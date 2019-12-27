Normalcy starts to return to Sonoma Valley two years after 2017 wildfires

The fact that it has been over two years since the Tubbs and Nuns fires swept through the Sonoma Valley is not lost on the survivors who still deal with the disaster, and its aftermath, every day of their lives.

For some, however, a certain return to normalcy has crept into their lives. For Pete Parkinson, a resident of the Bennett Ridge area where over 80% of homes were destroyed, that normalcy takes the shape of a Christmas tree — the first one he and his family have raised in their newly rebuilt home.

But it hasn’t been easy. “The last six months were agonizing,” said Parkinson, former director of the county’s Permit Resource and Management Department. “The house looked complete, but then there was all the little stuff that needed final inspection before we could move in.”

The Parkinsons — Pete, Celia and their 11-year-old son, Henry — finally were able to move in before the end of October, just in time for a spooky Halloween in the largely unoccupied neighborhood overlooking Trione-Annadel State Park.

Now they are home, and enjoyed their first family Christmas in their rebuilt house. “Given the agony of the last couple years, this is the silver lining,” he said.

Slow progress

For many, the agony isn’t over yet. By December, only 17 of the 183 homes that burned in Glen Ellen had reached the final state of the permitting and building process, passed final inspection and were ready for occupancy, just two more than the previous month.

In Kenwood, 17 homes are also ready for occupancy, up from 14 last month. That number in Sonoma — on the city’s east side, up Lovall Valley Road, Castle Road and others — is still only three.

As of Dec. 2, more than 70% of the homes lost in the fires across Sonoma County have had building permits issued, are in construction, or are finished, according to figures from the combined Sonoma County and Santa Rosa permit departments. But that leaves about 1,500 homes countywide that have yet to enter the rebuild process; whether or not they will in the near term or not at all remains to be seen.

Many factors enter into the equation as fire survivors decide when to rebuild — or whether to rebuild at all. Supervisor Susan Gorin, whose First District was hard hit by the fires, had a telling observation. “We found that the houses lost in Glen Ellen and Kenwood, in particular, and even Bennett Ridge are smaller and have less complicated construction. They were the first to move forward with rebuilding.”

The choice to say no

Some people can’t afford to rebuild, often tied to inadequate insurance coverage or smaller than expected settlements. But some just choose not to rebuild at all.

Randon States, who lived on Cavedale Road for 40 years, finally gave up rebuilding his 1,800-square-foot log house on the hard-to-reach acreage that was off the grid.

“There was always something broken, and nobody else could figure out how it was supposed to work, so I was electrician, plumber, carpenter and bulldozer operator,” he said.