Sonoma County Winegrowers president advocates for crisis management after 2017 wildfires

This story is part of a monthly series in 2019 chronicling the rebuilding efforts in Sonoma County’s four fire zones: Coffey Park, Fountaingrove, the greater Mark West area and Sonoma Valley. Read all of the Rebuild North Bay coverage here.

In the aftermath of the October 2017 fires, Sonoma County Winegrowers President Karissa Kruse was interviewed by the media approximately 70 times, about the flames’ impacts on the county’s vineyards and the people who work in and around them. The news reports became far more compelling when Kruse learned her Fountaingrove house had been destroyed by the Tubbs fire.

The flames reached her Fox Hill Place cul de sac in the early hours of Monday, Oct. 8, and strangely all homes there survived except for Kruse’s single-story, three-bedroom house. She learned of this midafternoon Monday, and was able to view the devastation after a CNN crew offered to get her and her boyfriend, grapegrower Steve Dutton, past police lines for an interview on her property. In the rubble, the couple could recognize the frame of a despised treadmill, the burned-out shell of a wine cabinet, and surprisingly, Kruse’s safe, its contents not yet melted.

The typically ebullient Kruse, in shock over the loss, bravely managed to say on camera, “It’s all just stuff at the end of the day. It’s just stuff.”

There was also stratospheric stress. Not only was Kruse responsible to be the voice of vineyard owners and managers to media frantically seeking information on vineyard damage (there was very little, and about 95% of the crop had already been harvested), but she had to find lodging, food, clothing and, most importantly, her parents.

Just back from a weekend getaway to Carmel and a stop by a Sonoma Valley vineyard for a reception for visiting sommeliers, Kruse and Dutton were awakened at 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 9 by a neighbor’s pounding on the door with an urgent demand: “Evacuate now. You’re the only ones left on the cul de sac.” The flames were getting ever so close to Fox Hill Place.

Kruse and Dutton fled in their respective vehicles, she first collecting her three cats, smartphone, passport, Social Security card, a photo of her father and brother, and a silver commemorative Rolex watch her dad, Marty Kruse, had given her.

Amid the flames, smoke, congestion and chaos, Kruse phoned her mother, Karen Kruse, and told her to evacuate her Sonoma Mountain home, also threatened by fire. They agreed to meet at Coddingtown Mall and decide what to do from there.

Meanwhile, her father lived at the Terraces, a memory care center in Fountaingrove, near Paradise Ridge Winery. “I phoned Steve, who was driving ahead of me, [and said] ‘I gotta get my dad,’” Karissa recalled. “He said Marty had probably already been evacuated, and that it would be impossible for us to drive back into the fire.”

Karen became stuck in the clog of people fleeing the flames, which had jumped Highway 101 to Coffey Park. “We changed plans and decided to go to a gas station in Graton,” Kruse said. “Steve lived in Graton at the time, so we met Mom and her two cats there. We ended up in a Dutton vineyard, watching the fires burn from the top of a hill. It was surreal.”

Meanwhile, phone lines were down at the Terraces and Marty Kruse didn’t use a smartphone. The Kruses and Dutton finally found him, safe, via a posting on the memory care facility’s website, which directed family and friends to a church near Montgomery Village.