Hidden Valley teachers create sense of safety on campus after North Bay fires

MATT VILLANO
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 28, 2019, 5:55PM
Updated 17 hours ago

Special Coverage

This story is part of a monthly series in 2019 chronicling the rebuilding efforts in Sonoma County’s four fire zones: Coffey Park, Fountaingrove, the greater Mark West area and Sonoma Valley. Read all of the Rebuild North Bay coverage here.

The rebuilding process has taken many forms in the wake of the October 2017 wildfires.

New buildings have been erected where former buildings once stood. But at Hidden Valley Elementary School off Chanate Road, a different kind of rebuilding has occurred: A rebuilding of safety and trust.

A handful of women have been at the center of that push. They are teachers who lost their classrooms when the school’s satellite campus in northeast Santa Rosa burned to the ground. Despite some of them losing homes, teachers immediately stepped up to provide their students support and comfort. They helped students cope with the trauma while dealing with their own losses.

“These teachers were amazing in the face of adversity,” said Jenica Leonard, co-president of the Parent-Faculty Organization for Hidden Valley. “Without them I’m not sure how students would have come through.”

Hidden Valley Satellite was the only public campus in Sonoma County to be completely destroyed in the October 2017 wildfires. It had 81 students at the time. After the fires, all the remaining children were accommodated at the school’s main campus down the road, where students will remain after the school district decided not to rebuild the satellite school due to the cost and declining enrollment.

The transition to the main campus presented intense and unique challenges for all the teachers involved, including Heidi Facciano.

She had taught a combination first and second grade class at the satellite campus. When the Tubbs fire destroyed her campus, Facciano, 45, had to teach for a year in a makeshift classroom marked by partitions and fabric in a reading space between several classrooms.

“If I’m being honest, the teaching situation was not the best,” she recently said. “Thankfully I had only been at the satellite for two years, so I didn’t have nearly as much stuff as the people who’d been there longer.”

Facciano lost many important mementos in the fire, from special books to items from her personal collection of Pez dispensers.

Since the wildfires, she said, she has spent more energy emphasizing the social-emotional well-being of her students, prioritizing that above curriculum, test scores, and just about everything else to make sure her students are OK.

Between the two Hidden Valley campuses, about a quarter of the students — or about 160 — lost homes in the fires.

“They came back and had a look of trauma on their faces; that’s when I realized we can’t go back to regular stuff,” said Facciano, who will teach fourth grade starting this year. “I researched how to deal with trauma in the classroom and implemented regular activities such as meditation, art projects, and reading books about kids who have gone through difficult things. I also remind them regularly that school is a safe place. I’d like to think it helps.”

Beth Lewis taught kindergarten and a transitional kindergarten program at the Hidden Valley Satellite. After losing her classroom at the satellite campus, she moved onto the main campus, where she was given half the auditorium to set up a new “classroom.” After a year, she got her own room.

She said she didn’t know how to approach the subjects of grief and loss with her students, but noted that their experiences came out naturally during writing assignments.

“By the time they come to me, the older kids are just starting to put pictures to words,” explained Lewis, 56. “With this group, there was a lot of remembering. ‘This is what my room looked like.’ Or, ‘This was my favorite toy.’ When they’re that age, kids usually decide to write about a pet or sports. Topics with these kids ran a little deeper.”

Lewis tried to find a silver lining after the fires, which she did. She soon realized she would no longer have to worry about going through all of her teaching materials when she retires.

Teachers at the satellite campus weren’t the only ones impacted by the wildfires. Those at the main Hidden Valley campus also were affected.

Victoria Nelson, a kindergarten teacher, wasn’t displaced but said the process of absorbing new students in new places around campus took some acclimatizing from everyone.

Nelson remembers going back to school after the better part of three weeks and feeling like a stranger on her own campus, struggling to teach when she knew everyone in the greater community had just endured such a tragedy.

“On the one hand it was crazy to think about having to get up in front of a class of kids and teach again,” she said in a recent phone interview. “On the other hand, everyone — especially the kids — was so happy to be back at school and back in an environment that felt comfortable and safe and could help take their minds off everything else.”

Teachers weren’t the only ones who stepped up in the aftermath of the 2017 wildfires.

Undaunted, the school board president, Jenni Klose, snapped into action and led efforts to get housing for teachers and staff members who had lost homes in the firestorm. She also worked with the Volunteer Center of Sonoma County on a laptop drive for teachers and families after the fires and co-founded the Sonoma County Rises organization, which focuses on bringing community members’ voices to the fire recovery process.

She’s now working with Santa Rosa city leaders in the effort to get more housing downtown.

“She works tirelessly on behalf of the teachers and their students,” Beth Berk, a spokeswoman for the Santa Rosa school district, said about Klose. “That’s what being an educator is all about.”

