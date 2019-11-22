Subscribe

Larkfield man leads emergency response plan after Tubbs, Kincade fires

TYLER SILVY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 22, 2019, 12:13PM
November 22, 2019

Special Coverage

For more stories on the rebuilding efforts in Sonoma County, go here.

Gade Miller remembers seeing the ash rain down on his Larkfield Estates neighborhood near the mouth of Mark West Creek canyon in 2017.

He and his neighbors couldn’t see the Tubbs fire as it roared downhill, coming from the east. There were too many trees.

A road closure was put up at the entrance of the Larkfield Estates neighborhood, but residents were told everything was fine, Miller recalled.

“By the time we evacuated, the house over there was already on fire, our back fence was on fire, and I was running across the street banging on their house to wake them up and get them out. You just saw neighbors running to neighbors’ houses banging on doors, waking people up,” he said. “It’s a miracle we all got out.”

That frantic escape, as well as Miller’s background as a firefighter and former Army Special Forces soldier led him to raise his hand not long ago when volunteers were sought to create a new group that might better manage disasters in the moment. It’s called COPE, or Citizens Organized to Prepare for Emergencies, and right now, in Larkfield Estates, Miller is the lone spearhead.

“We didn’t have fire department or sheriff’s department evacuating us because they were busy everywhere else,” Miller said. “They just didn’t have the manpower. We don’t blame them. But that taught us that we needed to do something for ourselves.”

The COPE networks being developed in the Mark West area and throughout the county are outgrowths of the block captain networks that sprang up after the 2017 fires. Miller is a block captain for his neighborhood. His home is one of 292 under construction in the greater Mark West area, where just 78 of the 1,729 homes lost have been rebuilt.

But it’s starting to feel like a neighborhood again, said Miller, who along with his wife, Jill Rushton-Miller, owns a couple of quarter-acre plots on Lambert Drive. One will be a garden.

Miller is at the house every day, checking on progress. He hears kids playing now. Sees the mail truck. There are plans for a neighborhood party, and that’s when he wants to make his move to enlist more COPE members. He’ll set up a table and get everybody signed up right then and there, he said.

Part of the value is the information it will compile on the neighborhood: How many residents? How many pets? Anybody with special needs?

It’s also meant to establish meeting places in the event of evacuations, and a list of contacts for groups of neighbors.

Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore said some of the block captains are already functioning that way, funneling important information to residents during and after the recent Kincade fire — which showed that it’s not a project that can wait for everyone to be settled again.

“It’s definitely, I hate to use this term,” Miller said, “but it lit a fire under us to get going.”

Memories sting during evacuation

In a haunting echo of the Tubbs fire just two years ago, the Kincade fire that stormed down from the Mayacamas Mountains late last month threatened neighborhoods that have only just begun to repopulate.

Some residents who only recently moved back were forced to evacuate again. Gary and Lynda Bayless, who rebuilt on Michele Way, were among the evacuees.

“In some ways it was more impactful than it was the night we fled the (Tubbs) fire,” Lynda said. “It’s because I had more time to think about what was happening.”

Residents watched as the Kincade fire grew, bellowed by the wind, and churned through a large swath of northeastern Sonoma County, infringing on parts of the Tubbs fire footprint. A phalanx of firefighters, bulldozer operators and aerial bombardments ensured it went no further.

All clear after Kincade fire

Safari West, the popular wildlife park in the foothills of the Mayacamas Mountains, reopened Nov. 6 following the Kincade fire, which went on to burn 77,758 acres, making it the largest wildfire on record in the county.

Safari West has now survived two historic fires, and its treasured animals emerged from both, miraculously, unscathed.

Fire officials said the credit goes partly to those animals, many of them grazers from Africa, which help keep the grasses closely trimmed, starving fires of a potential fuel source.

Camp Newman ramps up rebuild

This past summer, about 900 campers returned to Camp Newman campus for the first time since the Tubbs fire destroyed 80 of the 90 structures on the camp’s 485-acre property off Porter Creek Road.

On Wednesday, the Union for Reform Judaism’s Camp Newman took the next step, breaking ground on its 6 Points Community Center, a step officials said would ease the way toward opening the camp for year-round use.

The building is expected to be completed a year from now and be ready for use in January 2021, according to a news release from the organization, which has run the camp since 1997.

Assemblyman Marc Levine, D-San Rafael, attended the groundbreaking, and presented officials a $10 million ceremonial check, representing two $5 million state grants awarded to the organization in the past two years, according to the release.

The community center is the second reconstruction project on the site, as the Alpine Tower — a climbing and ropes structure — finished in time for campers to enjoy this past summer.

Campers will return next summer to Cal Maritime in Vallejo, where organizers say Camp Newman’s overnight summer camp program continues to flourish.

You can reach Staff Writer Tyler Silvy at 707-526-8667 or at tyler.silvy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @tylersilvy.

