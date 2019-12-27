Subscribe

Coffey Park’s swift rebuild now to add 230 new streetlights

AUSTIN MURPHY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 27, 2019, 12:47PM
December 27, 2019

In the first year following the Tubbs fire, Coffey Park collectively rose to its feet and took steps — halting at first, then swifter — toward recovery.

In 2019, it broke into a run.

It took until May of 2018, seven months after the historic blaze leveled 1,422 homes in this compact neighborhood, for the first of those houses to be rebuilt, when Dan Bradford returned to his Kerry Lane home.

A year and a half later, Bradford has plenty of company. As of late-December, 97% of the lots destroyed in the fire are in permit, are under construction or have been completed.

“We’re at about 900 rebuilt and reoccupied” homes, said Bob Oller, Santa Rosa’s construction project manager. About 50 more are “darn close, with a just a few more things to do on the house, like landscaping or something.”

During a Coffey Park neighborhood meeting Dec. 19 focusing on future projects, Lani Jolliff paused to reflect on how far the neighborhood has come.

Jolliff, who organizes those monthly neighborhood meetings, did not lose her home. After the Tubbs fire, she and her husband moved back into a scene straight out of a post-apocalyptic movie. Looking in one direction, she said, “there was nothing.” Now, she went on, “there’s a house, and a house, and another house. It’s beyond remarkable.”

In the immediate aftermath of the catastrophe, said Jolliff, “there wasn’t even a thought that, two years later, we would be at this level. The city, and PG&E, have worked miracles to get us to this point.”

Oller, David Montague and Tara Soekland were the featured speakers at that neighborhood meeting. Montague is the city’s supervising engineer; Soekland a supervisor for PG&E’s northern fire rebuild team. They’d been invited to update residents on one of the last, major infrastructure issues facing the neighborhood: in the first half of 2020, the city hopes to repair or replace some 230 fire-damaged streetlights in Coffey Park.

While the job will cost around $2 million, FEMA is picking up 75% of that tab. California’s Office of Emergency Services will also make a sizable contribution, leaving the city to pay just 6% of the bill. The work will be done by St. Francis Electric of San Leandro, and is expected to begin in late January.

Montague has executed countless projects, large and small, during his 30 years with the city’s public works department. He described the streetlight project as “particularly challenging.”

Half of those 230 lights will require a new, poured concrete foundation, roughly 2 feet in diameter by 3 feet deep, he said. “So there’ll be some digging in the planter strips.”

To power many of those lights, workers will install new, underground conduits. That work will call for them to tear up sections of sidewalks and streets. Steve Rahmn, president of the neighborhood support group Coffey Strong, estimated that project will call for “over 13,000 linear feet of trenching.”

On the bright side, the trenches for those conduits need be no wider than 6 inches — “not difficult to patch,” said Montague.

Jolliff brought to the meeting detailed maps indicating where new streetlights would be going in, and where trenching would take place.

Some homeowners’ new landscaping will be dug up to accommodate the new streetlights, Montague acknowledged, assuring residents the city will restore their property to its former state.

After asking what would happen to her mailbox, which stands beside a soon-to-be-uprooted light pole, Michele Donnels broached a public safety concern. She asked the city to put a priority on replacing the streetlights at the intersection of Coffey Place and Dogwood drive, at the southeastern corner of the neighborhood park.

There is a frequently used crosswalk at that intersection, Donnels pointed out. The lack of lighting, combined with the tendency of many motorists to exceed Coffey Lane’s 30-mph speed limit, has created a dangerous situation.

Donnels and her husband have twice seen pedestrians in that crosswalk barely escape being hit by cars. Each time, she said, “I just about had a heart attack.”

“The drivers can’t see those people, because the streetlight there is still out,” she said.

The city officials took note of her concern, and agreed to address it.

Other big-ticket infrastructure items on Coffey Park’s 2020 to-do list:

The entryway to Coffey Park, two common space parcels at the intersection of Hopper Avenue and Coffey Lane, remains a work in progress. Despite several generous donations, including a $25,000 grant from the United Way of the Wine Country, $6,000 from the Christian Family Fellowship church and landscape design services donated by the Santa Rosa-based Firma Design Group, Coffey Strong is still in the process of raising funds to finish the project.

Progress was interrupted in December by the resignation of project lead and Coffey Strong vice president Bill Northcroft, who had devoted hundreds of hours to the effort.

The 6.2-acre neighborhood park at the heart of Coffey Park remains closed, while workers clear and scrape the top three inches of soil in the southwest corner of the park, then install a storm drain and irrigation system. When that work is done, concrete for pathways and the playground pad will be poured, followed by installation of playground equipment. According to city officials, Coffey Neighborhood Park is scheduled to reopen late this summer.

Streets and curbs. Wherever the Tubbs fire melted a car or garbage can into the asphalt of a Coffey Park street, the city painstakingly marked that spot with GPS coordinates. FEMA has agreed to repair those burned portions of the streets.

Pointing out that the dump trucks and other giant debris-clearing vehicles have done further damage to other parts of the streets and sidewalks, the city has applied for additional funds from FEMA.

“And FEMA has said, ‘We’re not gonna pay for that, it’s not fire-related,’” explained Montague.

“So we’re in a big appeal process with FEMA.”

Those obstacles are less daunting when one considers the challenges Coffey Park has already overcome. “They city and PG&E have done amazing things,” said Jolliff. “We are better, brighter and more bonded,” which is what happens when those joining forces would rather light a candle — or 230 streetlights — than curse the darkness.

