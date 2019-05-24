Sonoma County schools improve alert systems, contact with other districts to boost fire safety

This story is part of a monthly series chronicling the rebuilding efforts in Sonoma County. Read all of the Rebuild North Bay coverage here.

Six schools were damaged or destroyed in the firestorm that wreaked havoc on Santa Rosa in October 2017.

Since then, educators across North County have learned several lessons about how they can better respond to natural disasters and prepare for the stresses that follow.

At first glance, these lessons might seem simple — such as strengthening connections between schools and other districts in the community, better understanding air quality and improving communication with parents. But considering that the state required all schools to update and revise their safety plans within months of the disaster, these peripheral issues almost took center stage by default.

“More than anything, we all realized we just needed to do more to coordinate with each other,” said Ron Calloway, superintendent of the Mark West Union School District. “Before (the fires) everyone operated independently; now we’re very much aware that we need to have a different mindset.”

Strengthening connections

Above all else, education leaders say it’s important for schools and school districts to strengthen and deepen connections with local community representatives, so nobody ends up in the dark.

Throughout Sonoma County, this meant comprehensive coordination and cooperation over the last 18 months.

Santa Rosa City Schools, for example, has worked on emergency preparedness with the Sonoma County Office of Education, Santa Rosa Junior College, the city of Santa Rosa, and the nine elementary schools in other districts that feed into its middle and high schools.

The district lost its Hidden Valley Satellite campus in the Tubbs fire, which burned its Santa Rosa High School farm as well.

Nearby, the Tubbs fire also destroyed Anova and Redwood Adventist Academy and damaged Cardinal Newman High School, St. Rose Catholic School and Roseland Collegiate Prep.

Diann Kitamura, superintendent of Santa Rosa City Schools, said schools and school districts must work to strengthen bonds with local community leaders — people independent of the school system who can help in times of emergency, such as a wildfire.

“We have learned that, beyond any disaster- related policies, school leaders need to have a communication network and know their community,” she said. “Get to know your community leaders (such as) the county superintendent, the mayor, fire officials, (and) law enforcement officials, because these are the people who should be a phone call away in the event of a disaster.”

To this end, the Santa Rosa Fire Department has put together a working group composed of representatives from major city agencies and all the school districts in the region. The point of the working group is to develop a quick guide for schools to know whom within the city to contact and how to track them down, according to Neil Bregman, emergency preparedness coordinator for the fire department,

The guide covers everything from evacuating students to setting up shelters and more.

“We have a saying in emergency management that goes, ‘The worst time in the world to exchange business cards is during the disaster,’ ” Bregman said.

That’s what they’re trying to avoid by forming the group. “The heart of this plan is to make sure everybody knows each other, so we don’t have to waste time figuring out who’s where,” he said. “With this as a guide, when something happens, you call 911, then you look to your plan and you get straight to work.”