Mixed grades on personal disaster readiness 2 years after North Bay fires

You’d think by now I’d know better.

Living in Napa Valley, my family has experienced floods, earthquakes, wildfires and the occasional school lockdown.

Ask me what I’ve done to prepare us for the next emergency or disaster, however, and I’m embarrassed to report almost nothing.

We have no emergency water or food supply, no “go bags,” no backup power source and no organized plan for evacuating our home, much less an idea where we’d go should we be forced to leave in a giant hurry. About the only preventative step we’ve taken is attaching a wrench to the gas meter in case we need to turn it off.

If disaster prep were a class, I’d receive a failing grade.

I can’t pinpoint one reason why this is so. Denial maybe? Feeling overwhelmed most of the time by other demands? Money?

Recently I shared my story with Pete Parkinson, former director of Sonoma County’s planning department, whose Bennett Ridge home was destroyed in the 2017 Nuns fire. If anyone knows the value of good planning, it’s a guy whose professional life was structured around that premise.

Sitting at the dining room table in Parkinson’s spacious new home, built on the site of the old one, we looked out picture windows at a wall of thick morning fog, which obscured otherwise magnificent views of Trione-Annadel State Park and the Mayacamas Mountains rising above Sonoma Valley.

Parkinson’s dog, Olive, sat nearby, shaking. She has a nervous nature, he said, but the fires seemed to ramp up her anxiety.

The night of Oct. 8, 2017, Parkinson, 65, and his wife hastily gathered their 9-year-old son, plus Olive and a few belongings and drove pell-mell out of their neighborhood ahead of flames racing across the ridgeline. When they returned a few days later, everything was gone.

Parkinson’s concern at the time wasn’t with wildfires. As a fourth-generation Californian, he was raised to fear earthquakes. In 1989, he was working for county government in Santa Cruz when the Loma Prieta earthquake struck.

“It turned my professional life upside down for a couple of years. It was really traumatic, and so I was always worried about earthquakes here,” he said.

Asked to grade himself on how well he was prepared for disaster prior to the 2017 blaze, Parkinson gave himself a C. And now? He made the case for a B.

Parkinson views disaster preparedness mainly through the lens of structure and design, which in the case of his new home, includes the latest in modern fire-resistant construction, as well as landscaping designed to provide defensible space.

Two weeks after the family moved into their new home, November’s Kincade fire sparked fresh anxiety across the Bennett Ridge community. Parkinson said he and his wife have not made a disaster plan or otherwise checked off any boxes on the recommended list of things to have on hand during emergencies.

But, he said, they’ve been pretty busy.

“In fairness to us, we did just move back in, and that’s a job in and of itself,” Parkinson said.

My excuse? I don’t have one.

The night of the 2014 South Napa Earthquake, my wife and I were jolted awake at 3:20 a.m. by a demonic force that kept us pinned to our bed for 21 terrifying seconds.