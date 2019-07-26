Craft brewpubs near Coffey Park experience revival as residents return home

This story is part of a monthly series in 2019 chronicling the rebuilding efforts in Sonoma County’s four fire zones: Coffey Park, Fountaingrove, the greater Mark West area and Sonoma Valley. Read all of the Rebuild North Bay coverage here.

Aside from being the title of the flagship black lager at Moonlight Brewing Co. in Coffey Park, death and taxes are widely known as the only sure things in life.

But here is another: people are passionate about their corner bars, their neighborhood watering holes, the taverns and public houses where they find escape and community — where everyone knows their name.

As the population of Coffey Park goes up, so does attendance at the trio of craft brewpubs that serve as its local watering holes. While Moonlight is closest to Coffey Park, Plow Brewing Co. and Cooperage Brewing Co. are within a couple blocks of one another, not quite a half-mile northeast of the neighborhood now returning to life following its devastation in the October 2017 Tubbs fire.

On a recent afternoon, Brian Hunt sat at a picnic table outside the recently remodeled taproom of Moonlight Brewing, which he founded in 1992 and nearly lost in the blaze.

The Tubbs fire that torched over 1,300 homes in this neighborhood missed his business, just off Coffey Lane, by about 700 feet. A part-time firefighter while he was a student at UC Davis in the late ’70s, Hunt spent the morning after the fire extinguishing embers, shoveling dirt over hotspots.

Business at the taproom plummeted in the aftermath of the inferno. Many of his Coffey Park regulars had been forced to relocate, but it was more than that, Hunt said.

Driving through the neighborhood, seeing the ruins was “gut-wrenching,” he said. “Sometimes when you go out for a beer, you don’t want to see things that are heavy. And this was heavy.”

“It was sobering,” he said, then smiled at his own bon mot.

Hunt also may have been smiling because business in his taproom is rebounding, as more and more regulars return to rebuilt homes in Coffey Park. As Moonlight’s Instagram account put it a few days earlier, “Love seeing familiar faces, and delighted to welcome new ones to the neighborhood!”

“The fire kind of stopped and went around us,” said Tyler Smith, who owns nearby Cooperage on Airway Court, directly behind the 24-Hour Fitness. His fatigued appearance on this recent morning was not a vestige of the fire, but rather the result of his wife giving birth three days earlier.

Two and a half years after bringing his brewery into the world, Smith closed on a $750,000 loan to build out his business. A month later, flames consumed large swaths of Coffey Park. While he describes that time as “kind of scary,” folks still dropped in. Smith’s simple explanation: “People like beer.”

While he wouldn’t describe the dip in post-fire business as a “nosedive,” Smith said, “we definitely felt it. Our weekends were always pretty good, but Monday through Wednesday, it got pretty quiet.”

Cooperage is a popular way station for Coffey Park patrons seeking to slake their thirst on the way home from work — to “pop in for a quick pint before heading home,” said its sales manager, Dan Hanes.

Some of that business faded in the wake of the fire. For people who did lose their homes, whose lives were disrupted, Hanes said, “their neighborhood bar, their watering hole, gave them community and consistency — the kind of stuff people were searching for.”