Novato resident leads launch of Sonoma County Resilience Fund

This story is part of a monthly series in 2019 chronicling the rebuilding efforts in Sonoma County’s four fire zones: Coffey Park, Fountaingrove, the greater Mark West area and Sonoma Valley. Read all of the Rebuild North Bay coverage here.

Elizabeth Brown is a firm believer in taking chances. The president and CEO of the Community Foundation Sonoma County credits her success in part to those who have taken risks to help her advance her career. So, the leader of the Santa Rosa-based nonprofit pays that forward through mentorship and leading by example in the wake of 2017’s deadly wildfires.

“I have a special passion for working with women, and when I have an opportunity to mentor women leaders, it brings me a lot of joy,” said the 49-year-old Atlanta native.

Brown and the Community Foundation Sonoma County, a stalwart local nonprofit, have been at the forefront of disaster recovery, funding a host of programs to bolster healing and resilience.

Brown had long held an interest in policy and philanthropy, and has worked for more than two decades in related roles in the nonprofit and private sectors.

After graduating from Davidson College in North Carolina with a bachelor’s degree in political science and government, Brown was hired to an administrative role at the Council on Foundations. She was soon promoted to serve as the director of public policy for the Washington D.C.-based nonprofit leadership association, becoming the youngest woman to ever hold the job at age 27.

Brown was hired at the Community Foundation Sonoma County in 2013, a post where she manages more than $175 million in assets and nearly 20 staff members and interns. She said she thought the CEO job was a “long-shot,” but she now uses her position to foster the growth of others through her role as a manager and a “coach.”

“I’ve been really fortunate. I’ve had a lot of opportunities that have been entrusted to me, and in general, nonprofits have been places that are ahead of other sectors. Women have been in leadership roles and are set up to succeed,” said Brown, who lives in Novato with her husband.

The CEO role requires Brown to be agile and resourceful while still embedding herself in the community, said Community Foundation Sonoma County board of directors member Lisa Carreño.

Carreño, who is the first woman to hold the title of CEO and president of Santa Rosa-based United Way of the Wine Country, praised Brown’s leadership. Brown has both honed the focus of the foundation and enriched its staff, Carreño said.

Brown brings a “really refreshing open-mindedness,” and “a modern and equitable approach” to philanthropy and community building,” she said.

“The Community Foundation’s staff has grown under Beth’s leadership, and the young women who work with the foundation and that team are smart, thoughtful, inspired and inspiring additions to the organization’s capacity,” said Carreño, 56.

For Elly Grogan, the philanthropic adviser for the Community Foundation Sonoma County, Brown’s leadership has been “invaluable.” Grogan, 35, was hired as a program associate and was eventually promoted to her current role.

“I just remember that first meeting with Beth. Toward the end of the interview she said, ‘Well, I could really see you being in an executive director role one day.’ … That really stuck with me,” Grogan said. “I will always remember that, because from the very beginning, she had this attitude of believing in me and trusting me.”