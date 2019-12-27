Mentorship program at Larkfield school expanding to help young survivors of 2017 fires

Grant Skerrett, 9, has a good handle on his widening world.

The third grader at John B. Riebli Elementary School knows how to ride his bike to school. He knew, before it happened, that he was getting a new bicycle for Christmas. It was to be black and blue — a mountain bike.

And he knows he loves CREW, the youth mentorship organization at Riebli that will mark its first year in January. The program offers a little extra support at a school where 40% of students lost their homes in the Tubbs fire.

Grant was one of those students. For him and other CREW students, this is a place meant to build on that bad time two years ago.

“We get to eat here, and we get to play here,” Grant said on a recent weekday, his colored orthodontic bands on full display every time he cracked a smile.

Do you talk about the fire?

“Yeah, but it doesn’t kill me,” Grant said.

Lyn Romstad, the leader of this new group, steered the conversation back on track. She asked Grant what words they talk about in CREW.

Grant glanced to the wall, before reading aloud, “Courage, Responsibility, Empowerment and Well Being.”

Romstad came up with the acronym. She spent years running a similar mentorship organization, called Mentor Me, in Petaluma. She commutes to Riebli, north of Santa Rosa, at the request of her friend, Riebli Principal Emily Todd, who joined the campus in August 2018.

“When I began, I realized that these kids have a ton of trauma, and I felt like a mentoring program would benefit them,” Todd said. “I worked with the district to provide classroom space, and Lyn is doing everything else.”

The group is one small part of a rebuilding effort that continues to mark progress in the greater Mark West area, where more than 1,700 homes burned in the Tubbs fire. Whole neighborhoods are coming back around the school, which was spared from the fire. Seventy-one homes have completed construction. Another 267 are under construction, and another 76 are in the pipeline in some form.

Romstad is eying expansion of the CREW program in 2020, with plans to open a club at San Miguel Elementary School in January and maybe Mark West Elementary School after that.

“Fingers crossed,” she said.

She’ll need help. The organization matches adult volunteers with students who have been identified as needing additional adult support. At CREW Club, they eat lunch, talk and occasionally welcome guest speakers. Romstad said she can match any number of adult volunteers with students, and encourages anyone interested to seek more information at teamcrew.org.

Grant won’t be at Riebli next year. He’s moving to San Miguel. And he already has an proposal about the rollout there. He turned to Romstad.

“How about somebody comes here, and you come to San Miguel?” he said.

“OK,” Romstad answered.

“Yes!” Grant said, pumping his fist.

