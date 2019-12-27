How fires and power shut-offs might impact North Bay school calendars

Two weeks after the Kincade fire was extinguished, Luke Negri was told on a Monday that classes would likely be canceled that Wednesday at Rincon Valley Middle School. So the eighth-grader postponed work on a project for his honors English class.

But at nearly 9 p.m. Tuesday, students and parents were informed that school wasn’t canceled after all.

“It was stressful because I didn’t have my homework printed,” said Negri, 14. “We’ve had days off the entire time I’ve been in middle school, with smoke days last year. It’s challenging.”

Students like Negri have come to expect school to be canceled for several days at some point during fire season in October and November, whether it’s from a fire nearby, a fire further away that billows in toxic smoke or so-called “public safety power shut-off” days determined by PG&E when there are dry, hot winds.

As education officials review the effects of instructional time lost during the last three fire seasons, many are looking at ways to lessen the impact by advocating for microgrids or generators for school sites and possibly changing the school calendar to include more emergency days.

“We have to learn from these three years and adjust accordingly such that the impact is not so great to our students, staff and families,” said Diann Kitamura, superintendent of Santa Rosa City Schools, the county’s largest school district with about 16,000 students in transitional kindergarten through 12th grade.

Some students in the Santa Rosa district have missed over 25 instructional days over the past three years, Kitamura said.

What was frustrating for education officials this fire season were the additions of power shut-offs. Maria Carrillo High and Hidden Valley Elementary students in the Santa Rosa district lost nine instructional days this fire season, Kitamura said, and about half were due to power shut-offs, not the Kincade fire itself.

Students in other districts in or near the path of the Kincade fire, like Windsor and Geyserville, lost 15 days of instructional time, according to the Sonoma County Office of Education.

Kitamura and several other superintendents around Sonoma County met with Tony Thurmond, state superintendent of public instruction, shortly after the Kincade fire to discuss how schools may change in the future because of disasters.

Thurmond emphasized building school calendars that include extra emergency days, according to Steve Herrington, Sonoma County superintendent of schools.

“Superintendents pointed out that emergency days tend to be taken off at the end of the year, which isn’t the most productive time for instruction,” Herrington said. “So if there’s a way to put emergency days in the middle of the year, maybe that’s something we should consider. The discussion moved to, we could go to a year-round calendar, which would give you the greatest chance to be out during a fire season.”

There are year-round schools in the Cotati-Rohnert Park school district established well before the 2017 North Bay firestorm. Such a calendar would shorten summer, but could keep students out of school for a few weeks in October or November.

“We might have to look at calendars,” Kitamura said.

If calendar changes were to happen, it would be a time-consuming process that includes vetting from stakeholders and negotiations with staff collective-bargaining units.