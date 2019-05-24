Sonoma County survivors hope to armor new homes against the next fire

The most important thing for you and your family is to be prepared to exit your home wisely if a fire should occur. We humans tend to hold our breath a bit when faced with danger and that makes it hard to think. Being prepared and practicing a safe exit can save valuable time in an emergency, when we’re hopelessly trying to remember to breathe.

“It’s life-saving, it’s not fire-suppression,” said Myers. “These are two different things. A commercial sprinkler system is for fire suppression, to put the fire out. A residential sprinkler system, which is what all these houses are getting right now, is for life safety. It’s not to put a fire out, it’s to buy somebody ten minutes to get out of the house.”

All about Fire Protection owner Joel Myers is an experienced firefighter. Myers stressed that the sprinkler systems he’s installing in new homes are there to give people time to get out of the building in the event of a fire. He said there’s been some misunderstanding around the purpose of the sprinkler systems and it’s important that people know the facts.

New codes with safer building materials and cleared defensible space is making the new rebuilds safer and they may protect your home if a fire hits. That doesn’t mean you should shelter there, and those new sprinkler systems are ready to give you time to exit safely.

As the rebuilding picks up pace in Sonoma County, one key thing thousands of fire survivors are seeking to address is how to safeguard their new homes from future infernos.

That means decisions about design options, building materials and safety systems such as fire sprinklers. For many, those choices have been made while still wrangling with insurers on settlements for fire losses, spelling greater uncertainty for most of those working on a budget.

Local architects have been among those advising home owners over how to incorporate designs that would safeguard their homes.

“Building codes now require you to be safer, with the types of materials and the way you seal the building up so the fire doesn’t get sucked in and start to burn from the inside,” said Santa Rosa architect Sara Harrison Woodfield. “We do roof vents so they won’t allow flames to get inside. The building materials themselves have to be more fire resistant. There’s stucco, or cement fiber siding.”

Other measures she likes to incorporate to protect buildings include keeping rock near the bottom of the building and ending the siding eight inches above the rock, making it harder for burning debris blown up against the building to catch a home on fire.

For high-risk zones, Woodfield also prefers designs that use what’s known as solid wall construction, with insulated concrete forms that are less prone to catching fire.

“I personally like solid wall construction or other things that are sturdier against fire,” she said. “There’s no wood in the walls to burn if a fire comes through, the building won’t be destroyed. The structure will stand.”

That doesn’t mean it’s safe to shelter in such a building during a fire, she added, noting that extreme heat can blow out windows, giving entry to outside flames.

Woodfield noted that most local contractors are more comfortable doing wood framing than using concrete-based designs.

Builder Jamen Brattin, of Cloverdale-based RB Contracting and Sons, said there’s still a lot of unanswered questions for contractors around access to plumbing and electrical after the concrete walls are built, as well as how well they will stand up to the heat generated by wildfires. If they should need to be demolished after a fire, his concern is that cleanup would be even more costly and time-consuming.

Some elements that make builds less fire prone, such as steel roofing, also come at a hefty price, making such options out of reach for many homeowners.

Other safety measures are now mandatory. All new homes built in Sonoma County are now required to have an indoor sprinkler system. Such systems can run from $4,000 to $30,000 depending upon square footage of the house and design complexity.

Attention to such mandates and other building choices can help to some degree when it comes to fire protection, said Santa Rosa architect Kevin Farrell.

“We talk a lot about new materials that will help in case of a fire,” he said. “For the most part, these are good measures and will go a long way to deter a ‘normal’ fire. Unfortunately as we saw, these measures are still no match for a firestorm like the Tubbs fire.”