Subscribe

How fires and power shut-offs might impact North Bay school calendars

SUSAN MINICHIELLO
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 27, 2019, 1:13PM
Updated 3 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Special coverage

For more stories on the rebuilding efforts in Sonoma County, go here.

Two weeks after the Kincade fire was extinguished, Luke Negri was told on a Monday that classes would likely be canceled that Wednesday at Rincon Valley Middle School. So the eighth-grader postponed work on a project for his honors English class.

But at nearly 9 p.m. Tuesday, students and parents were informed that school wasn’t canceled after all.

“It was stressful because I didn’t have my homework printed,” said Negri, 14. “We’ve had days off the entire time I’ve been in middle school, with smoke days last year. It’s challenging.”

Students like Negri have come to expect school to be canceled for several days at some point during fire season in October and November, whether it’s from a fire nearby, a fire further away that billows in toxic smoke or so-called “public safety power shut-off” days determined by PG&E when there are dry, hot winds.

As education officials review the effects of instructional time lost during the last three fire seasons, many are looking at ways to lessen the impact by advocating for microgrids or generators for school sites and possibly changing the school calendar to include more emergency days.

“We have to learn from these three years and adjust accordingly such that the impact is not so great to our students, staff and families,” said Diann Kitamura, superintendent of Santa Rosa City Schools, the county’s largest school district with about 16,000 students in transitional kindergarten through 12th grade.

Some students in the Santa Rosa district have missed over 25 instructional days over the past three years, Kitamura said.

What was frustrating for education officials this fire season were the additions of power shut-offs. Maria Carrillo High and Hidden Valley Elementary students in the Santa Rosa district lost nine instructional days this fire season, Kitamura said, and about half were due to power shut-offs, not the Kincade fire itself.

Students in other districts in or near the path of the Kincade fire, like Windsor and Geyserville, lost 15 days of instructional time, according to the Sonoma County Office of Education.

Kitamura and several other superintendents around Sonoma County met with Tony Thurmond, state superintendent of public instruction, shortly after the Kincade fire to discuss how schools may change in the future because of disasters.

Thurmond emphasized building school calendars that include extra emergency days, according to Steve Herrington, Sonoma County superintendent of schools.

“Superintendents pointed out that emergency days tend to be taken off at the end of the year, which isn’t the most productive time for instruction,” Herrington said. “So if there’s a way to put emergency days in the middle of the year, maybe that’s something we should consider. The discussion moved to, we could go to a year-round calendar, which would give you the greatest chance to be out during a fire season.”

There are year-round schools in the Cotati-Rohnert Park school district established well before the 2017 North Bay firestorm. Such a calendar would shorten summer, but could keep students out of school for a few weeks in October or November.

“We might have to look at calendars,” Kitamura said.

If calendar changes were to happen, it would be a time-consuming process that includes vetting from stakeholders and negotiations with staff collective-bargaining units.

Special coverage

For more stories on the rebuilding efforts in Sonoma County, go here.

Another issue all the missed days of instruction create for public schools is the loss of state funding, which is dependent on average daily attendance. Several districts plan to send a state a waiver request for those lost days. The Santa Rosa district will find out in January if the request was granted.

Capitol Advisors of California, a lobbyist working on behalf of SCOE, is working with state Sen. Bill Dodd’s office to possibly fund a disaster relief summer program that would allow districts that lost five or more instructional days to be considered for additional revenue to make up the days in a summer program, Herrington said.

“It’s in the early stages,” Herrington said.

Dodd, D-Napa, said in an interview that his office is communicating with school superintendents to check if the state grants their waivers and see what’s needed going forward. Dodd said he supports placing schools and hospitals on microgrids.

“Everything has to be on the table because we cannot withstand as a community — as a county — 10 years of these power shut-offs,” a reference to a comment made by PG&E Chief Executive Bill Johnson that blackouts to reduce fire risk could continue for a decade.

“Every fabric of our lives in Sonoma County depends on power,” Dodd said.

State Superintendent Thurmond echoed those thoughts in a statement, saying 10 years of power shut-offs that jeopardize students’ education should not be the “new normal.”

“What I do accept is that climate change exists. We must double down on alternative energy sources and alternative building materials for our schools and harness the brainpower of the world’s fifth largest economy to combat extreme weather conditions,” he said.

With school cancellations from bad air quality days from wildfire smoke, to unprecedented wildfires crossing through Sonoma County, to unpredictable power shut-offs, fire seasons have taken their toll on students.

“It’s really a drain on resources when we go through these disasters and I don’t necessarily mean fiscal resources. It’s the human side of it that is becoming very wearing on staff, on students, on families,” Kitamura said. “No school, OK school’s on. No school, OK school’s on. It’s really an emotional roller coaster for staff and students.”

Schools statewide face declining enrollment because of families having fewer children and rising housing costs, but Herrington said the impacts of the past three fire seasons have exacerbated it. About 3,000 K-12 students have left Sonoma County schools since 2017, he said. Currently there are about 69,000 students attending county schools.

“The impact of fires is greater than the declining birth rate that we’re dealing with. We’re losing more students collectively in multiple grade levels,” he said.

Teresa Liang, 16, has a heavy course load at Maria Carrillo High that includes three advanced placement classes — calculus, physics and language. She lost two weeks of school this fire season — one week to the Kincade fire, and one week to power shut-offs.

As a junior, she’s studying for her SAT exam and working to keep her grades up for college applications next year.

“A lot of teachers were stressed about fitting in the work when we got back to school,” Liang said. “I’d say we’re on track now, but we did need a little bit of time to review and get back to the school mindset.”

Negri, the eighth-grader at Rincon Valley Middle, had seven friends lose their homes in the Tubbs fire, back when he was a sixth grader. He worries about the next fire season, when he’ll be a high school freshman.

“As someone whose internet is turned off every time there’s a power shut-off, I would say it does worry me. It inhibits all students, especially high-level students with a lot of projects,” he said.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine