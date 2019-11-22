Santa Rosa’s Coffey Park neighborhood advocate ‘a pit bull with a big heart’

For more stories on the rebuilding efforts in Sonoma County, go here .

Don’t be deceived by her kind eyes and beatific smile. Lani Jolliff is a pit bull, said her friend, Bill Northcroft, who then qualifies that characterization: “A pit bull with a big heart.”

Jolliff, 56, has been fighting since she came into the world. The daughter of a Las Vegas showgirl, she was born prematurely. Three pounds at birth, she spent the first six weeks of her life in the hospital.

She struck a few combative notes last week at a meeting she’d organized to help Kincade fire survivors recover. Addressing the room filled with some 80 people who’d gathered at the Christian Family Fellowship Church just east of Coffey Park, she urged them to do their homework and not let insurance companies take advantage of them, or close claims early. “They’re shorting you,” she warned.

For the last two years, Jolliff has made it her mission to scrap and scratch for resources and information that might ease the burden of residents whose lives have been disrupted by wildfire.

One of the ways she’s helped is by organizing and presiding over these neighborhood meetings of residents in Coffey Park whose Santa Rosa houses were spared by the 2017 Tubbs wildfire. She sets the agenda and wrangles experts — from Comcast, the city of Santa Rosa, and PG&E, to name a few — to come and answer questions.

For last week’s meeting, Jollitt had welcomed dozens of fire survivors from Healdsburg and Windsor whose homes incurred smoke damage in the Kincade blaze. They were welcome to pick the brains of Coffey Park’s residents, who’d been through all of this following the Tubbs fire.

She also invited a panel of guests including Amy Bach, executive director of United Policyholders, a nonprofit devoted to helping home insurance policyholders.

Don’t be misled by the warm and fuzzy television commercials, said Bach, who encouraged people to think of their insurance claims “as a business negotiation.”

After the Tubbs inferno, Jolliff joined the neighborhood support group, Coffey Strong. While active in the group serving as a block captain recruiting members, she also saw the need to advocate for residents like her who hadn’t lost their homes.

Considered lucky they didn’t lose their homes, they don’t always feel lucky. While the people whose houses burned moved elsewhere, the contingent of those whose homes didn’t lives among the rubble. Every morning, said ex-Coffey Strong President Jeff Okrepkie — whose house did burn down — “they walked out into a wasteland.” Now, with the ongoing rebuilding of Coffey Park, they live in a construction zone.

What Jolliff heard from neighbors, in the wake of the Tubbs fire, was because they didn’t lose their homes, they did not have a forum to express how they were feeling, she said. “We’ve lived with the soot and the PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder). We’ve walked through hell for two years.”

For 13 years, until she retired in 2018, Jolliff worked as a residential care counselor at the Valley Of The Moon Children’s Home, a shelter near Oakmont for abused and neglected kids. The home takes in troubled teens up to 18 years old, making its name a bit of a misnomer.

“It’s super intense,” Jollitt said. “You never know when a kid is going to go off, or run down Highway 12 and try to hurt themselves. Kids have tried to kill themselves. It’s not a normal job.”