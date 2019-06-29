Sonoma Valley officials, fire survivors call for more efficient emergency alerts

This story is part of a monthly series in 2019 chronicling the rebuilding efforts in Sonoma County’s four fire zones: Coffey Park, Fountaingrove, the greater Mark West area and Sonoma Valley. Read all of the Rebuild North Bay coverage here.

No electricity and no cellphone service left scores of people in the dark — literally and figuratively — the night of Oct. 8, 2017, when multiple fires broke out across the Sonoma Valley.

Some got calls to evacuate. Many did not, sparking what would become scathing criticism of ineffective emergency alerts. Now, county, state and municipal agencies are working together to create a multi-pronged approach to notify the public of the next emergency.

“We are in a much better spot now than we were two years ago. I can definitely say that,” said Steve Akre, chief of the Sonoma Valley Fire & Rescue Authority.

As rebuilding advances in the Sonoma Valley — 169 permits have been issued in the valley for home rebuilds, with another eight still pending approval — conversations about fire recovery are slowly shifting from houses to prevention and awareness. And, as the North Bay enters its hot, dry summer fire season, public safety officials are striving to ensure vulnerable residents receive proper alerts in the event of future emergencies.

Neil Bregman, emergency preparedness coordinator for the City of Santa Rosa, said various agencies — county, fire, state and other municipalities — are working together to develop a better response system. Included in the plan are use of wildfire cameras, weather stations, Nixle and other Wireless Emergency Alerts, reverse 911 calls, high-low tones on fire engines and police cars, and weather radios.

Weather radios

While they are not used much in California at this point, Bregman said National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration radios can be an effective tool to inform the public during an emergency. The special radios, which can be powered by a hand-crank or built-in solar cell, broadcast information from NOAA’s National Weather Service. For people who are deaf or hard of hearing, some radios can flash a strobe light or vibrate, awakening someone during sleep.

Akre said NOAA radios are his “best hope for an additional kind of new layer” of notification and protection in the Sonoma Valley. Bregman said the City of Santa Rosa has applied for a grant to provide free radios to people who cannot afford them, but has not obtained the money or finalized the criteria for distribution.

Johnny Stalcup, whose home was one of 237 in Glen Ellen lost to the fire, is excited about the prospect of expanding the use of NOAA radios. He held a small concert at his home recently to raise money to buy radios for “the most vulnerable in our community,” he said.

Stalcup’s concert was among a series staged with Jimmy Mano, a friend and fellow fire survivor who lost his Fountaingrove home. Last year, the two started a nonprofit, We’re Coming Back Better, to help fire survivors recover. Their June 15 concert was called “Sound Off — Sirens to protect Sonoma Valley” to draw attention to what they say is a need for sirens and collect donations for NOAA radios.

One of the things Akre likes best about the radios is that even if they are turned off, a push alert will turn it back on. The radios also have better coverage and reliability than cellphones, he said, making them attractive to people in remote areas.