How Shirley White helped save Montecito Heights

CHRIS SMITH
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 28, 2019, 5:47PM
Updated 18 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Special Coverage

This story is part of a monthly series in 2019 chronicling the rebuilding efforts in Sonoma County’s four fire zones: Coffey Park, Fountaingrove, the greater Mark West area and Sonoma Valley. Read all of the Rebuild North Bay coverage here.

We’ll never know if retired schoolteacher Shirley White truly did save her neighborhood — and possibly, multiple neighborhoods — just as horror rode howling, nighttime winds into Sonoma County in October 2017.

There are people living near White on Santa Rosa’s idyllic, hillside, gloriously timbered Montecito Avenue who’ll go to their graves convinced that the firestorm nightmare would have been far worse had she not done what she did. White, now 87, is just glad she did it.

“I think about it over and over,” the widowed and brisk-stepping lifelong scholar, activist and vegetarian said at her Montecito Heights home of nearly 50 years.

“I’m so glad my instinct was what it was.”

Her instinct, upon hearing a loud, unfamiliar noise minutes past 12 a.m., peering out her second-floor window and spotting flames in the vegetation alongside her driveway, was to act. Right now.

She didn’t pause to dial 911 or to change out of her nightgown. She tore downstairs, grabbed her garden hose and, bracing herself against the fiercest wind she recalls ever blowing there, sprayed water onto the flames.

At that instant, White knew nothing of the Tubbs or Nuns fires or any of the other major blazes hurtling toward homes in the area. They were still miles away.

What she did know is that if the fire just then eating at briars and climbing into a live oak beside her driveway were to take off into the Montecito trees’ dense canopy, it could be bad.

“I just knew with those winds that I had to get it down and get it down fast,” she said. Using her thumb to direct water onto the fire, she thought, “I’ve got to get it out because it will take the hill.”

And if the fire were to take the Montecito hill, it could imperil great swaths of homes down below.

White had help.

Across-the-road neighbor Mark Quattrocchi arose from bed upon hearing the wind and smelling smoke. Seeing the fire in White’s yard, the architect dialed 911 and reported the emergency, then ran to assist.

White handed Quattrocchi the hose. He was still having at the flames when both a Santa Rosa Fire Department engine and ladder truck pulled up — the wildfires to the north and east hadn’t yet overwhelmed local fire and police services.

The responding firefighters grasped quickly what was happening there in White’s yard. The wind had snapped the trunk of a large Douglas fir in the yard of the neighbor on the other side of her driveway.

The falling tree had downed a power line, igniting the fire. Sensing the immediate danger posed by the live line, firefighters ordered Quattrocchi and White back.

The fire crew doused the flames, then set off toward a historic morning of saving whom and what they could in the face of tsunamis of fire.

White and Quattrocchi and other neighbors drawn onto the road by the wind and flames and fire trucks returned to their homes. Not long afterward, about 1 a.m., neighbor Nobby Clark saw that flames had flared again in the vegetation along White’s driveway.

Clark’s wife, Stacy, dialed 911. But by then the terror of the Tubbs and Nuns fires was in full force. This time, no fire trucks would be coming to Montecito Heights.

Special Coverage

This story is part of a monthly series in 2019 chronicling the rebuilding efforts in Sonoma County’s four fire zones: Coffey Park, Fountaingrove, the greater Mark West area and Sonoma Valley. Read all of the Rebuild North Bay coverage here.

The residents for a second time extinguished the fire in White’s yard. For a second time, the neighbors went back home.

“None of us realized what was happening all around us,” White said. Her neighborhood’s great sense of relief switched to shock and fear as word of the morning’s raging firestorms spread from home to home.

But the Tubbs fire kept just to the north and the Nuns was to the south in Sonoma Valley.

Once the last of the flames were out, neighbors from blocks around appeared at White’s door bearing thank-you cards, gifts — and checks.

Having heard of what she did to prevent a small fire from growing, residents of Montecito Heights and, just downhill, Montecito Meadow, told her the least they could do was to help pay for new plants to replace those burned by the power line fire that blackened about 40 feet of her landscaping.

A lovely sign in White’s restored planter area along the driveway reads: Grateful Garden.

Then and now, White resists being singled out as the person who saved the neighborhood. Both times that fire broke out on her property, she said, neighbors were essential to preventing its spread.

“I was just the first responder,” she said.

Though Montecito Avenue was not hit by the inferno of nearly two years ago, White senses that the neighborhood has changed. For the better.

“I have learned a lot about my neighbors,” she said. “They have more in common with me than I would have guessed.”

Neighbors who previously might only have waved met and spoke, watched over each other during the small fires in White’s yard and throughout the terrifying, unpredictable rage of the larger disaster.

White trusts that the same happened throughout Sonoma County during and in the aftermath of the October firestorm.

“People had this horrible experience that they had to get through together,” she said. She’s grateful for the post-fire coming together in her neighborhood.

“You just feel closer,” she said. “It’s a bond. It’s just amazing.”

Something else is happening along Montecito Avenue. White said PG&E has notified her and some neighbors that certain trees will be removed.

She’ll miss the four to be cut down on her property, and will cherish all the more the 27 that will remain.

Despite the inherent danger the trees pose, her neighborhood wouldn’t be what it is without its trees.

“I love the trees,” said the heroine of Montecito Heights. “But you have to think about it.”

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine