Sonoma County wildfire survivors turn to more fire-resistant landscaping

MEG MCCONAHEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 24, 2019, 3:37PM

To find more information on fire-safe landscaping, visit:

Readyforwildfire.org

Firesafesonoma.org

Sonomamg.ucanr.edu/Firewise_Landscaping

The Tubbs fire was less than an hour old when it bore down on the Franz Valley neighborhood of Allison and Adam Messner on Oct. 8, 2017.

The couple, awakened by strange noises, had no time to even change out of their pajamas. It was a race for their lives as they packed up their two kids in a truck and headed north to Healdsburg in a smoky hellscape, finally reaching safety in Mill Valley.

Adam Messner returned the next day. He was so convinced the house was gone that when he rounded the corner and saw it standing amid a charred landscape he thought it was a mirage.

Three of their 4 acres of land was incinerated. But the house, their weekend retreat, had amazingly survived when so many of their neighbors’ homes were gone.

“The fire burned right up to the house on three sides,” Allison Messner said. “The rain gutters had melted.”

It could have been pure luck. It might also have helped that a creek bed bordered their property on one side. But the Messners, taking advice from neighbors who had gone through the Hanly Fire of 1964, had taken preventative measures to lessen the impact in the event of a wildfire.

They had created what fire officials call a “defensible space” around the perimeter of the house. No tree branches were touching the house and all plants were 4 to 5 feet away from the structure and did not touch it. They had put so-called hardscaping near the house, creating a “moat” against fire. They also had lower limbs removed from trees so branches were not near the ground and kept weeds and grass well mowed.

While investigating options for replacing their lost landscape, the Messners were inspired to create a budget-friendly online landscape design service called Yardzen. Their company is based in Sausalito, and many of their clients here and in other fire-prone areas of the state are interested in making their landscapes, if not fireproof, at least more fire resistant.

“There’s only so much you can do with landscaping to stop a fire. Fire is going to do what it’s going to do,” said Kevin Lenhart, a Yardzen landscape architect who has worked with fire victims undergoing rebuilds. “But there are steps you can take to mitigate the risks. There’s no total prevention but you can better your odds.”

Creating a firewise landscape is three-pronged, involving design, plantings and maintenance.

The Sonoma County Master Gardeners, who mentor home gardeners under the auspices of the University of California Cooperative Extension, have been offering workshops to help people make their outdoor spaces less flammable.

“I was one of the worst offenders,” said Dennis Przybycien, one of the workshop leaders who helped pull together guidelines based on expert advise from multiple sources and agencies. He said he’s made major changes to his own Sonoma Mountain property after becoming enlightened.

“I’m back out there cutting lower limbs off trees, making sure my grasses are cut and removing shrubs that are more flammable,” he said.

One of the most critical things residents can do is create defensible space between their homes and any advancing fire. Some of these are simple maintenance tasks. Others may involve more significant changes in the materials — both plants and hardscape.

Currently the city of Santa Rosa does not require that landscapes incorporate fire safety measures. But officials hope in the future to come up with enforceable requirements addressing both landscape design and vegetation management on properties in areas closer to wildlands, such as parts of Fountaingrove. That won’t come fast enough to affect the majority of homes being rebuilt after the 2017 firestorms; 65% within Santa Rosa are somewhere in the permit process or are already completed.

However, Gabe Osburn, Santa Rosa’s deputy director of development services, said the city is encouraging people to think about incorporating fire safety features.

Santa Rosa Assistant Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal, who lost his Larkfield home in the Tubbs fire, said some of the most immediate things a homeowner can do is replace wood chips and other mulches near the home that are susceptible to flying embers with gravel, decomposed granite, pavers, and other hardscaping.

Other measures people can take:

Remove dead trees and shrubbery, along with more flammable plants such as juniper, manzanita, conifers and broad-leafed evergreens, which contain oils and resins that make them burn more intensively.

When installing new landscaping choose hardwoods trees, such as maple, poplar and cherry, that are less flammable.

Healthy plants are more fire-wise than struggling plants.

Make sure plants and shrubs are in an areas where they get sun, soil and irrigation they need to be healthy.

Use only low plants like groundcovers — nothing over several inches tall — within 6 feet of the house or deck. Put bigger plants, shrubs and trees further away.

Mow dead grasses down to 3 inches.

Remove shrubs and lower branches from trees. These otherwise create a ladder for ground fires to move up into the canopy of trees.

All plants can burn but some are more fire resistant than others, such as rock roses and succulents, French lavender, coreopsis, ornamental strawberry, society garlic, California lilac and fuchsia and sage.

Consider fencing and trellises that are metal or use less wood, such as hog wire.

