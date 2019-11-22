Santa Rosa contractor praised for Kincade fire updates from Fountaingrove

Amid all the chaos of the record-shattering Kincade fire, Jarrod and Sandra Sutton found a routine.

A few days after the fire ignited, Jarrod, a general engineer and contractor, and Sandra put their two young daughters and newborn boy to bed in their home near Santa Rosa Junior College. Then, around 10 p.m., armed with a healthy amount of hot coffee, he drove uphill to Fountaingrove, where he and his small crew are helping build several houses for homeowners rebuilding from the Tubbs fire in 2017, which destroyed nearly 1,600 homes in the area.

The top of Skyfarm Drive offers a spectacular view, one appreciated by many of the homeowners who live and plan to rebuild there. That night, Jarrod had the vista in mind, and after parking, he got out and looked north at the red-orange glow in the distance. As the fire crept south, he stood watch.

Over the next few days, he would return and watch the blaze make gains, on its way to burning nearly 80,000 acres — the largest-ever wildfire in Sonoma County. It came close enough one night that Jarrod, a former volunteer with the Forestville Fire Protection District, watched it consume individual trees.

On those nightly recons, Jarrod would pull out his phone and relay what he was seeing to Sandra. Their flight from the Tubbs fire two years earlier was top of mind, with Sandra looking for reassurance and Jarrod figuring that watching the Kincade fire in real time would prevent them both from being caught unaware.

The Kincade fire never made it to Fountaingrove, due in large part to a massive firefighting response. But the fire did reach the Tubbs burn scar and prompted historic evacuations, including tens of thousands of people from Santa Rosa’s northern reaches. Taken with PG&E’s massive outages, which plunged hundreds of thousands into darkness for days in Sonoma County, the prospect that these conditions are part of a new normal for Santa Rosa isn’t lost on Sutton and others.

“I think it’s really going to dishearten people,” he said. “I think if Fountaingrove got hit one more time, I think very, very few people would rebuild.”

…

Community moving slowly

Indeed, the vast majority of the Santa Rosa homes that have not entered the rebuild process are in Fountaingrove, according to Gabe Osburn, the city’s deputy director of development services.

Officials like Osburn are planning to launch a new round of outreach in early 2020 to better understand how people outside of the rebuild process are making their decisions. He acknowledged there was general concern in the community rekindled by the Kincade fire and PG&E’s continued use of power shut-offs to curb fire risk, though he noted there are any number of reasons why people may not be rebuilding, including volatile construction costs and limited contractor availability.

“For a lot of fire victims, the rebuild’s a very personal decision, and a lot of factors go into it,” Osburn said.

Homeowners have rebuilt or are working to rebuild about two-thirds of the 1,586 Fountaingrove-area homes destroyed in the Tubbs fire. About 180 have been rebuilt, with another 586 under construction, and a few hundred others awaiting permit approval or a green light to build, according to city data.