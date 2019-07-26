Grape growers in Fountaingrove American Viticultural Area overcoming loss from wildfires

This story is part of a monthly series in 2019 chronicling the rebuilding efforts in Sonoma County’s four fire zones: Coffey Park, Fountaingrove, the greater Mark West area and Sonoma Valley. Read all of the Rebuild North Bay coverage here.

Sonoma County’s newest wine region, the Fountaingrove District, was baptized by fire. More than half of the 600 acres of vineyards in the district were in the path of the Tubbs fire, which tore through the center of the American Viticultural Area in October 2017.

The vast majority of the vines survived, often acting as firebreaks to protect nearby structures.

Not all growers were so lucky. Many lost homes, barns and equipment.

Despite the devastation, no one is predicting any lasting effect on the reputation or grapes from the Fountaingrove District. The AVA, established in 2015, is the 17th appellation in the county, encompassing 38,000 acres from the Napa County border through the foothills of the Mayacamas to Santa Rosa. It is home to five wineries and a group of small growers who tend 35 or so vineyards.

Growers in the hard-hit Riebli Road area said the losses to vineyards were limited, with no damage to the quality of the vines that made it through the fire. They might have lost some yields, but are well on the way to recovery.

Here are some of their stories.

Vineyard saves the home

For Russ Messana there’s no doubt his vineyard saved his nearly century-old country home.

“I was one of the rare people whose house survived, because it’s in the middle of a vineyard,” he said. “The fire went right to the edge of the vines and stopped.”

But his two landmark barns that lined each side of a narrow, curvy, downhill section of Riebli Road were lost to the flames along with their contents: tractors, tools, rototillers, spreaders, sprayers and picking bins.

“I lost a humongous amount of equipment,” he said. “It hurt financially.”

Insurance only covered about one-fourth of what it cost him to replace his equipment and construct new, steel barns. The retired biomedical engineer had to dip into savings.

“I paid a pretty penny,” he said.

Messana got some help from a federal program for replacement fencing. Community groups also pitched in to help with the rebuild, with $5,000 from Redwood Credit Union, through local Rotary clubs, and $1,000 from United Way.

The 19-acre vineyard was a slightly different story. It dates back to the 1900s when the family of Messana’s wife, Martha — the Bastonis — immigrated from Pisa, Italy.

When the fire hit the night of Oct. 8, 2017, the Messanas lost all of their crop, which was scheduled to be harvested the following morning.

When the couple returned home, the fruit was overripe and covered with soot. Nobody wanted it.

Crop insurance covered some of the loss. And by the next year, things had bounced back pretty well.

Of his 30,000 vines, Messana said, about 1,000 to 1,200 were affected by the extra heat. Seven to 10 rows “were toasted really bad,” he said, but only a handful of vines died and he didn’t have to replant.

The berries that reappeared on about 500 of his heat-seared vines are really tiny, but he expects they will be back to normal by next year.

The zinfandel, petite sirah and alicante bouschet he grows will be sold to mostly boutique wineries like Carol Shelton Wines.