Fountaingrove homes rebuilt, but sidewalk cracks remain unfixed

This story is part of a monthly series in 2019 chronicling the rebuilding efforts in Sonoma County’s four fire zones: Coffey Park, Fountaingrove, the greater Mark West area and Sonoma Valley. Read all of the Rebuild North Bay coverage here.

Herb and Lahna Fish’s new Hidden Valley home, replacing the one lost in the October 2017 wildfires, is coming right along. But standing outside the project on Flintwood Drive, it helps to watch your feet, due to the cracks in the sidewalk caused by debris removal trucks.

A $6,000 bill for a new sidewalk may pale in comparison to the cost of their new home. But Santa Rosa city code requires homeowners to keep sidewalks in good shape — historic disaster or not — and no public aid has been allocated to help homeowners with this extra rebuild project.

Herb Fish could only laugh and crack wise about the lack of response he’s heard from city officials after asking whether any government aid could be made available.

“That dog ain’t hunting,” he said.

The city has submitted two requests for assistance to the Federal Emergency Management Administration to recoup a combined $3.6 million to repair sidewalk damage from molten wildfire debris and big trucks that hauled debris away after the flames were extinguished.

Both have been rejected by FEMA, which cited a 2008 ordinance adopted by the city requiring property owners to maintain sidewalks and foot the bill for repairs. The ordinance, FEMA ruled, supersedes the city’s offer to voluntarily accept responsibility for fixing pedestrian paths after the fires.

“The City cannot accept legal responsibility only when it suits them,” the FEMA memos state.

The city has appealed both denials, but does not expect to convince FEMA to reverse its position, said Jason Nutt, an assistant city manager overseeing public works. He said it was “unfortunate” that property owners were saddled with extra costs.

“I think folks are grudgingly accepting the current policy, even though it doesn’t help in the rebuild,” Nutt said.

The Fishes are among the Santa Rosa homeowners who were aware of the 2008 sidewalk ordinance before the fires. But many other homeowners recovering from the fires have embarked on million-dollar rebuilding projects only to learn that they’ll have to pay for new sidewalks too, said Sonoma County Supervisor Shirlee Zane, whose office has hosted regular meetings with Fountaingrove block captains.

“You can imagine how discouraging it was for them to find out that they were going to have to cover the cost,” Zane said. “This whole idea of adding one more task to people who were already overwhelmed about having to rebuild and wondering how they were going to afford it is just incredibly upsetting.”

More information for property owners with fire-damaged sidewalks is available at srcity.org/3097/Sidewalks.

Help for area in new budget

Santa Rosa’s new budget includes some line items meant to help Fountaingrove continue to rebound from the October 2017 fires.

The City Council, surprised a few months ago with unexpectedly high local tax revenues, decided to move millions in general spending toward discretionary projects associated with the rebuild.

The budget approved by the City Council earlier this month allocates $1 million toward reconstructing the $4 million fire station that was destroyed by the Tubbs fire. A temporary station has been opened in the 3400 block of Parker Hill Road at a cost of $1 million. Work has not yet begun to build a new permanent station.