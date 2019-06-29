Sonoma Valley officials, fire survivors call for more efficient emergency alerts

ANNE ERNST
SONOMA INDEX-TRIBUNE
June 28, 2019, 5:53PM
Updated 17 hours ago

This story is part of a monthly series in 2019 chronicling the rebuilding efforts in Sonoma County’s four fire zones: Coffey Park, Fountaingrove, the greater Mark West area and Sonoma Valley. Read all of the Rebuild North Bay coverage here.

No electricity and no cellphone service left scores of people in the dark — literally and figuratively — the night of Oct. 8, 2017, when multiple fires broke out across the Sonoma Valley.

Some got calls to evacuate. Many did not, sparking what would become scathing criticism of ineffective emergency alerts. Now, county, state and municipal agencies are working together to create a multi-pronged approach to notify the public of the next emergency.

“We are in a much better spot now than we were two years ago. I can definitely say that,” said Steve Akre, chief of the Sonoma Valley Fire & Rescue Authority.

As rebuilding advances in the Sonoma Valley — 169 permits have been issued in the valley for home rebuilds, with another eight still pending approval — conversations about fire recovery are slowly shifting from houses to prevention and awareness. And, as the North Bay enters its hot, dry summer fire season, public safety officials are striving to ensure vulnerable residents receive proper alerts in the event of future emergencies.

Neil Bregman, emergency preparedness coordinator for the City of Santa Rosa, said various agencies — county, fire, state and other municipalities — are working together to develop a better response system. Included in the plan are use of wildfire cameras, weather stations, Nixle and other Wireless Emergency Alerts, reverse 911 calls, high-low tones on fire engines and police cars, and weather radios.

Weather radios

While they are not used much in California at this point, Bregman said National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration radios can be an effective tool to inform the public during an emergency. The special radios, which can be powered by a hand-crank or built-in solar cell, broadcast information from NOAA’s National Weather Service. For people who are deaf or hard of hearing, some radios can flash a strobe light or vibrate, awakening someone during sleep.

Akre said NOAA radios are his “best hope for an additional kind of new layer” of notification and protection in the Sonoma Valley. Bregman said the City of Santa Rosa has applied for a grant to provide free radios to people who cannot afford them, but has not obtained the money or finalized the criteria for distribution.

Johnny Stalcup, whose home was one of 237 in Glen Ellen lost to the fire, is excited about the prospect of expanding the use of NOAA radios. He held a small concert at his home recently to raise money to buy radios for “the most vulnerable in our community,” he said.

Stalcup’s concert was among a series staged with Jimmy Mano, a friend and fellow fire survivor who lost his Fountaingrove home. Last year, the two started a nonprofit, We’re Coming Back Better, to help fire survivors recover. Their June 15 concert was called “Sound Off — Sirens to protect Sonoma Valley” to draw attention to what they say is a need for sirens and collect donations for NOAA radios.

One of the things Akre likes best about the radios is that even if they are turned off, a push alert will turn it back on. The radios also have better coverage and reliability than cellphones, he said, making them attractive to people in remote areas.

Debate over sirens

Stalcup is among a growing number of people calling for the addition of sirens into the warning system.

“They work in the Midwest (for tornadoes), and they can work here as a fast way of letting people know that they need to pay attention and take action,” he says.

But so far, fire officials are limiting their use of sirens to summon volunteer firefighters to the stations during an emergency. Daren Bellach, chief of the fire department in Kenwood, where 139 homes were lost in 2017, said Sonoma Valley fire departments have collectively declined to use outdoor sirens to alert the public.

“Nobody would know what to do,” if fire departments started using sirens for public emergency alerts, he said.

Outdoor siren tests in Healdsburg showed they are effective only when people are outdoors. Akre said. Once they go inside, or if they are asleep, people reported not hearing the test sirens. In those remote areas, Akre said, sirens would need to be so dense and frequent that “it just doesn’t make sense, it doesn’t make financial sense,” he said.

Debbie Nitasaka, a fellow Glen Ellen resident whose home was spared by a neighbor who cut a fire break around her house, would like more consideration given to sirens. When she lived in Los Angeles County, she said, sirens were effective notifications, alerting the public to check their TV, internet or smartphones for information.

Some communities, such as Calistoga, have opted to reinstall outdoor emergency sirens. City officials there approved the purchase and conducted a test, but have yet to install the new sirens.

Fire cameras and weather stations

PG&E recently installed three more wildfire cameras — part of the AlertWildfire program — on Sleepy Mountain in Sonoma, Sonoma Mountain in Glen Ellen, and Pole Mountain in Cazadero, said Deanna Contreras, PG&E spokeswoman.

The view from the cameras can be seen online at AlertWildfire.org. Sonoma Water also purchased cameras to help protect water sources from fire damage.

The cameras do two things, Bregman said. First, they allow detection of a fire “significantly earlier than we would have been able to in 2017,” he said. As a result, fire agencies can attack the flames more quickly, “hopefully eliminating the need to evacuate,” he said.

PG&E also uses 13 weather stations in Sonoma County to monitor weather for conditions that fuel fires, Contreras said. The utility has about 400 in more than 35 counties, with plans to install another 400 during 2019. Data from the stations is used by PG&E to make decisions on shutting off power, while fire departments use the information to increase staffing during red flag conditions, enabling them to respond more quickly when fires erupt.

Other alerts

Bregman and others said the Wireless Emergency Alert systems can be upgraded so that anyone within a certain range can receive targeted emergency alerts. The feature is especially important for visitors who have not signed up for SoCoAlert.com or Nixle alerts for this specific region.

SoCoAlert is essentially a reverse 911 call, Bregman said, and if people haven’t already signed up for it, they should do so right away. It’s a free service that accepts multiple phones — mobile and landline — to be associated with a street address to receive emergency notifications.

Registration and updates can also be made at 866-939-0911 or www.sonomacounty.ca.gov/FES/Emergency-Management/SoCoAlert.

