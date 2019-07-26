Sonoma County Winegrowers president advocates for crisis management after 2017 wildfires

LINDA MURPHY
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 26, 2019, 4:43PM
Special Coverage

This story is part of a monthly series in 2019 chronicling the rebuilding efforts in Sonoma County’s four fire zones: Coffey Park, Fountaingrove, the greater Mark West area and Sonoma Valley. Read all of the Rebuild North Bay coverage here.

In the aftermath of the October 2017 fires, Sonoma County Winegrowers President Karissa Kruse was interviewed by the media approximately 70 times, about the flames’ impacts on the county’s vineyards and the people who work in and around them. The news reports became far more compelling when Kruse learned her Fountaingrove house had been destroyed by the Tubbs fire.

The flames reached her Fox Hill Place cul de sac in the early hours of Monday, Oct. 8, and strangely all homes there survived except for Kruse’s single-story, three-bedroom house. She learned of this midafternoon Monday, and was able to view the devastation after a CNN crew offered to get her and her boyfriend, grapegrower Steve Dutton, past police lines for an interview on her property. In the rubble, the couple could recognize the frame of a despised treadmill, the burned-out shell of a wine cabinet, and surprisingly, Kruse’s safe, its contents not yet melted.

The typically ebullient Kruse, in shock over the loss, bravely managed to say on camera, “It’s all just stuff at the end of the day. It’s just stuff.”

There was also stratospheric stress. Not only was Kruse responsible to be the voice of vineyard owners and managers to media frantically seeking information on vineyard damage (there was very little, and about 95% of the crop had already been harvested), but she had to find lodging, food, clothing and, most importantly, her parents.

Just back from a weekend getaway to Carmel and a stop by a Sonoma Valley vineyard for a reception for visiting sommeliers, Kruse and Dutton were awakened at 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 9 by a neighbor’s pounding on the door with an urgent demand: “Evacuate now. You’re the only ones left on the cul de sac.” The flames were getting ever so close to Fox Hill Place.

Kruse and Dutton fled in their respective vehicles, she first collecting her three cats, smartphone, passport, Social Security card, a photo of her father and brother, and a silver commemorative Rolex watch her dad, Marty Kruse, had given her.

Amid the flames, smoke, congestion and chaos, Kruse phoned her mother, Karen Kruse, and told her to evacuate her Sonoma Mountain home, also threatened by fire. They agreed to meet at Coddingtown Mall and decide what to do from there.

Meanwhile, her father lived at the Terraces, a memory care center in Fountaingrove, near Paradise Ridge Winery. “I phoned Steve, who was driving ahead of me, [and said] ‘I gotta get my dad,’” Karissa recalled. “He said Marty had probably already been evacuated, and that it would be impossible for us to drive back into the fire.”

Karen became stuck in the clog of people fleeing the flames, which had jumped Highway 101 to Coffey Park. “We changed plans and decided to go to a gas station in Graton,” Kruse said. “Steve lived in Graton at the time, so we met Mom and her two cats there. We ended up in a Dutton vineyard, watching the fires burn from the top of a hill. It was surreal.”

Meanwhile, phone lines were down at the Terraces and Marty Kruse didn’t use a smartphone. The Kruses and Dutton finally found him, safe, via a posting on the memory care facility’s website, which directed family and friends to a church near Montgomery Village.

“They handled the evacuation beautifully. The Terraces staff was amazing,” Karissa said. “The fact that there had been a fire evacuation drill a week before was a gift, for sure. We put Dad in Steve’s truck and took him to Steve’s house, where the four adults and five cats lived until things calmed down.”

The Terraces didn’t burn — although Paradise Ridge Winery did — and Marty was returned there after five weeks. Karen, who was in escrow on a Fountaingrove house that was destroyed by flames, went back to her Sonoma Mountain house when that area reopened.

“I lost my brother, Anthony, 36, in 2006 and that was of far greater weight than what I lost in the fire,” Karissa said. “I think that’s why I grabbed the photo of Anthony and Dad, and not one of my mother, too. I still had her.”

Kruse said her brother’s death was an impetus to move to Sonoma County. She sought something different, a new start, a breath of fresh Wine Country air. Of course, she had no idea that it would be fouled in October 2017.

“The Fox Hill house was the first one I owned on my own,” Kruse said of the January 2013 purchase. “I thought, ‘I’m rooted in Sonoma County now, I have a great job and career with the Winegrowers.’ On the morning of the fire, I realize I’m homeless. It hit me hard. Steve said then, ‘Stay with me.’ We’ve been together since.”

Today, they share a rented house in Santa Rosa. Kruse has no plans at this time to rebuild her Fountaingrove home. She said she loves the short commute to the Sonoma County Winegrowers office on Guerneville Road and its view of Russian River Valley vineyards. The hair she lost to stress is growing back, and the new house is beginning to feel like home.

“It’s dramatic how much better I feel in this house. It brightened my life,” she said. “We painted the walls, bought a bedroom set and converted one of the bedrooms to a wine cellar. I’d never had one before. I bought a huge piece of art, a brightly colored painting and hung it in the house.

“Everything is new. I have a new energy. It’s been a healing thing, because we’re creating something together. We had dated only for a few months at the time of the fires, and this (circumstance) has brought us closer.”

The 2012 Porsche 911 Carerra Kruse purchased from a friend in Miami didn’t hurt her mood, either. It was a bucket-list thing, a car she hoped to own one day. Last fall, Kruse said to herself, “Why not now?”

Kruse and Dutton drove the car back to Sonoma County, stopping in New Orleans, Palm Springs and other cities along the way. “Steve had never really been on a road trip, so I said to myself, why not take one with a person who’s such a rock for me?” Kruse said.

Since joining Sonoma County Winegrowers, Kruse has led the organization’s efforts to make the county the first 100% certified sustainable wine region in the U.S. In 2016, she resurrected the Sonoma County Grape Growers Foundation, to raise funds for housing, healthcare, childcare and education assistance for local agriculture workers. In 2017, those funds helped relocate 280 families whose homes had been damaged or destroyed in the fires, or were displaced when landlords lost their own homes.

Kruse’s efforts, pre- and post-fires, earned her the 2018 Leader of the Year award from the California Association of Winegrowers. Her current mission? To complete a crisis management plan that will guide grape growers and other farmers in preventing and reacting to future fires, floods, earthquakes and other natural disasters.

“Farmers have water trucks, bulldozers and tractors,” Kruse said. “We’ll have a system in place in about six months for connecting everyone in times of need.”

At a recent sustainable field day, Kruse recalled, PG&E showed growers how to navigate the challenges of having no power and how to be prepared for it. “Clearing brush has always been a big deal to our growers, it’s what they’ve always done, but we’re doing so with more intent,” she said.

“This isn’t just for farmers; the plan will also benefit our staff and neighbors.”

