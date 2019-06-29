Hidden Valley teachers create sense of safety on campus after North Bay fires

This story is part of a monthly series in 2019 chronicling the rebuilding efforts in Sonoma County’s four fire zones: Coffey Park, Fountaingrove, the greater Mark West area and Sonoma Valley. Read all of the Rebuild North Bay coverage here.

The rebuilding process has taken many forms in the wake of the October 2017 wildfires.

New buildings have been erected where former buildings once stood. But at Hidden Valley Elementary School off Chanate Road, a different kind of rebuilding has occurred: A rebuilding of safety and trust.

A handful of women have been at the center of that push. They are teachers who lost their classrooms when the school’s satellite campus in northeast Santa Rosa burned to the ground. Despite some of them losing homes, teachers immediately stepped up to provide their students support and comfort. They helped students cope with the trauma while dealing with their own losses.

“These teachers were amazing in the face of adversity,” said Jenica Leonard, co-president of the Parent-Faculty Organization for Hidden Valley. “Without them I’m not sure how students would have come through.”

Hidden Valley Satellite was the only public campus in Sonoma County to be completely destroyed in the October 2017 wildfires. It had 81 students at the time. After the fires, all the remaining children were accommodated at the school’s main campus down the road, where students will remain after the school district decided not to rebuild the satellite school due to the cost and declining enrollment.

The transition to the main campus presented intense and unique challenges for all the teachers involved, including Heidi Facciano.

She had taught a combination first and second grade class at the satellite campus. When the Tubbs fire destroyed her campus, Facciano, 45, had to teach for a year in a makeshift classroom marked by partitions and fabric in a reading space between several classrooms.

“If I’m being honest, the teaching situation was not the best,” she recently said. “Thankfully I had only been at the satellite for two years, so I didn’t have nearly as much stuff as the people who’d been there longer.”

Facciano lost many important mementos in the fire, from special books to items from her personal collection of Pez dispensers.

Since the wildfires, she said, she has spent more energy emphasizing the social-emotional well-being of her students, prioritizing that above curriculum, test scores, and just about everything else to make sure her students are OK.

Between the two Hidden Valley campuses, about a quarter of the students — or about 160 — lost homes in the fires.

“They came back and had a look of trauma on their faces; that’s when I realized we can’t go back to regular stuff,” said Facciano, who will teach fourth grade starting this year. “I researched how to deal with trauma in the classroom and implemented regular activities such as meditation, art projects, and reading books about kids who have gone through difficult things. I also remind them regularly that school is a safe place. I’d like to think it helps.”

Beth Lewis taught kindergarten and a transitional kindergarten program at the Hidden Valley Satellite. After losing her classroom at the satellite campus, she moved onto the main campus, where she was given half the auditorium to set up a new “classroom.” After a year, she got her own room.

She said she didn’t know how to approach the subjects of grief and loss with her students, but noted that their experiences came out naturally during writing assignments.