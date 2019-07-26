Mark West survivors grapple with wildlife issues while rebuilding their homes

This story is part of a monthly series in 2019 chronicling the rebuilding efforts in Sonoma County’s four fire zones: Coffey Park, Fountaingrove, the greater Mark West area and Sonoma Valley. Read all of the Rebuild North Bay coverage here.

Gary Bayless is thinking about getting a cat. It’s a weird choice for a former bird owner, but Bayless has encountered a mouse problem so large that he can’t let allegiances stand in the way of a solution.

And he needs one. Nearly two years after fire destroyed his home — and contributed to his late Alexandrine parakeet’s death — the snakes haven’t returned to the Michele Way area of the Mark West neighborhood northeast of Santa Rosa. At least, they haven’t returned in such numbers as to cut down on the dozens of mice Bayless has found while rebuilding his stately, 2,100-square-foot log home.

There’s some evidence of this. A 2012 University of Arkansas study found a local timber rattlesnake population decimated by fire and unable to recover for more than a decade. The fire occurred while snakes were active and out of their burrows, which would have been the case in Sonoma County in October 2017.

With snake numbers down, the mouse population is liable to explode.

So, the cat.

“An outside cat. A mouser,” Bayless said.

Bayless’ goal, like many of his five dozen or so neighbors, is to bring balance back to the neighborhood – to restore order and vitality. What was it like two years ago? He’d like to go back. That’s why, on Monday, Bayless met Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, for the first time.

At Thompson’s north Santa Rosa office, Bayless received replacements for the medals and ribbons he earned in Vietnam in the Navy.

“It’s important, for my sons, that when I go, that they would have something like that that they could have,” said Bayless, 70, who has four grown sons and seven grandchildren.

“I wanted them to be proud of the fact that their dad was a veteran,” Bayless said.

But the military doesn’t like replacing medals or ribbons, complicating matters for Bayless, who had previously lost his and had them replaced three years ago.

“They’ll do it…once,” Bayless said, emphasizing the “once.”

So when the medals, along with his house, a couple of cars were lost in the Tubbs fire, he didn’t get very far when he sought to replace them again.

A mutual friend and some good luck brought Thompson into the fold, and yielded a solution: Four medals and their corresponding ribbons, as well as an honorable discharge pin, have been replaced for Bayless again.

Thompson laughed when asked if all it took was a phone call. There’s a process for congressmen, too, it turns out. But it worked out.

“Every award or commendation somebody got is important,” Thompson, a Vietnam combat veteran, said in an interview. “I was in the service. I served in combat. It’s part of your life. It’s reflective of your life and your history.”

Gary Bayless married his wife, Lynda, around Christmas a few weeks after getting back from Vietnam.

It was only after Lynda took a eerie reconnaissance drive around their neighborhood Oct. 8, 2017 that the couple fled the fire that would eventually take their home.