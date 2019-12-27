Subscribe

Normalcy starts to return to Sonoma Valley two years after 2017 wildfires

CHRISTIAN KALLEN
SONOMA INDEX-TRIBUNE
December 27, 2019, 2:17PM

The fact that it has been over two years since the Tubbs and Nuns fires swept through the Sonoma Valley is not lost on the survivors who still deal with the disaster, and its aftermath, every day of their lives.

For some, however, a certain return to normalcy has crept into their lives. For Pete Parkinson, a resident of the Bennett Ridge area where over 80% of homes were destroyed, that normalcy takes the shape of a Christmas tree — the first one he and his family have raised in their newly rebuilt home.

But it hasn’t been easy. “The last six months were agonizing,” said Parkinson, former director of the county’s Permit Resource and Management Department. “The house looked complete, but then there was all the little stuff that needed final inspection before we could move in.”

The Parkinsons — Pete, Celia and their 11-year-old son, Henry — finally were able to move in before the end of October, just in time for a spooky Halloween in the largely unoccupied neighborhood overlooking Trione-Annadel State Park.

Now they are home, and enjoyed their first family Christmas in their rebuilt house. “Given the agony of the last couple years, this is the silver lining,” he said.

Slow progress

For many, the agony isn’t over yet. By December, only 17 of the 183 homes that burned in Glen Ellen had reached the final state of the permitting and building process, passed final inspection and were ready for occupancy, just two more than the previous month.

In Kenwood, 17 homes are also ready for occupancy, up from 14 last month. That number in Sonoma — on the city’s east side, up Lovall Valley Road, Castle Road and others — is still only three.

As of Dec. 2, more than 70% of the homes lost in the fires across Sonoma County have had building permits issued, are in construction, or are finished, according to figures from the combined Sonoma County and Santa Rosa permit departments. But that leaves about 1,500 homes countywide that have yet to enter the rebuild process; whether or not they will in the near term or not at all remains to be seen.

Many factors enter into the equation as fire survivors decide when to rebuild — or whether to rebuild at all. Supervisor Susan Gorin, whose First District was hard hit by the fires, had a telling observation. “We found that the houses lost in Glen Ellen and Kenwood, in particular, and even Bennett Ridge are smaller and have less complicated construction. They were the first to move forward with rebuilding.”

The choice to say no

Some people can’t afford to rebuild, often tied to inadequate insurance coverage or smaller than expected settlements. But some just choose not to rebuild at all.

Randon States, who lived on Cavedale Road for 40 years, finally gave up rebuilding his 1,800-square-foot log house on the hard-to-reach acreage that was off the grid.

“There was always something broken, and nobody else could figure out how it was supposed to work, so I was electrician, plumber, carpenter and bulldozer operator,” he said.

For the first year, States said, he still planned to rebuild and had some sketches worked up. But last spring he changed plans and decided to move to the Valley floor.

“Now we live in the Springs. I am getting used to having neighbors that I can see and hear,” said States. “Having utility bills is new to me, but I like being able to call PG&E when something goes wrong.”

He says he may build a cabin or just a deck so he can go up and “sleep under the stars,” and take his grandchildren up there to show them what their parents had to put up with. But he’s not going to undertake rebuilding the cabin now.

“If there is ever a house built up there, it will be up to someone else to build,” he said.

Value of community

States is one of those “neighborhood captains” who has been a regular at Gorin’s monthly meetings, held in the Kenwood Depot. It’s been a place where fire survivors can compare notes, offer suggestions, exchange leads and share the emotional burden of their situation.

The attendees have reached as high as 17, though at the December meeting only eight showed up. Some, like States and Parkinson, were there to report on their progress, whether to build or not to build. But the group had clearly bonded over the past two years of shared agony.

Arielle Kubu-Jones chairs the group, in her role as Gorin’s field representative. The supervisor is often there, however — after all, she shares the same status as her constituents, having lost her Oakmont home in the 2017 firestorm, one of 2,273 residences in the First District that burned during the Sonoma Complex fire.

But Gorin is planning to wind down the meetings with the new year. “It is time,” she said. “The participants are fewer, and most need less help and information.”

The neighborhood captains’ meetings were one form of community that took shape after the fires, a community of survivors. But many of the neighborhoods that were so badly affected also generated their own sense of community though their shared experiences.

Arthur Dawson acknowledges that he and his wife, Jill, have benefited from their network of friends and neighbors in their own survival story. They are watching their Warm Springs Road house take shape on the same lot once occupied by their original home, a Mare Island modular home from 1950, added onto several times.

But the fire took it without a second thought, like it did so many homes along the Warm Springs Road-O’Donnell lane corridor. Dawson thought it might have been 10% of the homes in Glen Ellen, so at least he had company.

“The heirlooms are gone, but I still have the stories in my head,” said Dawson, a historian whose latest project is reviewing the 150-year fire history of the Bouverie Preserve not far away.

Dawson said part of the delay was because they were in shock. “You’re like a deer in the lights after you lose your house,” he said. He admitted he underwent trauma therapy to process the event — the midnight flight, the loss of all possessions, the social disruption.

But eventually, slowly, they pulled the pieces together, agreed on new plans, and started construction last May. It’s due to be finished on April 1 — which he hopes is not a joke.

Still, Dawson, like many others, know things will never be the same.

“We’ll probably never sleep as well in the autumn months, knowing it could happen again.”

