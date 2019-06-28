Sonoma County women lead rebuild effort as block captains

HANNAH BEAUSANG
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 28, 2019, 11:09AM
Updated 19 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Special coverage

This story is part of a monthly series in 2019 chronicling the rebuilding efforts in Sonoma County’s four fire zones: Coffey Park, Fountaingrove, the greater Mark West area and Sonoma Valley. Read all of the Rebuild North Bay coverage here.

For some, it’s a kind of therapy. For others, it’s been the best way to stay involved while attempting to navigate the aftermath of a firestorm that devastated an entire community overnight.

Sonoma County women who lived through the deadly 2017 blazes and stepped into leadership roles as block captains say the duties foisted upon them by the firestorm have forever changed their lives.

The block captain network was forged amid unprecedented need more than 20 months ago, following what was then the most destructive outbreak of wildfire in California history. It has given local women the chance to play a direct role in recovery.

At a town hall held shortly after the firestorm ignited, Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore organized teams of men and women from affected neighborhoods to act as liaisons and advocates.

“At that meeting … they were literally on their hands and knees on the stage (at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts) dividing up Coffey Park into five areas,” said Anne Barbour, a 57-year-old block captain from the northwest Santa Rosa neighborhood. “It was as simple as us going to stand in our areas to volunteer and put our names on a list. I remember thinking ‘I have no idea what I can contribute to this, but OK.’ ”

In the months since the fire, the block captain program has remained a critical part of the recovery effort, Gore said. About 20 block captains, the majority of whom are women, still attend the weekly meetings, the supervisor said.

“It’s been a constant evolution, but the thing is, they are bound together by something — by that chain of life events,” Gore said. “They have a huge amount of respect for each other. Those who became block captains are the ones who, instead of getting frustrated and depressed, got active. They made that choice.”

For Larkfield resident Audrey Volkin, the decision to play a direct role was inevitable. It wasn’t a choice made to place her in the limelight, but one made to advocate for her Berry Brook community.

“I definitely don’t consider myself a leader,” said Volkin, a 40-year-old who handles brand integrity for Charles Schulz Creative Associates. “But, something had to be done. I felt that I had to step up. It kept me motivated. It kept me pushing forward while rebuilding and balancing a full-time job.”

She moved into her new home on Willow Green Place across from Cardinal Newman High School in April, and continues to act as a block captain for her old neighborhood. She’s championed for the restoration of cement monument walls that surrounded her neighborhood, garnering donations and pro-bono labor for the project.

Lani Jolliff’s Elwin Lane home miraculously survived the flames that destroyed more than 1,300 other homes in her Coffey Park neighborhood. After the fires, walking her dogs through the burn zone was crushing, she said.

She began to advocate for streetlights that would allow people to safely navigate the charred “hell” that remained of the neighborhood, she said. And she continues to play a key role in Coffey Strong, a nonprofit formed by fire survivors from the heavily-impacted neighborhood. Since the nonprofit’s creation, block captains have taken on roles as committee and board members, she said.

Special coverage

This story is part of a monthly series in 2019 chronicling the rebuilding efforts in Sonoma County’s four fire zones: Coffey Park, Fountaingrove, the greater Mark West area and Sonoma Valley. Read all of the Rebuild North Bay coverage here.

She’s now the point person tasked with resolving residents’ issues with PG&E, AT&T and Comcast. Jolliff, 55, launched meetings for those from the nearly 100 homes that survived the fires, and has created remarkable bonds with her neighbors.

“It’s just so fulfilling,” said Jolliff, who works for the county’s human services department. “I give from my heart and soul to help someone else. If I can help anyone, I’m going to stop and do it. It gives me joy and satisfaction.”

Lisa Frazee, who lost her home in Wikiup, became a tireless advocate for a zoning change that would allow homeowners to avoid paying for costly seismic studies when rebuilding. She joined the block captain network last July, at a time when she felt despondent as she attempted unsuccessfully to maneuver through various levels of government minutiae.

“It’s like a therapy to be with other people who have gone through this,” said Frazee, 52, a self-employed education resource specialist. “It’s a real therapy knowing you’re not alone when you’re trying to navigate something you’re not familiar with at all.”

She said she’s now drafting plans to rebuild her Greenview Drive home using more fire and earthquake-resistant materials, and is educating her community about building homes that are more resilient in natural disasters.

The block captain network also has provided an opportunity to share hard-learned lessons with other communities impacted by unfathomable disaster, Barbour said. Block captains traveled twice to the Chico area to meet with survivors of the 2018 Camp fire, the deadliest and most destructive blaze in California history.

“(At the first meeting in December) it was humbling to see how dejected the people were, how they were slumped in their chairs,” she said. “It brings it back. You know what they’re feeling and you’re trying to give them the basic information and a little hope that they can do this.”

The shared lessons worked, and Sonoma County fire survivors returned earlier this year to the Paradise area, she said.

“Everyone had tears seeing their devastation — it was like seeing our area again,” she said. “But on the same token, it was empowering to hear them say ‘We want you to come back. We’re organized and we want to acknowledge that you’ve helped us.’ They wanted us to get excited, to see this worked.”

Though the experience, women have brought a unique and “substance-driven” approach to the block captain network, resolving specific issues while working to reassemble entire communities, Gore said. Haley Skerrett, a Larkfield Estates block captain, agreed.

“(Women bring) a sense of focus, of being able to multitask and look at all these different projects rather than being overwhelmed and not accomplish any one,” said Skerrett, a 39-year-old real estate agent at Compass. “We sit down with a laser focus on this item, and we’re able to communicate and not gloss over stuff. We put the information out there and follow up honestly.”

Jolliff hopes the network of citizens turned local leaders will continue to blossom and evolve as Sonoma County forges ahead with the recovery. As has been the case for the past 21 months, women will continue to be at the forefront, she said.

“When you’re a woman, if you sign up for something, you sign up for the duration … You give your heart and you give your time from the beginning to the end and then you move forward,” she said.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine