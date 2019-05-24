Sonoma Valley homes rebuilt as wildfire hazards get attention

This story is part of a monthly series chronicling the rebuilding efforts in Sonoma County. Read all of the Rebuild North Bay coverage here.

House by house, Sonoma Valley is making strides in its recovery while also learning lessons from past disasters and preparing for the upcoming wildfire season.

Of the 407 houses destroyed in the valley in the 2017 fires, five have been rebuilt, 127 are under construction, while permits have been filed to rebuild an additional 45 homes.

Glen Ellen, which lost 237 homes, is leading the recovery. Two houses have been completed, on Sylvia Drive and O’Donnell Lane, with another 72 under construction. Kenwood, which lost 139 houses, has three homes completed and 48 under construction. In Sonoma, seven houses are under construction.

Building for the next disaster

Nancy King, executive director of Pets Lifeline animal shelter, got the call about 6 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. It was Sonoma City Manager Cathy Capriola, frantically gathering resources to help those evacuating from the fires, which were spreading quickly and unpredictably across Sonoma Valley.

“She wanted to know if we could take the pets of the people who were being evacuated,” King said.

Within a few hours, the shelter had taken in about a dozen cats and dogs from valley residents fleeing the approaching flames. By the early afternoon, the winds shifted, making it unclear whether the shelter on Eighth Street East would remain a safe haven in the firestorm.

The call was made to evacuate.

“In that moment, we had the volunteers and we had the vehicles to get everyone out, so we packed up and left,” she said.

About 100 shelter animals were loaded into vans and the mobile shelter, and relocated to the Marin Humane Society, while staff and volunteers took in the pets that residents dropped off for safe keeping.

“We all just brought the animals home with us until their owners could come back,” King said.

Eventually, all of the pets were reunited with their families, but Pets Lifeline realized there was work to be done to be more prepared next time. Since then, staff members have attended trainings and conferences focused on disaster preparedness and pets. The center is also working to incorporate its operations into the county’s overall emergency response plan — an opportunity that arose as it looked to expand with a new facility.

At the time of the 2017 fires, Pets Lifeline was already in talks about building a new shelter. The ramshackle building it has inhabited since it opened in 1982 was woefully short on space. After the fires, it was clear the new shelter could double as an evacuation center and a critical resource for animals following a disaster.

The 11,000-square-foot expanded design was conceived considering two different needs, those of an animal shelter and those of an emergency center. Large multipurpose rooms will provide space for the shelter’s animal-centered summer camps and puppy training classes. They also could house up to 100 people, and their pets, during an emergency.

Design elements for the new shelter have factored in disaster preparedness, building in elements that could be helpful should geographically isolated Sonoma Valley find itself cut off from outside resources. The shelter’s $3.4 million plans include generators that could power the facility by solar, natural gas or propane. The rainwater collection system could provide potable water for up to 24 hours. The vermiculture system was designed to filter the water used to clean cages, but could also help with sewage waste management in a pinch.