he and his small crew are helping build several houses for homeowners rebuilding from the Tubbs fire in 2017, which destroyed nearly 1,600 homes in the area.

The top of Skyfarm Drive offers a spectacular view, one appreciated by many of the homeowners who live and plan to rebuild there. That night, Jarrod had the vista in mind, and after parking, he got out and looked north at the red-orange glow in the distance. As the fire crept south, he stood watch.

Over the next few days, he would return and watch the blaze make gains, on its way to burning nearly 80,000 acres — the largest-ever wildfire in Sonoma County. It came close enough one night that Jarrod, a former volunteer with the Forestville Fire Protection District, watched it consume individual trees.

On those nightly recons, Jarrod would pull out his phone and relay what he was seeing to Sandra. Their flight from the Tubbs fire two years earlier was top of mind, with Sandra looking for reassurance and Jarrod figuring that watching the Kincade fire in real time would prevent them both from being caught unaware.

The Kincade fire never made it to Fountaingrove, due in large part to a massive firefighting response. But the fire did reach the Tubbs burn scar and prompted historic evacuations, including tens of thousands of people from Santa Rosa’s northern reaches. Taken with PG&E’s massive outages, which plunged hundreds of thousands into darkness for days in Sonoma County, the prospect that these conditions are part of a new normal for Santa Rosa isn’t lost on Sutton and others.

“I think it’s really going to dishearten people,” he said. “I think if Fountaingrove got hit one more time, I think very, very few people would rebuild.”

Community moving slowly

Indeed, the vast majority of the Santa Rosa homes that have not entered the rebuild process are in Fountaingrove, according to Gabe Osburn, the city’s deputy director of development services.

Officials like Osburn are planning to launch a new round of outreach in early 2020 to better understand how people outside of the rebuild process are making their decisions. He acknowledged there was general concern in the community rekindled by the Kincade fire and PG&E’s continued use of power shut-offs to curb fire risk, though he noted there are any number of reasons why people may not be rebuilding, including volatile construction costs and limited contractor availability.

“For a lot of fire victims, the rebuild’s a very personal decision, and a lot of factors go into it,” Osburn said.

Homeowners have rebuilt or are working to rebuild about two-thirds of the 1,586 Fountaingrove-area homes destroyed in the Tubbs fire. About 180 have been rebuilt, with another 586 under construction, and a few hundred others awaiting permit approval or a green light to build, according to city data.

Of the residential parcels with no permit activity, 556 are in Fountaingrove, compared to 123 in Coffey Park, Osburn said. More than three-quarters of the 201 inactive parcels that have been sold since October 2017 are in Fountaingrove.

Coming soon for all new homes is a fresh set of building and fire codes that take effect Jan. 1, including a citywide requirement for new homes to include fire-resistant roofing and a ban on wood shingles in outlying areas. New homes in Fountaingrove will continue to be subject to tougher home-hardening requirements than those in Coffey Park, though all Tubbs fire rebuilds will be exempt from the city’s decision to ban natural gas in most new residential development.

There’s typically a flood of permits shortly before a new code cycle starts, Osburn said, and city staff will have a better picture of current rebuild activity after it subsides.

Vice Mayor Victoria Fleming, whose district includes Fountaingrove and Hidden Valley, said she’s heard that people are wary of rebuilding in the wake of the Kincade fire. She said she admired the courage of those who are forging ahead with projects, especially on the eastern part of Fountaingrove’s hills that were the first to burn during the Tubbs fire.

She said her job now included making sure people knew the risks of living there in order to be as safe as possible.

“It’s a really scary proposition,” Fleming said, especially later in the year. “October used to be wedding month, and now it’s fire month.”

Fleming noted that she’d recently seen a house listing in central Santa Rosa advertising its position on the “Goldie Locks power grid” — meaning that it hasn’t lost power in any of PG&E’s shut-offs affecting Sonoma County this year.

The real estate agent for that house on Humboldt Street, Molli Raef of Coldwell Banker, said she’d heard a lender friend use the phrase and stuck it on the listing. Its apparent immunity from the shut-offs drew in a couple of Tubbs fire survivors living in Fountaingrove who had just moved into their rebuilt home but were looking to move, she said.

“The people that love Sonoma County love Sonoma County, and they’re not going to leave,” Raef said. “That’s the feeling that I’m getting. But there’s a lot of fear, myself included. ... The third time might be a charm, unfortunately, and let’s hope that we don’t ever see that.”

Craving information

As Jarrod Sutton watched the fire from Fountaingrove, Sandra waited in their living room. She was, she said, a “total mess,” thinking of her kids and remembering the early morning in October 2017 when the Tubbs fire menaced Santa Rosa.

Her husband’s reports and photographs of the Kincade fire actually made her feel better, and she said she felt “almost felt selfish” keeping it to herself. So she posted updates to Facebook on the Sonoma County Firestorm Update group. One of her posts, sharing Jarrod’s dispatch, was “liked” more than 1,500 times and resulted in a flurry of grateful readers.

“I thought a handful of people might read that and thanks us,” she said. “It was just mindblowing how many people shared and liked our post.”

As the positive feedback piled up, she realized she was hardly alone in craving every available scrap of information about Kincade’s progress.

“That must mean that all of us in the community are like me,” she said, “sitting on the edge of our seats not being able to sleep.”

This time in Santa Rosa was different, of course, with more advance notice, plus the massive evacuations to keep people away from potential danger and the ongoing firefight. As more houses crop up on Fountaingrove’s hills, the ordeal of the Tubbs fire remains the baseline in Santa Rosa against which all disasters are measured.

“It’s going to be with our community for a long time,” Sandra Sutton said.

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.

