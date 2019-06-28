Sonoma County women lead rebuild effort as block captains

This story is part of a monthly series in 2019 chronicling the rebuilding efforts in Sonoma County’s four fire zones: Coffey Park, Fountaingrove, the greater Mark West area and Sonoma Valley. Read all of the Rebuild North Bay coverage here.

For some, it’s a kind of therapy. For others, it’s been the best way to stay involved while attempting to navigate the aftermath of a firestorm that devastated an entire community overnight.

Sonoma County women who lived through the deadly 2017 blazes and stepped into leadership roles as block captains say the duties foisted upon them by the firestorm have forever changed their lives.

The block captain network was forged amid unprecedented need more than 20 months ago, following what was then the most destructive outbreak of wildfire in California history. It has given local women the chance to play a direct role in recovery.

At a town hall held shortly after the firestorm ignited, Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore organized teams of men and women from affected neighborhoods to act as liaisons and advocates.

“At that meeting … they were literally on their hands and knees on the stage (at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts) dividing up Coffey Park into five areas,” said Anne Barbour, a 57-year-old block captain from the northwest Santa Rosa neighborhood. “It was as simple as us going to stand in our areas to volunteer and put our names on a list. I remember thinking ‘I have no idea what I can contribute to this, but OK.’ ”

In the months since the fire, the block captain program has remained a critical part of the recovery effort, Gore said. About 20 block captains, the majority of whom are women, still attend the weekly meetings, the supervisor said.

“It’s been a constant evolution, but the thing is, they are bound together by something — by that chain of life events,” Gore said. “They have a huge amount of respect for each other. Those who became block captains are the ones who, instead of getting frustrated and depressed, got active. They made that choice.”

For Larkfield resident Audrey Volkin, the decision to play a direct role was inevitable. It wasn’t a choice made to place her in the limelight, but one made to advocate for her Berry Brook community.

“I definitely don’t consider myself a leader,” said Volkin, a 40-year-old who handles brand integrity for Charles Schulz Creative Associates. “But, something had to be done. I felt that I had to step up. It kept me motivated. It kept me pushing forward while rebuilding and balancing a full-time job.”

She moved into her new home on Willow Green Place across from Cardinal Newman High School in April, and continues to act as a block captain for her old neighborhood. She’s championed for the restoration of cement monument walls that surrounded her neighborhood, garnering donations and pro-bono labor for the project.

Lani Jolliff’s Elwin Lane home miraculously survived the flames that destroyed more than 1,300 other homes in her Coffey Park neighborhood. After the fires, walking her dogs through the burn zone was crushing, she said.

She began to advocate for streetlights that would allow people to safely navigate the charred “hell” that remained of the neighborhood, she said. And she continues to play a key role in Coffey Strong, a nonprofit formed by fire survivors from the heavily-impacted neighborhood. Since the nonprofit’s creation, block captains have taken on roles as committee and board members, she said.