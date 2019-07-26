Grape growers in Fountaingrove American Viticultural Area overcoming loss from wildfires

Special Coverage

This story is part of a monthly series in 2019 chronicling the rebuilding efforts in Sonoma County’s four fire zones: Coffey Park, Fountaingrove, the greater Mark West area and Sonoma Valley. Read all of the Rebuild North Bay coverage here.

Sonoma County’s newest wine region, the Fountaingrove District, was baptized by fire. More than half of the 600 acres of vineyards in the district were in the path of the Tubbs fire, which tore through the center of the American Viticultural Area in October 2017.

The vast majority of the vines survived, often acting as firebreaks to protect nearby structures.

Not all growers were so lucky. Many lost homes, barns and equipment.

Despite the devastation, no one is predicting any lasting effect on the reputation or grapes from the Fountaingrove District. The AVA, established in 2015, is the 17th appellation in the county, encompassing 38,000 acres from the Napa County border through the foothills of the Mayacamas to Santa Rosa. It is home to five wineries and a group of small growers who tend 35 or so vineyards.

Growers in the hard-hit Riebli Road area said the losses to vineyards were limited, with no damage to the quality of the vines that made it through the fire. They might have lost some yields, but are well on the way to recovery.

Here are some of their stories.

Vineyard saves the home

For Russ Messana there’s no doubt his vineyard saved his nearly century-old country home.

“I was one of the rare people whose house survived, because it’s in the middle of a vineyard,” he said. “The fire went right to the edge of the vines and stopped.”

But his two landmark barns that lined each side of a narrow, curvy, downhill section of Riebli Road were lost to the flames along with their contents: tractors, tools, rototillers, spreaders, sprayers and picking bins.

“I lost a humongous amount of equipment,” he said. “It hurt financially.”

Insurance only covered about one-fourth of what it cost him to replace his equipment and construct new, steel barns. The retired biomedical engineer had to dip into savings.

“I paid a pretty penny,” he said.

Messana got some help from a federal program for replacement fencing. Community groups also pitched in to help with the rebuild, with $5,000 from Redwood Credit Union, through local Rotary clubs, and $1,000 from United Way.

The 19-acre vineyard was a slightly different story. It dates back to the 1900s when the family of Messana’s wife, Martha — the Bastonis — immigrated from Pisa, Italy.

When the fire hit the night of Oct. 8, 2017, the Messanas lost all of their crop, which was scheduled to be harvested the following morning.

When the couple returned home, the fruit was overripe and covered with soot. Nobody wanted it.

Crop insurance covered some of the loss. And by the next year, things had bounced back pretty well.

Of his 30,000 vines, Messana said, about 1,000 to 1,200 were affected by the extra heat. Seven to 10 rows “were toasted really bad,” he said, but only a handful of vines died and he didn’t have to replant.

The berries that reappeared on about 500 of his heat-seared vines are really tiny, but he expects they will be back to normal by next year.

The zinfandel, petite sirah and alicante bouschet he grows will be sold to mostly boutique wineries like Carol Shelton Wines.

Special Coverage

“It’s looking positive,” he said.

‘Fireballs were being shot’

Peter Boeck’s house is surrounded by vineyards, but his Riebli Road home still burned to the ground.

“You would have expected it would have been protected,” he said.

While most of his vines survived, his house and barn were lost to the fast-moving Tubbs fire. High winds, measuring 80 to 85 knots, spread embers far ahead of the fire, he said, incinerating the structures.

“Fireballs were being shot,” he recalled. “There were tornado-like winds within the fire.”

It was a “miracle call’’ on his home phone — an alert on a landline that he had asked the phone company to disconnect two months before — that allowed Boeck, his wife, and 29-year-old daughter to escape ahead of the flames.

Boeck, a general contractor, quickly rebuilt the barn and the apartment over the top of it. He is living there until his new house is ready to move into, probably in October, around the two-year anniversary of the Tubbs fire.

“We lost everything. We were wiped out,” he said of the his home of 28 years and its contents. “We had to start over.”

But it was a different story for his 10-acre vineyard, which had only minor damage, with 90 percent of it unscathed.

While vineyards tend to survive in wildfires, a neighbor to the north did not fare as well. Boeck said that 2-acre vineyard was lost, but it was because dry pruning and cuttings were left as mulch and acted like kindling to burn the vines.

Boeck, who grows chardonnay grapes sold to Kenwood Winery, had completed harvest by the time the fire tore through. He had to replace melted irrigation pipes, a drainage system, and perimeter fencing, as well as replanting some of the vines. There was more than $100,000 in damage to the vineyard operation, but most was covered by insurance.

Within months the vineyard infrastructure was repaired and the replanting complete. Because of a new trellis system, the 2018 harvest was even more bountiful than the year before.

“It ended up a banner year. The weather was perfect, “ Boeck said of 2018. “It’s the best crop we ever had.”

He said it will take a minimum of three years before he gets a harvest out of the 850 or so new vines he had to plant to replace the ones lost in the fire.

Boeck said he was fortunate to have excellent insurance. As a professional builder, he also shared tips with his neighbors on how to navigate the permit system, deal with building plans and other hurdles.

“It brought the neighborhood closer. Disaster brings people together. It brings out the best in people,” he said.

An ironic loss

Luc Van Muylem notes the irony of losing his house to fire: he used to work as an executive for a chemical company that made fire retardants.

If there was some consolation in the loss of his home of 10 years and barn in the upscale Foothill Ranch subdivision northeast of Santa Rosa, it was when the Belgian-born Van Muylem found out his small vineyard pretty much survived the blaze.

“The fire went around the vineyard,” he said. And his single acre of grapes had already been picked prior to the fire.

Van Muylem does everything in the vineyard — fertilizing, weeding, pruning, putting the vines on trellises. He only gets help picking the grapes at harvest time because it needs to be done quickly.

He thinks his vineyard helped shield a neighboring house that survived. But more than 100 homes burned in Foothill Ranch, known for its 10-acre parcels and multimillion-dollar, custom-built homes.

Like many fire survivors, Van Muylem was underinsured. He dug into savings to rebuild his 3,000-square-foot house, which will utilize more fire-resistant materials, such as a concrete tile roof and stucco, as opposed to redwood siding. He expects to move back in by the end of this year.

As for his vineyard, Van Muylem’s harvest the year after the fire was only about half of normal, but it wasn’t because of damaged vines.

He didn’t have water for irrigation and had to have it hauled in.

“At $250 per truck it was getting expensive,” he said.

He said he spent about $6,000 to haul in water last year and it cost at least $10,000 for a new pump and tank.

Van Muylem basically trades his grapes for wine, selling them to winemaker Dylan Sheldon of Sheldon Wines. The tempranillo, syrah, graciano and grenache varietals have garnered praise and high scores on wine ranking websites like Grapelive.com

“Those were expensive grapes last year. The wine we are drinking is expensive,” he said, the result of having to truck water into his vineyard.

“This year looks really good,” Van Muylem said, explaining that the vines are robust thanks to the rains.

Animals worse than fire

Kevin Baughman lost fewer grapes to the Tubbs fire than he did the following year, when another scourge visited his small vineyard — turkey and deer.

Because the home winemaker had just watered his 140 vines, they were hydrated and stood up well to the encroaching flames in 2017. But the next year, animals managed to pull away the protective netting in the vineyard when he was gone for about five days.

“I estimated I had a half-ton of grapes to process.” By the time the scavengers were done, “I had maybe 50 pounds.”

Baughman, a past president of the county’s home winemaking club, grows zinfandel and has been making wine for more than 15 years.

There is a synergy between the wine industry and home winemakers like him, whose vintages do well in contests. He said it is not uncommon for do-it-yourself winemakers to morph into small commercial operations that produce 2,000 to 5,000 cases annually.

The Fountaingrove AVA is the only one he knows that welcomes both commercial and home winemakers.

His vineyard made it through the fire, but his house and small winery in the Hidden Hills area off Riebli Road were not spared. He and his wife Janet barely had time to gather their dog, some jewelry and knock on the doors of sleeping neighbors to alert them to the inferno.

Acting as his own general contractor, the recently retired pharmaceutical company director is putting the finishing touches on his new house and granny unit, which incorporate greater fireproof materials.

He also has been occupied with re-establishing the infrastructure on the small private water company that serves his neighborhood, replacing storage tanks, pumps and water lines that burned.

Rebuilding his winery has taken a backseat, although he hopes next spring to construct a 20-by-18 foot building for it. In the meantime, he has been replacing some of his lost wine equipment and making wine with groups of friends in Sebastopol and Healdsburg, including some who were burned out in the Tubbs fire.

He can make wine in his garage for now, but it’s less than ideal for controlling heat and fermentation. He usually produces 20 to 24 cases of wine each year.

“I married into an Italian family. Believe it or not, (the wine) doesn’t last very long,” he said. “You’d be surprised how many relatives you have when you’re a home winemaker.”

