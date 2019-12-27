Subscribe

Mentorship program at Larkfield school expanding to help young survivors of 2017 fires

TYLER SILVY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 27, 2019, 12:55PM
Grant Skerrett, 9, has a good handle on his widening world.

The third grader at John B. Riebli Elementary School knows how to ride his bike to school. He knew, before it happened, that he was getting a new bicycle for Christmas. It was to be black and blue — a mountain bike.

And he knows he loves CREW, the youth mentorship organization at Riebli that will mark its first year in January. The program offers a little extra support at a school where 40% of students lost their homes in the Tubbs fire.

Grant was one of those students. For him and other CREW students, this is a place meant to build on that bad time two years ago.

“We get to eat here, and we get to play here,” Grant said on a recent weekday, his colored orthodontic bands on full display every time he cracked a smile.

Do you talk about the fire?

“Yeah, but it doesn’t kill me,” Grant said.

Lyn Romstad, the leader of this new group, steered the conversation back on track. She asked Grant what words they talk about in CREW.

Grant glanced to the wall, before reading aloud, “Courage, Responsibility, Empowerment and Well Being.”

Romstad came up with the acronym. She spent years running a similar mentorship organization, called Mentor Me, in Petaluma. She commutes to Riebli, north of Santa Rosa, at the request of her friend, Riebli Principal Emily Todd, who joined the campus in August 2018.

“When I began, I realized that these kids have a ton of trauma, and I felt like a mentoring program would benefit them,” Todd said. “I worked with the district to provide classroom space, and Lyn is doing everything else.”

The group is one small part of a rebuilding effort that continues to mark progress in the greater Mark West area, where more than 1,700 homes burned in the Tubbs fire. Whole neighborhoods are coming back around the school, which was spared from the fire. Seventy-one homes have completed construction. Another 267 are under construction, and another 76 are in the pipeline in some form.

Romstad is eying expansion of the CREW program in 2020, with plans to open a club at San Miguel Elementary School in January and maybe Mark West Elementary School after that.

“Fingers crossed,” she said.

She’ll need help. The organization matches adult volunteers with students who have been identified as needing additional adult support. At CREW Club, they eat lunch, talk and occasionally welcome guest speakers. Romstad said she can match any number of adult volunteers with students, and encourages anyone interested to seek more information at teamcrew.org.

Grant won’t be at Riebli next year. He’s moving to San Miguel. And he already has an proposal about the rollout there. He turned to Romstad.

“How about somebody comes here, and you come to San Miguel?” he said.

“OK,” Romstad answered.

“Yes!” Grant said, pumping his fist.

Family’s tree gets new life as stunning table

The day after the Tubbs fire claimed Brad and Brandy Sherwood’s Larkfield Estates home and leveled the surrounding neighborhood, the stately walnut tree in their front yard was one of the few things left standing.

Even before, it was a special landmark not just for the family.

“When we bought the house in 2013, one of the first things that the neighbors, who had lived there 30 to 40 years, asked us, they said, ‘Please don’t take down that walnut tree,’” Brad Sherwood said. “It’s symbolic in our neighborhood. We loved that tree.”

They thought they could save it after the fire. But a succession of arborists told them it had been so badly scorched that it wouldn’t survive, so down it came.

But its large trunk was saved, the wood cured for nearly two years at Andrew Somawang’s Cotati-based California Woods woodworking shop. It took 100 hours to craft the tree into a lovely dinning room table, with a bright blue resin river running through it.

The Sherwoods who moved back into their rebuilt home in November, said it’s a tribute to the stalwart tree that shaded their former home.

They had their first family meal on the table Dec. 16. And it came with a new set of special rules.

“We’re super cautious,” Brad said. “We have coasters for everything. We want to make sure we take good care of it.”

Rebuilding slows, but optimism remains

Two-plus years into the recovery from the 2017 fires, more than half of the destroyed homes countywide have come back to life or are under construction. But after the biggest wave of rebuilding this year, county officials say activity is slowing despite the monumental work left ahead.

Permit Sonoma Director Tennis Wick said his office has issued permits for 1,147 properties out of 1,949 properties in the unincorporated area impacted in the fires.

“The good news is we have passed the halfway mark. The bad news is activity is slowing, according to our performance data,” Wick said via email.

Office of Recovery and Resiliency Director Michael Gossman said the slowdown has much to do with what he called “pure logistical bandwidth.” The area can’t support construction of more than 2,000 units at a time. With 5,334 homes destroyed and another 853 structures wiped out, on top of a pre-existing housing crisis requiring tens of thousands of new and affordable units, it’s going to be a long slog, officials say.

Wick praised builders who have worked with local residents and their insurance companies, in some cases forgoing profit to ensure project completion.

“We need to keep these trades people around to help us deal with the housing crisis that started long before the fires,” Wick said.

