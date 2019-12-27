Coffey Park’s swift rebuild now to add 230 new streetlights

In the first year following the Tubbs fire, Coffey Park collectively rose to its feet and took steps — halting at first, then swifter — toward recovery.

In 2019, it broke into a run.

It took until May of 2018, seven months after the historic blaze leveled 1,422 homes in this compact neighborhood, for the first of those houses to be rebuilt, when Dan Bradford returned to his Kerry Lane home.

A year and a half later, Bradford has plenty of company. As of late-December, 97% of the lots destroyed in the fire are in permit, are under construction or have been completed.

“We’re at about 900 rebuilt and reoccupied” homes, said Bob Oller, Santa Rosa’s construction project manager. About 50 more are “darn close, with a just a few more things to do on the house, like landscaping or something.”

During a Coffey Park neighborhood meeting Dec. 19 focusing on future projects, Lani Jolliff paused to reflect on how far the neighborhood has come.

Jolliff, who organizes those monthly neighborhood meetings, did not lose her home. After the Tubbs fire, she and her husband moved back into a scene straight out of a post-apocalyptic movie. Looking in one direction, she said, “there was nothing.” Now, she went on, “there’s a house, and a house, and another house. It’s beyond remarkable.”

In the immediate aftermath of the catastrophe, said Jolliff, “there wasn’t even a thought that, two years later, we would be at this level. The city, and PG&E, have worked miracles to get us to this point.”

Oller, David Montague and Tara Soekland were the featured speakers at that neighborhood meeting. Montague is the city’s supervising engineer; Soekland a supervisor for PG&E’s northern fire rebuild team. They’d been invited to update residents on one of the last, major infrastructure issues facing the neighborhood: in the first half of 2020, the city hopes to repair or replace some 230 fire-damaged streetlights in Coffey Park.

While the job will cost around $2 million, FEMA is picking up 75% of that tab. California’s Office of Emergency Services will also make a sizable contribution, leaving the city to pay just 6% of the bill. The work will be done by St. Francis Electric of San Leandro, and is expected to begin in late January.

Montague has executed countless projects, large and small, during his 30 years with the city’s public works department. He described the streetlight project as “particularly challenging.”

Half of those 230 lights will require a new, poured concrete foundation, roughly 2 feet in diameter by 3 feet deep, he said. “So there’ll be some digging in the planter strips.”

To power many of those lights, workers will install new, underground conduits. That work will call for them to tear up sections of sidewalks and streets. Steve Rahmn, president of the neighborhood support group Coffey Strong, estimated that project will call for “over 13,000 linear feet of trenching.”

On the bright side, the trenches for those conduits need be no wider than 6 inches — “not difficult to patch,” said Montague.

Jolliff brought to the meeting detailed maps indicating where new streetlights would be going in, and where trenching would take place.