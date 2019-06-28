Larkfield, Mark West residents return to new homes amid construction zone noise

GUY KOVNER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 28, 2019, 4:59PM
Special Coverage

This story is part of a monthly series in 2019 chronicling the rebuilding efforts in Sonoma County’s four fire zones: Coffey Park, Fountaingrove, the greater Mark West area and Sonoma Valley. Read all of the Rebuild North Bay coverage here.

Haley and Fletcher Skerrett loved suburban Larkfield Estates when they bought a house there in 2015.

Solid, comfortable homes built in the late 1960s and early ’70s on large, tree-shaded lots — each with a signature lamppost light in front — located on intentionally curved streets and cul-de-sacs.

“We knew it was a nice, safe neighborhood,” Haley Skerrett said. Her sons, Gage and Grant, had “free rein” to roam outdoors at any time past the homes of familiar neighbors.

Fast forward to the present, with the Skerretts among the first five or six families that moved into their homes rebuilt in the wake of the Tubbs fire, which incinerated 163 Larkfield Estates homes on Oct. 9, 2017.

They resettled in December and there are now roughly 15 occupied homes in a once-verdant landscape dotted by patches of bare land and wood-frame houses in all stages of rebuilding.

Every weekday morning about 7 a.m., cacophony erupts as construction workers fire up nail guns and saws, concrete trucks rumble in and pickups line the streets.

A soil compactor operating nearby literally shook her home for four days, Skerrett said. “It was terrible.”

Construction workers drive too fast and leave trash behind, adding to her cleanup chores.

Her grade school-aged sons now need to be escorted to friends’ homes and the family dog can no longer hang out in the front yard, Skerrett said.

“I get that this is a construction zone and we’re thankful for the workers,” she said. “But people need to understand this is a neighborhood.”

Skerrett, a real estate agent, got so fed up with the fast-moving trucks she spent $400 on 16 signs that have been placed around Larkfield Estates bearing the message “Families & kids live here! Please slow down!!!!” in English with a shorter message in Spanish.

Brad Sherwood, a block captain, applauded her initiative.

Two weeks ago, during a late afternoon visit to his home under construction, Sherwood said his 7-year-old daughter was nearly struck by a speeding pickup as she walked along the side of the road — a “scary incident,” he said.

Expressing hope the signs will slow down traffic, Sherwood said in an email, “We’re trying to give these kids their childhoods back in the neighborhood after it was taken by Tubbs.”

The wind-driven fire that raced from Calistoga to Santa Rosa in four hours destroyed 4,651 homes, including 1,729 in the greater Mark West-Larkfield area.

According to Permit Sonoma’s latest report, 29 burned homes have been rebuilt in the area, another 208 are under construction and permits have been issued for 72 homes.

Residents expect construction work will continue for two to three years, giving them a long wait before normalcy returns.

Skerrett said she enjoys the beauty of her new home, but “as soon as you step outside you’re reminded of what you’re living in.”

“People are driving pretty crazy around here,” said Lisa Sousa, who moved with her husband, Ken, into their rebuilt home in March.

The daily din of construction is frustrating some residents, but Sousa, who lost a home she’d lived in for 23 years, said she considers it the only way to restore the community.

Special Coverage

“I can’t wait for the dust to be gone and have neighbors back,” she said.

The saplings homeowners are planting now will be trees for their grandchildren, Sousa said, acknowledging it will be many years before Larkfield Estates resembles its former self.

The same is true for her own home, which Sousa said feels like a vacation rental that’s all new and shiny and doesn’t feel like hers.

“I think once we have some parties, holidays and birthdays that create memories it will feel better,” she said. “That’s what I’m craving.”

The din and dirt of construction are also part of life in Mark West Estates, the subdivision adjoining Larkfield Estates on Old Redwood Highway, where 178 homes were lost in the wildfire.

Trucks crowd the roads, building materials block sidewalks, nails lie in the streets, dust makes it unwise to open windows and taco trucks drive through with music blaring, said Mike Holdner, a block captain who moved back in about a week ago with his wife, April, and their son, Thomas.

“And I think it is beautiful,” Holdner said in an email. “Why? It is progress. The neighborhood has pulled together and worked as a community to rebuild and come back better than we were before.”

“Each day these workers are here busting their butts to build these houses puts us closer to the goal,” he said.

Holdner’s new four-bedroom home is No. 10 of the homes being constructed by Stonefield Development, an Orange County firm erecting 78 homes in what it calls a group rebuild.

One aspect of that process is the same workers — framers, electricians, plumbers, roofers and people installing windows, sheetrock, cabinets, tiles and flooring — are building all the homes, Holdner said.

“I love being able to say hello to them, ask them how they are doing, how is the family,” he said, noting that many of the workers are from the Central Valley and are either commuting long distances or spending the workweek away from their families.

Overall, 150 homeowners have at least begun the rebuilding process by submitting plans to the Mark West Estates Homeowners Association.

Holdner said he had been unsure how it would feel to return: whether it would revive unwanted memories from the night of the fire, or create worry about being back in harm’s way.

So far, he said, there is no angst. The house is so much nicer than the old one, he said — like Sousa — it feels like a high-end vacation rental.

“When I walk into a room, I find myself smiling at what I see,” Holdner said, describing the sense of having “a weight lifted off my shoulders.”

“Well, we did it. We are home,” he said. “Goal accomplished. Now to get the rest of the neighbors back into their homes.”

You can reach Staff Writer Guy Kovner at 707-521-5457 or guy.kovner@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @guykovner.

