Sonoma County wildfire survivors turn to more fire-resistant landscaping

The Tubbs fire was less than an hour old when it bore down on the Franz Valley neighborhood of Allison and Adam Messner on Oct. 8, 2017.

The couple, awakened by strange noises, had no time to even change out of their pajamas. It was a race for their lives as they packed up their two kids in a truck and headed north to Healdsburg in a smoky hellscape, finally reaching safety in Mill Valley.

Adam Messner returned the next day. He was so convinced the house was gone that when he rounded the corner and saw it standing amid a charred landscape he thought it was a mirage.

Three of their 4 acres of land was incinerated. But the house, their weekend retreat, had amazingly survived when so many of their neighbors’ homes were gone.

“The fire burned right up to the house on three sides,” Allison Messner said. “The rain gutters had melted.”

It could have been pure luck. It might also have helped that a creek bed bordered their property on one side. But the Messners, taking advice from neighbors who had gone through the Hanly Fire of 1964, had taken preventative measures to lessen the impact in the event of a wildfire.

They had created what fire officials call a “defensible space” around the perimeter of the house. No tree branches were touching the house and all plants were 4 to 5 feet away from the structure and did not touch it. They had put so-called hardscaping near the house, creating a “moat” against fire. They also had lower limbs removed from trees so branches were not near the ground and kept weeds and grass well mowed.

While investigating options for replacing their lost landscape, the Messners were inspired to create a budget-friendly online landscape design service called Yardzen. Their company is based in Sausalito, and many of their clients here and in other fire-prone areas of the state are interested in making their landscapes, if not fireproof, at least more fire resistant.

“There’s only so much you can do with landscaping to stop a fire. Fire is going to do what it’s going to do,” said Kevin Lenhart, a Yardzen landscape architect who has worked with fire victims undergoing rebuilds. “But there are steps you can take to mitigate the risks. There’s no total prevention but you can better your odds.”

Creating a firewise landscape is three-pronged, involving design, plantings and maintenance.

The Sonoma County Master Gardeners, who mentor home gardeners under the auspices of the University of California Cooperative Extension, have been offering workshops to help people make their outdoor spaces less flammable.

“I was one of the worst offenders,” said Dennis Przybycien, one of the workshop leaders who helped pull together guidelines based on expert advise from multiple sources and agencies. He said he’s made major changes to his own Sonoma Mountain property after becoming enlightened.

“I’m back out there cutting lower limbs off trees, making sure my grasses are cut and removing shrubs that are more flammable,” he said.

One of the most critical things residents can do is create defensible space between their homes and any advancing fire. Some of these are simple maintenance tasks. Others may involve more significant changes in the materials — both plants and hardscape.