Coffey Park fire survivors return to life in a construction zone

AUSTIN MURPHY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 24, 2019, 3:17PM

Special coverage

This story is part of a monthly series chronicling the rebuilding efforts in Sonoma County.

Erica Rinkor and her husband, Don, are fine letting their three children play and ride bikes in their Coffey Park neighborhood, as long as it’s after 4 p.m., when the laborers and contractors have left for the day. Before then, she said, “It’s not a safe situation — especially on days like this, when we’ve got a detour creating a lot of side traffic in the neighborhood.”

Crossing Coffey Lane on San Miguel Avenue one day last week as she walked her kids home from nearby Schaefer Elementary School, she raised her voice to be heard over the cacophony created by an asphalt compactor wielded by a PG&E employee whose crew had closed the avenue for much of the day.

Their route home takes them along San Miguel, stretches of which have no sidewalk, forcing pedestrians uncomfortably close to passing cars, which are often speeding. This road is like a freeway, said Brian Bushon, who lives on San Miguel.

The Rinkors live on nearby San Marcos Drive, amid several homes under construction. Between cement trucks, dumpsters and other heavy equipment, they’re used to dealing with blocked roads and blind corners.

“It’s easy to get frustrated in the morning, when work is starting early,” Erica Rinkor said. “But you have to bear in mind, this is what it’s going to take to get people back in their homes.”

That selfless, community approach will serve Coffey Park residents well for the rest of 2019 and beyond, as hundreds more of them return to houses rebuilt after the October 2017 Tubbs fire that destroyed 1,422 homes in this working-class neighborhood.

The enormously complex task of building hundreds of homes, with owners moving into those properties while adjacent houses are fully under construction, has pushed residents, builders and city officials into a kind of post-disaster terra incognita, or uncharted territory.

“It’s a really unique situation,” said Bob Oller, the rebuild construction manager for Santa Rosa. “Typically, for the construction of a 100-unit subdivision, all the streets and sidewalks within that 20 acres, are privately owned by the developer, until those homes are built and the project is approved by the city. Only then would it become a public thoroughfare.”

Compare that to the conditions on the ground in Coffey Park, a controlled anarchy where residents share often-blocked streets and frequently excavated sidewalks with laborers, pickups, forklifts, stacks of trusses, mounds of gravel and various other building materials. That’s not going to change anytime soon. While 279 rebuilt homes are finished in Coffey Park as of last week, said Gabe Osburn, acting deputy director of the city’s Engineering Development Department, another 712 are under construction, with 658 of those on track to be completed by the end of the year.

Those intrepid citizens will be moving into a full-fledged construction zone, a rebuild project unlike any undertaken in memory, according to city officials. Between the need to completely rebuild homes, “from site preparation to utilities to the vertical construction,” Osburn said, and the “density aspect” — lots are compact, laborers are working on top of one another — “I’m not aware of another situation that has presented these types of challenges.”

Bring it on, say the Rinkors and other members of this famously resilient community. Sure, she has contractors parking their trucks in her driveway “all the time,” said Linda Johnson, who was doing some landscaping in the front yard of her Kerry Lane house on a recent afternoon. “But if I’m not going anywhere, I don’t care.”

Special coverage

This story is part of a monthly series chronicling the rebuilding efforts in Sonoma County. Read all of the Rebuild North Bay coverage here.

Besides, she said, with all the builders in the neighborhood, “it’s like having your own work crew. You need a board sawed, you need something heavy lifted, you just go down to the sidewalk and say, ‘Hey, I need some help,’ and people come running.”

Scott Saucedo, likewise, has made his peace with the traffic, noise and construction along Dogwood Drive, where he lives. “That means progress, which means people moving back in, and that’s a good thing,” he said.

With just eight families occupying houses on this 22-home street, the neighborhood still has a bit of a frontier feel. Drivers ignore the speed limit, and Saucedo must occasionally confront men making nocturnal, illegal garbage deposits in his neighbors’ dumpsters.

“I just tell ’em, ‘C’mon, man, someone paid you to take that to the dump, and someone’s paying for this dumpster.” The scofflaws usually leave, with their rubbish, when he starts taking pictures of their license plates.

Speeding is also an issue for Desiree Jackson and her partner, Jeremy Carlyle, who live on Mocha Lane and have six kids between them. To keep children away from speeding cars — “People blow down this road going 40, 50, 60 mph,” Jackson said — they are forbidden to venture out of the cul-de-sac their driveway opens on to.

Many of the speeders are construction workers, said Jackson, who notes that the neighborhood is also plagued with vandalism and “a lot of theft.”

At a Coffey Park neighborhood meeting last week, Kate Higgins complained that contractors had blocked her driveway on multiple occasions, including three times in the previous week.

“I have no problem confronting them,” she said, “but I’m tired of it. I shouldn’t have to do this over and over again.”

“Do you have a trash can,” asked a bearded gentlemen sitting in the circle with her. “Empty the trash can inside the truck.”

Others suggested less vigilante solutions. Lani Jolliff, who was running the meeting, encouraged Higgins to take pictures, and to get the license plate and a description of the trucks — and the name of the company on the truck. Armed with that information, Oller will find the offending party, and communicate the city’s displeasure.

Oller presides over a team of four city enforcement officers who patrol the rebuild neighborhoods in search of contractors who leave lumber on the sidewalk or trusses in a neighbor’s yard or a pile of gravel on the side of the road. Typcially, Oller said, the city issues several hundred of those citations in a month. Upon finding the responsible party, he said, the city issues a “correction notice.” The builder in question is told to remedy the situation within 24 hours, or a correction notice will be attached to the building permit.

“The last thing we want is to slow down” the rebuilding process, Oller said. “But if we have builders not following the rules, there are consequences.”

Recently, the city has cracked down on renegade forklift operators. As of June 1, and in the wake of many reports of careless, helmetless speeding forklift drivers who ran stop signs and failed to secure their loads — which occasionally toppled off the forks and onto the road — the city is requiring builders to buy an encroachment permit for each forklift.

To get those permits, companies will have to train their employees to meet Cal/OSHA safety requirements for the safe operation of a forklift.

“We’re doing our best,” said Andy Christopherson, project manager of the Synergy Group, one of the bigger developers in Coffey Park.

“We have really been on high alert since we started,” he said, speaking of his company’s focus on safety. “There are so many unique dynamics, from ongoing construction with neighboring lots to shared fencing and moving equipment around. We really do emphasize the importance, to our employees and subs, of being as considerate as possible with neighbors, and in traffic. We aren’t perfect, but we do stress this at every safety meeting.”

It isn’t perfect, but this unprecedented rebuilding after the brutal 2017 Tubbs fire is clipping along in the direction of the goal stated by Linda Johnson:

“I want everyone to have a house.”

Chiaramonte Construction update

The same day the Tubbs fire consumed their home on Starview Court in October 2017, Carol McHale and Erin Murphy “recommitted to each other,” McHale said, “because we knew this was going to be rough.”

They got that right.

The couple also made a pact to dwell on the positive, rather than be brought down by the negative aspects of the rebuild. In keeping with that vow, McHale recently pointed out that two of their 27 rose bushes survived the fire. Those plants are flourishing alongside a vast, 7-foot-tall stack of wooden trusses reposing on the muddy, brown maw that is their lot. The trusses have been there since March. After the couple paid $89,000 last August to Chiaramonte Construction & Plumbing Inc., the contractor did no work on their new house until December, when it drilled holes for foundation piers.

Those holes then “laid open for four months with no action or communication,” wrote McHale in a complaint to California’s Contractors State License Board, which has posted on its website a list of eight infractions it thinks Chiaramonte has committed.

The board is in the process of investigating their complaint and others against Chiaramonte, a Central Valley builder who signed contracts with about 40 Santa Rosa-area homeowners to rebuild their houses destroyed in the wildfire nearly two years ago. Many of those customers claim the company has blown deadlines, made numerous mistakes, left their homes unfinished and in some cases improperly charged them for unfinished work.

Anthony Chiaramonte, a project manager and son of the company president, Sal Chiaramonte, said in a recent interview all the allegations from disgruntled customers against his family’s construction company are “false.”

After sending Chiaramonte a notice of termination in April, McHale and Murphy hired a different company to redrill the holes. Concrete was not poured, however, “due to Chiaramonte’s refusal to release a purchase order for the concrete,” McHale said. The holes have since filled with mud and debris. Some have collapsed. City officials and soil engineers have told her the holes will not pass inspection.

In addition to refunding their $89,000, McHale and Murphy want Chiaramonte to pay for the pier hole repair, and for construction of the home foundation, “due to their delays, poor coordination and workmanship.”

The couple have retained legal counsel and are weighing their options. In the meantime, they want the Tulare contractor to pay anyone who worked on their property, and to pay for the rebar and trusses that have sat on their lot for months, “if they are not usable.”

Their complaint also calls for a letter of apology, “as well as a letter from them to the people of Santa Rosa for the additional pain they have caused due to their mismanagement.”

Why ask for the apology?

“I don’t know if Sal Chiaramonte personally understands the magnitude, the breadth and depth of the harm he’s caused,” McHale said. “An apology would be a good place to start.”

Last week Chiaramonte Construction officials did not respond to repeated requests for comment on the complaint from McHale and Murphy.

Green giveaway of landscape plants

Pamela Van Halsema recently got the landscaping bill for her rebuilt Coffey Park Home. “Let me tell you,” she said, “it’s expensive.”

She knows firsthand how helpful the event she put together — a landscape plant giveaway on May 31 and June 1 — will be for her fellow Tubbs fire rebuilders.

Van Halsema was recently informed by friends from Conservation Corps North Bay that they had close to a thousand drought-tolerant plants and trees to give away. Could she help distribute them?

The answer was an emphatic yes. A Coffey Strong board member who specializes in helping residents navigate the landscape planning and permitting process, Van Halsema knew those plants would come in handy to many people moving into the final phases of their rebuilds.

The giveaway will take place at the Habitat for Humanity & ReStore at 1201 Piner Road, behind Harbor Freight. Hours on May 31 will be noon to 5 p.m. June 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fire rebuilders will be allowed up to 20 plants, per family. Proof of address will be required. Plants are for people from all fire-affected areas, not just Coffey Park. “We just want to get them in the ground,” Van Halsema said.

A range of species will be up for grabs, including but not limited to California sagebrush, sticky monkey flower, dogwood trees, California buckeye trees and coast live oaks.

“Even if you’re using one of the big turnkey builders,” Van Halsema said, “they only do your front yard. You’re on your own for your backyard. This could really make a difference for a lot of people.”

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at 707-521-5214 or austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com.

