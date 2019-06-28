Fountaingrove homes rebuilt, but sidewalk cracks remain unfixed

WILL SCHMITT
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 28, 2019, 1:59PM
Updated 18 hours ago

Special Coverage

This story is part of a monthly series in 2019 chronicling the rebuilding efforts in Sonoma County’s four fire zones: Coffey Park, Fountaingrove, the greater Mark West area and Sonoma Valley. Read all of the Rebuild North Bay coverage here.

Herb and Lahna Fish’s new Hidden Valley home, replacing the one lost in the October 2017 wildfires, is coming right along. But standing outside the project on Flintwood Drive, it helps to watch your feet, due to the cracks in the sidewalk caused by debris removal trucks.

A $6,000 bill for a new sidewalk may pale in comparison to the cost of their new home. But Santa Rosa city code requires homeowners to keep sidewalks in good shape — historic disaster or not — and no public aid has been allocated to help homeowners with this extra rebuild project.

Herb Fish could only laugh and crack wise about the lack of response he’s heard from city officials after asking whether any government aid could be made available.

“That dog ain’t hunting,” he said.

The city has submitted two requests for assistance to the Federal Emergency Management Administration to recoup a combined $3.6 million to repair sidewalk damage from molten wildfire debris and big trucks that hauled debris away after the flames were extinguished.

Both have been rejected by FEMA, which cited a 2008 ordinance adopted by the city requiring property owners to maintain sidewalks and foot the bill for repairs. The ordinance, FEMA ruled, supersedes the city’s offer to voluntarily accept responsibility for fixing pedestrian paths after the fires.

“The City cannot accept legal responsibility only when it suits them,” the FEMA memos state.

The city has appealed both denials, but does not expect to convince FEMA to reverse its position, said Jason Nutt, an assistant city manager overseeing public works. He said it was “unfortunate” that property owners were saddled with extra costs.

“I think folks are grudgingly accepting the current policy, even though it doesn’t help in the rebuild,” Nutt said.

The Fishes are among the Santa Rosa homeowners who were aware of the 2008 sidewalk ordinance before the fires. But many other homeowners recovering from the fires have embarked on million-dollar rebuilding projects only to learn that they’ll have to pay for new sidewalks too, said Sonoma County Supervisor Shirlee Zane, whose office has hosted regular meetings with Fountaingrove block captains.

“You can imagine how discouraging it was for them to find out that they were going to have to cover the cost,” Zane said. “This whole idea of adding one more task to people who were already overwhelmed about having to rebuild and wondering how they were going to afford it is just incredibly upsetting.”

More information for property owners with fire-damaged sidewalks is available at srcity.org/3097/Sidewalks.

HHHHHH

Help for area in new budget

Santa Rosa’s new budget includes some line items meant to help Fountaingrove continue to rebound from the October 2017 fires.

The City Council, surprised a few months ago with unexpectedly high local tax revenues, decided to move millions in general spending toward discretionary projects associated with the rebuild.

The budget approved by the City Council earlier this month allocates $1 million toward reconstructing the $4 million fire station that was destroyed by the Tubbs fire. A temporary station has been opened in the 3400 block of Parker Hill Road at a cost of $1 million. Work has not yet begun to build a new permanent station.

Another $1 million will be used to replace streetlights, a persistent complaint among Fountaingrove residents who are tired of living, driving and walking along dark avenues.

The funding joins $4.5 million the council moved toward disaster-related projects before adopting next year’s budget, which takes effect July 1.

HHHHHH

Rebuilding remains slow

Overall, about two-thirds of the roughly 3,000 Santa Rosa homes destroyed by wildfire in October 2017 are in the rebuilding process. But the pace of rebuilding is much slower in Fountaingrove than Coffey Park to the west.

Only 40 homes had been rebuilt in Fountaingrove by mid-June, comprising about 10% of the 398 citywide that had been rebuilt since the fires, according to city data. An additional 548 Fountaingrove homes are under construction, the city has issued permits for 121, and plans to rebuild another 108 homes are pending.

HHHHHH

Rebuilding hours to expand

Homeowners in Santa Rosa’s burned areas may soon have new and unwelcome wake-up calls after the Santa Rosa City Council voted last week to allow noisy rebuilding work early in the morning and late at night.

The City Council voted to exempt the noise created from rebuilding in burned-out areas, such as heavy tools and vehicles’ back-up alarms, from city noise ordinances to avoid subjecting contractors to frequent noise violations between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. from Monday through Saturday. The council also allowed contractors to apply for exemptions from the noise from as early as 5 a.m. and as late as 9 p.m. on weekdays.

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.

