Larkfield, Mark West residents return to new homes amid construction zone noise

This story is part of a monthly series in 2019 chronicling the rebuilding efforts in Sonoma County’s four fire zones: Coffey Park, Fountaingrove, the greater Mark West area and Sonoma Valley. Read all of the Rebuild North Bay coverage here.

Haley and Fletcher Skerrett loved suburban Larkfield Estates when they bought a house there in 2015.

Solid, comfortable homes built in the late 1960s and early ’70s on large, tree-shaded lots — each with a signature lamppost light in front — located on intentionally curved streets and cul-de-sacs.

“We knew it was a nice, safe neighborhood,” Haley Skerrett said. Her sons, Gage and Grant, had “free rein” to roam outdoors at any time past the homes of familiar neighbors.

Fast forward to the present, with the Skerretts among the first five or six families that moved into their homes rebuilt in the wake of the Tubbs fire, which incinerated 163 Larkfield Estates homes on Oct. 9, 2017.

They resettled in December and there are now roughly 15 occupied homes in a once-verdant landscape dotted by patches of bare land and wood-frame houses in all stages of rebuilding.

Every weekday morning about 7 a.m., cacophony erupts as construction workers fire up nail guns and saws, concrete trucks rumble in and pickups line the streets.

A soil compactor operating nearby literally shook her home for four days, Skerrett said. “It was terrible.”

Construction workers drive too fast and leave trash behind, adding to her cleanup chores.

Her grade school-aged sons now need to be escorted to friends’ homes and the family dog can no longer hang out in the front yard, Skerrett said.

“I get that this is a construction zone and we’re thankful for the workers,” she said. “But people need to understand this is a neighborhood.”

Skerrett, a real estate agent, got so fed up with the fast-moving trucks she spent $400 on 16 signs that have been placed around Larkfield Estates bearing the message “Families & kids live here! Please slow down!!!!” in English with a shorter message in Spanish.

Brad Sherwood, a block captain, applauded her initiative.

Two weeks ago, during a late afternoon visit to his home under construction, Sherwood said his 7-year-old daughter was nearly struck by a speeding pickup as she walked along the side of the road — a “scary incident,” he said.

Expressing hope the signs will slow down traffic, Sherwood said in an email, “We’re trying to give these kids their childhoods back in the neighborhood after it was taken by Tubbs.”

The wind-driven fire that raced from Calistoga to Santa Rosa in four hours destroyed 4,651 homes, including 1,729 in the greater Mark West-Larkfield area.

According to Permit Sonoma’s latest report, 29 burned homes have been rebuilt in the area, another 208 are under construction and permits have been issued for 72 homes.

Residents expect construction work will continue for two to three years, giving them a long wait before normalcy returns.

Skerrett said she enjoys the beauty of her new home, but “as soon as you step outside you’re reminded of what you’re living in.”

“People are driving pretty crazy around here,” said Lisa Sousa, who moved with her husband, Ken, into their rebuilt home in March.

The daily din of construction is frustrating some residents, but Sousa, who lost a home she’d lived in for 23 years, said she considers it the only way to restore the community.