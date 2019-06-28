Firefighter becomes face of Rincon Valley department after 2017 firestorm

This story is part of a monthly series in 2019 chronicling the rebuilding efforts in Sonoma County’s four fire zones: Coffey Park, Fountaingrove, the greater Mark West area and Sonoma Valley. Read all of the Rebuild North Bay coverage here.

It’s been some 20 months since the deadly catastrophe of October 2017. But stories from the fires, the aftermath and lingering fears regularly confront Cyndi Foreman, a veteran firefighter whose focus is fire prevention in Sonoma County communities that bore the brunt of the flames.

“Every day it still comes up,” said Foreman.

Residents in the throes of rebuilding want help with a neighbor who won’t clear brush and dead trees. Hot weather and wind ratchet up anxiety and bad memories in neighborhoods still bearing fire scars. Community meetings that time and again return to what happened — and could happen again.

“To this day I’m still hearing stories about that night that shock me,” said Foreman, 50, a 20‑year veteran of Rincon Valley Fire. She led fire prevention and investigations for several years at Rincon Valley, as well as Windsor Fire.

Since April, she’s held those roles as well as department spokeswoman for Sonoma County Fire, a fledgling fire district merging Rincon, Windsor and two other agencies.

On Oct. 8, 2017, she was in the ranks of the firefighting force in Larkfield and Wikiup, where it felt like “impending doom was marching toward us,” she said.

That night rolled into day after day of nonstop need and action. While an old injury kept her from active firefighting, Foreman evacuated residents, rescued dogs and kept food, water and tools flowing to fire crews.

“I was just one of the many who took the independent actions this disaster dictated,” Foreman said. “My brothers and sisters on the line all put everything they had into doing everything they could to save those they could and stop this freight train that was hell bent on destruction.”

The Tubbs fire tore through Rincon Valley’s sprawling district, where 13 of the county’s 24 fire deaths occurred.

Rincon Valley’s former Chief Jack Piccinini said Foreman was one of thousands of firefighters who made a difference throughout the firestorms. When the grieving region need someone to hear the fear and anger aimed at firefighters for the unfathomable loss, she was there, Piccinini said.

In her blue uniform, she was out front at community meetings and in impromptu parking lot conversations, educating, listening and offering hugs.

“She was taking everybody’s emotions, whether they were upset, mad, sad,” said Piccinini. “She really was kind of the face of the department.”

Foreman — short in stature but a big presence in her easy‑going demeanor, quick laugh and genuine empathy — forged connections with residents. She explained what firefighters faced: failing water supplies, blocks of burning homes, walls of fire and a devil wind carrying embers far beyond the reach of crews. She also spotlighted many successes by firefighters in saving lives and homes, Piccinini said.

“She could handle an angry, intense crowd and make them feel calm. That’s a skill,” said Jenny Chamberlain, district director to north county Supervisor James Gore. “It makes people have faith in her, that she’s doing the best she can for them.”

Foreman’s new chief, Mark Heine, sees her work then as serving her widened role with the larger district, including not only Windsor and Rincon Valley but also two more areas devastated by the Tubbs and Nuns fires: the Mark West hills to the Napa County line and Bennett Valley.