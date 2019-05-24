Coffey Park fire survivors return to life in a construction zone

This story is part of a monthly series chronicling the rebuilding efforts in Sonoma County. Read all of the Rebuild North Bay coverage here.

Erica Rinkor and her husband, Don, are fine letting their three children play and ride bikes in their Coffey Park neighborhood, as long as it’s after 4 p.m., when the laborers and contractors have left for the day. Before then, she said, “It’s not a safe situation — especially on days like this, when we’ve got a detour creating a lot of side traffic in the neighborhood.”

Crossing Coffey Lane on San Miguel Avenue one day last week as she walked her kids home from nearby Schaefer Elementary School, she raised her voice to be heard over the cacophony created by an asphalt compactor wielded by a PG&E employee whose crew had closed the avenue for much of the day.

Their route home takes them along San Miguel, stretches of which have no sidewalk, forcing pedestrians uncomfortably close to passing cars, which are often speeding. This road is like a freeway, said Brian Bushon, who lives on San Miguel.

The Rinkors live on nearby San Marcos Drive, amid several homes under construction. Between cement trucks, dumpsters and other heavy equipment, they’re used to dealing with blocked roads and blind corners.

“It’s easy to get frustrated in the morning, when work is starting early,” Erica Rinkor said. “But you have to bear in mind, this is what it’s going to take to get people back in their homes.”

That selfless, community approach will serve Coffey Park residents well for the rest of 2019 and beyond, as hundreds more of them return to houses rebuilt after the October 2017 Tubbs fire that destroyed 1,422 homes in this working-class neighborhood.

The enormously complex task of building hundreds of homes, with owners moving into those properties while adjacent houses are fully under construction, has pushed residents, builders and city officials into a kind of post-disaster terra incognita, or uncharted territory.

“It’s a really unique situation,” said Bob Oller, the rebuild construction manager for Santa Rosa. “Typically, for the construction of a 100-unit subdivision, all the streets and sidewalks within that 20 acres, are privately owned by the developer, until those homes are built and the project is approved by the city. Only then would it become a public thoroughfare.”

Compare that to the conditions on the ground in Coffey Park, a controlled anarchy where residents share often-blocked streets and frequently excavated sidewalks with laborers, pickups, forklifts, stacks of trusses, mounds of gravel and various other building materials. That’s not going to change anytime soon. While 279 rebuilt homes are finished in Coffey Park as of last week, said Gabe Osburn, acting deputy director of the city’s Engineering Development Department, another 712 are under construction, with 658 of those on track to be completed by the end of the year.

Those intrepid citizens will be moving into a full-fledged construction zone, a rebuild project unlike any undertaken in memory, according to city officials. Between the need to completely rebuild homes, “from site preparation to utilities to the vertical construction,” Osburn said, and the “density aspect” — lots are compact, laborers are working on top of one another — “I’m not aware of another situation that has presented these types of challenges.”

Bring it on, say the Rinkors and other members of this famously resilient community. Sure, she has contractors parking their trucks in her driveway “all the time,” said Linda Johnson, who was doing some landscaping in the front yard of her Kerry Lane house on a recent afternoon. “But if I’m not going anywhere, I don’t care.”