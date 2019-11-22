Larkfield man leads emergency response plan after Tubbs, Kincade fires

For more stories on the rebuilding efforts in Sonoma County, go here .

Gade Miller remembers seeing the ash rain down on his Larkfield Estates neighborhood near the mouth of Mark West Creek canyon in 2017.

He and his neighbors couldn’t see the Tubbs fire as it roared downhill, coming from the east. There were too many trees.

A road closure was put up at the entrance of the Larkfield Estates neighborhood, but residents were told everything was fine, Miller recalled.

“By the time we evacuated, the house over there was already on fire, our back fence was on fire, and I was running across the street banging on their house to wake them up and get them out. You just saw neighbors running to neighbors’ houses banging on doors, waking people up,” he said. “It’s a miracle we all got out.”

That frantic escape, as well as Miller’s background as a firefighter and former Army Special Forces soldier led him to raise his hand not long ago when volunteers were sought to create a new group that might better manage disasters in the moment. It’s called COPE, or Citizens Organized to Prepare for Emergencies, and right now, in Larkfield Estates, Miller is the lone spearhead.

“We didn’t have fire department or sheriff’s department evacuating us because they were busy everywhere else,” Miller said. “They just didn’t have the manpower. We don’t blame them. But that taught us that we needed to do something for ourselves.”

The COPE networks being developed in the Mark West area and throughout the county are outgrowths of the block captain networks that sprang up after the 2017 fires. Miller is a block captain for his neighborhood. His home is one of 292 under construction in the greater Mark West area, where just 78 of the 1,729 homes lost have been rebuilt.

But it’s starting to feel like a neighborhood again, said Miller, who along with his wife, Jill Rushton-Miller, owns a couple of quarter-acre plots on Lambert Drive. One will be a garden.

Miller is at the house every day, checking on progress. He hears kids playing now. Sees the mail truck. There are plans for a neighborhood party, and that’s when he wants to make his move to enlist more COPE members. He’ll set up a table and get everybody signed up right then and there, he said.

Part of the value is the information it will compile on the neighborhood: How many residents? How many pets? Anybody with special needs?

It’s also meant to establish meeting places in the event of evacuations, and a list of contacts for groups of neighbors.

Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore said some of the block captains are already functioning that way, funneling important information to residents during and after the recent Kincade fire — which showed that it’s not a project that can wait for everyone to be settled again.

“It’s definitely, I hate to use this term,” Miller said, “but it lit a fire under us to get going.”

…

Memories sting during evacuation

In a haunting echo of the Tubbs fire just two years ago, the Kincade fire that stormed down from the Mayacamas Mountains late last month threatened neighborhoods that have only just begun to repopulate.