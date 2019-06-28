Firefighter becomes face of Rincon Valley department after 2017 firestorm

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 28, 2019
Updated 18 hours ago

It’s been some 20 months since the deadly catastrophe of October 2017. But stories from the fires, the aftermath and lingering fears regularly confront Cyndi Foreman, a veteran firefighter whose focus is fire prevention in Sonoma County communities that bore the brunt of the flames.

“Every day it still comes up,” said Foreman.

Residents in the throes of rebuilding want help with a neighbor who won’t clear brush and dead trees. Hot weather and wind ratchet up anxiety and bad memories in neighborhoods still bearing fire scars. Community meetings that time and again return to what happened — and could happen again.

“To this day I’m still hearing stories about that night that shock me,” said Foreman, 50, a 20‑year veteran of Rincon Valley Fire. She led fire prevention and investigations for several years at Rincon Valley, as well as Windsor Fire.

Since April, she’s held those roles as well as department spokeswoman for Sonoma County Fire, a fledgling fire district merging Rincon, Windsor and two other agencies.

On Oct. 8, 2017, she was in the ranks of the firefighting force in Larkfield and Wikiup, where it felt like “impending doom was marching toward us,” she said.

That night rolled into day after day of nonstop need and action. While an old injury kept her from active firefighting, Foreman evacuated residents, rescued dogs and kept food, water and tools flowing to fire crews.

“I was just one of the many who took the independent actions this disaster dictated,” Foreman said. “My brothers and sisters on the line all put everything they had into doing everything they could to save those they could and stop this freight train that was hell bent on destruction.”

The Tubbs fire tore through Rincon Valley’s sprawling district, where 13 of the county’s 24 fire deaths occurred.

Rincon Valley’s former Chief Jack Piccinini said Foreman was one of thousands of firefighters who made a difference throughout the firestorms. When the grieving region need someone to hear the fear and anger aimed at firefighters for the unfathomable loss, she was there, Piccinini said.

In her blue uniform, she was out front at community meetings and in impromptu parking lot conversations, educating, listening and offering hugs.

“She was taking everybody’s emotions, whether they were upset, mad, sad,” said Piccinini. “She really was kind of the face of the department.”

Foreman — short in stature but a big presence in her easy‑going demeanor, quick laugh and genuine empathy — forged connections with residents. She explained what firefighters faced: failing water supplies, blocks of burning homes, walls of fire and a devil wind carrying embers far beyond the reach of crews. She also spotlighted many successes by firefighters in saving lives and homes, Piccinini said.

“She could handle an angry, intense crowd and make them feel calm. That’s a skill,” said Jenny Chamberlain, district director to north county Supervisor James Gore. “It makes people have faith in her, that she’s doing the best she can for them.”

Foreman’s new chief, Mark Heine, sees her work then as serving her widened role with the larger district, including not only Windsor and Rincon Valley but also two more areas devastated by the Tubbs and Nuns fires: the Mark West hills to the Napa County line and Bennett Valley.

“Her role is critical,” Heine said “She lived through that event with the very community she now is out there trying to help. Her message resonates with residents.”

Foreman’s advocacy has helped residents in the rural Wikiup Bridge Way neighborhood, said Janet Leisen, a rebuild block captain for the Mark West area that was mostly wiped out in the Tubbs fire.

“Cyndi has been extremely helpful and persistent at getting an absentee landowner on our street to finally take responsibility for her property,” said Leisen, citing Foreman’s repeated calls and meetings pushing for the clearing action that’s now begun.

Among the memorabilia in Foreman’s Windsor firehouse office is a picture of her, age 7, sitting in a fire engine, hands on the steering wheel. It captured a girl comfortable in the firefighting world of her hometown in the redwood-covered mountains above Santa Cruz. “When I tell you I grew up in a fire station it’s not an exaggeration,” she said.

Her father was a Santa Cruz fire captain and her grandfather was chief of the Felton volunteers. Foreman often stayed in her grandparents’ apartment above the Felton firehouse. Rushing to a call, sitting next to her grandfather, she soaked up the adrenalin, the scanner chatter and the firefight. In 2000 she moved to Santa Rosa as Rincon Valley Fire’s first female firefighter.

When injury pushed her from the fireline, she turned to prevention and fire investigations. “I enjoy trying to solve the mystery. And I’m still out in the field, working with comrades,” she said.

A firefighter’s career is full of dramatic emergencies but standout calls include happier endings, like delivering a baby in the back of an ambulance along Highway 101. Foreman said she’s listed on the birth certificate as attending physician.

“So many calls focus on tragedy. I cleave to the successes and saves,” she said. “There were a lot of them.”

Still, she can’t escape the overwhelming losses from fall 2017 and the ongoing guilt and grief she and others feel for not being able to have done more. “It’s a painful and humbling experience to go through this tragedy and each of us has our own demons from this event,” she said.

Hikes with her husband Matthew and their two dogs help, as does returning to Felton where she spends days off.

And now it’s fire season again and there remains much to do. Her prevention and preparedness message is succinct: clear brush during cool weather, plan escape routes, fill go‑bags and know neighbors, who were key to saving many who barely escaped the 2017 flames.

“We really need people to take their power back,” she said.

“There’s still a lot of ugly out there,” said Foreman. “I’m not leaving until I see the community back on its feet.”

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.

