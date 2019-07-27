Why some Sonoma County wildfire survivors believe oak trees saved their homes

New houses, framed and partitioned with plywood, are rising along Glen Ellen roads hit by the Nuns fire, which raced down Warm Springs Road and O’Donnell Lane and took out nearly every house in its path. It’s taken longer than many expected, but the village is coming back.

Marjorie Everidge, 82, has four family properties in Glen Ellen. Her house was lost, like so many others. “We walked up the driveway and everything we’d ever had or worked for had gone up in smoke,” she said.

She is living in a nearby rented guest house as the home she plans on reoccupying is being rebuilt. Two of the other homes are now inhabited and the remaining project is permitted and ready to go.

“We’re really blessed,” she says now. “We’re alive, and things go on.”

Slow progress in the valley

Of the 1,208 fire rebuild permits issued by Permit Sonoma, more than half – 679 – are in the 1st Supervisorial District centered in Sonoma Valley. Excluding Mark West Springs, Rincon Valley and Bennett Valley, 189 structures sit in Sonoma Valley, 106 in Glen Ellen, 70 in Kenwood and 13 are east of Sonoma.

Construction has been completed on 15 properties, including nine single-family dwellings, five secondary units and a bridge on O’Donnell Lane.

Like many others, Everidge is looking with trepidation at the approaching two-year mark of the fires, when insurance payments for cost-of-living expenses runs out for most survivors.

Arthur Dawson, a neighbor on Warm Springs Road and a local historian, has been living nearby in a mobile home with his wife Jill since the fires. They plan on asking their insurance agent for bridge coverage to take them to the end of the year.

“They started construction on May 2 – if you know the Gaelic calendar, that’s Beltane, which honors fertility,” Dawson said.

That was a full year and a half after the inferno that destroyed the neighborhood, but Dawson was philosophical about the arduous journey, citing what he called fire survivor’s advice: “Don’t be in a hurry.”

Dawson kept up with his work, documenting the fire history of Bouverie Preserve, which was extensively damaged by the 2017 fires.

“It’s been kind of illuminating to see that it’s a cycle, as opposed to a one-of-a-kind catastrophe,” he said. “It’s a 40- or 50-year cycle. It just kind of spins around over time.”

The Last House still standing

Bouverie’s fire damage in was notable, with nearly all of the 535-acre preserve swept by flames. Many structures, including the huge Gilman Hall education center, were burned to the ground.

A significant exception was The Last House, which David Bouverie had built for food writer M.F.K. Fisher in the early 1970s. Though flames burned ground reaching nearly to the foundation, the house itself never caught fire, its roof sheltered beneath a thick live oak canopy.

Jared Childress, a prescribed fire specialist with Audubon Canyon Ranch, which owns the preserve, is familiar with the story of The Last House. He described the tree overhanging the Bouverie landmark as having a “very robust canopy,” which could help not only keep brush and grasses down, but provide shelter from embers.