Sonoma County schools improve alert systems, contact with other districts to boost fire safety

MATT VILLANO
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 24, 2019, 2:55PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Special Coverage

This story is part of a monthly series chronicling the rebuilding efforts in Sonoma County. Read all of the Rebuild North Bay coverage here.

Six schools were damaged or destroyed in the firestorm that wreaked havoc on Santa Rosa in October 2017.

Since then, educators across North County have learned several lessons about how they can better respond to natural disasters and prepare for the stresses that follow.

At first glance, these lessons might seem simple — such as strengthening connections between schools and other districts in the community, better understanding air quality and improving communication with parents. But considering that the state required all schools to update and revise their safety plans within months of the disaster, these peripheral issues almost took center stage by default.

“More than anything, we all realized we just needed to do more to coordinate with each other,” said Ron Calloway, superintendent of the Mark West Union School District. “Before (the fires) everyone operated independently; now we’re very much aware that we need to have a different mindset.”

Strengthening connections

Above all else, education leaders say it’s important for schools and school districts to strengthen and deepen connections with local community representatives, so nobody ends up in the dark.

Throughout Sonoma County, this meant comprehensive coordination and cooperation over the last 18 months.

Santa Rosa City Schools, for example, has worked on emergency preparedness with the Sonoma County Office of Education, Santa Rosa Junior College, the city of Santa Rosa, and the nine elementary schools in other districts that feed into its middle and high schools.

The district lost its Hidden Valley Satellite campus in the Tubbs fire, which burned its Santa Rosa High School farm as well.

Nearby, the Tubbs fire also destroyed Anova and Redwood Adventist Academy and damaged Cardinal Newman High School, St. Rose Catholic School and Roseland Collegiate Prep.

Diann Kitamura, superintendent of Santa Rosa City Schools, said schools and school districts must work to strengthen bonds with local community leaders — people independent of the school system who can help in times of emergency, such as a wildfire.

“We have learned that, beyond any disaster- related policies, school leaders need to have a communication network and know their community,” she said. “Get to know your community leaders (such as) the county superintendent, the mayor, fire officials, (and) law enforcement officials, because these are the people who should be a phone call away in the event of a disaster.”

To this end, the Santa Rosa Fire Department has put together a working group composed of representatives from major city agencies and all the school districts in the region. The point of the working group is to develop a quick guide for schools to know whom within the city to contact and how to track them down, according to Neil Bregman, emergency preparedness coordinator for the fire department,

The guide covers everything from evacuating students to setting up shelters and more.

“We have a saying in emergency management that goes, ‘The worst time in the world to exchange business cards is during the disaster,’ ” Bregman said.

That’s what they’re trying to avoid by forming the group. “The heart of this plan is to make sure everybody knows each other, so we don’t have to waste time figuring out who’s where,” he said. “With this as a guide, when something happens, you call 911, then you look to your plan and you get straight to work.”

Special Coverage

This story is part of a monthly series chronicling the rebuilding efforts in Sonoma County. Read all of the Rebuild North Bay coverage here.

Preparing for smoke days

Another lesson pertains to how schools and school districts evaluate air quality and determine whether to limit activities, move them inside, or cancel school all together.

The takeaway: Schools must know where their data is coming from, and which stats they can trust.

In the aftermath of the 2017 wildfires, locals became fixated with PurpleAir, an air quality-monitoring network built on data from internet-enabled sensors and devices.

However, an analysis of data from the network indicated that many of the sources were producing erroneous readings, County Superintendent Steve Herrington said. Last year in the days following the Camp fire outside Paradise, official reports from the federal and state government said the air quality in Sonoma County was lousy, but PurpleAir devices showed more elevated pollution levels.

Earlier this year, in consultation with the health department and local air quality control districts, the county Office of Education created new air quality activity guidelines to assist school districts in making decisions when air quality is poor. Herrington played a key role in establishing these rules and in making sure districts understand these are the measures by which to evaluate air quality overall.

“This is so new to everybody — we now have ‘smoke days’ where historically we didn’t have to worry about that,” he said. “Once we decided to use this new system it became clear how important it was to make sure everyone was on the same page.”

The new guidelines, which are organized into five tiers based on the amount of pollutants in the air, are based on data uncovered by using the Air Quality Index monitoring tools available at AirNow.gov. The higher the number, the more pollutants in the air; anything over 200 on the index is considered very unhealthy and necessitates activities be moved indoors.

Emphasizing communication

Another way in which Sonoma County schools and school districts are girding for the next disaster: Improving lines of communication with parents.

At Healdsburg Unified School District, for instance, officials rolled out a new messaging platform that calls, texts, or emails parents and other constituents with alerts. Parents can choose how they wish to receive alerts, but Superintendent Chris Vanden Heuvel notes that in the event of catastrophic emergencies, the system overrides preferences and pushes communications across every platform.

Since the new platform was deployed last year, Healdsburg’s school district has been using it to share information about everything from important school board meetings to minimum dismissal days and fundraisers.

“Not only does this help us keep people informed in the event of emergencies, but it helps us keep them informed when everything’s normal, too,” he said.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine