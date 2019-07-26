Wineries heed cautionary lessons after surviving Nuns fire

The castle didn’t burn during the Nuns fire. The flames came close to the massive edifice near Kenwood that is both a regional landmark and the headquarters for Ledson Winery & Vineyards, but they stopped short. And that wasn’t completely happenstance, said Steve Ledson, the winery’s owner and winemaker.

“We kind of sensed the danger before the fires happened,” said Ledson, “and we’d already spent a lot of time clearing away brush and other fuels from around our buildings. And that paid off. The fire burned all around the property, but the castle survived.”

That’s not to say Ledson’s enterprises came through unscathed. Ledson also owns a large vineyard near the summit of the Mayacamas range on Cavedale Road, where the flames burned with even greater ferocity than the valley floor bisected by Highway 12.

“We have about 70 acres up there, mostly in cabernet,” said Ledson. “We lost about 6,000 vines near the edges of the vineyard, and about 90 percent of the remaining crop was destroyed. We had picked the night before the fire, and there was still a lot of fruit in the vineyard. We couldn’t use it, though. It was completely tainted by the smoke.”

Brush-clearing helped

Ledson had employed the same brush-reduction strategy around the Cavedale vineyards that he used near the castle, and he feels those efforts minimized the damage. He had even bought a neighbor’s property so he could remove vegetation to reduce fire risk, but the work hadn’t been completed by the time the Nuns fire erupted.

“We had the necessary permits from Cal Fire and the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, but the county came out and told us we needed an agricultural permit because they assumed we were going to plant vineyards,” Ledson said. “The truth is that we hadn’t even decided whether to plant or not. But we had to stop work.”

Ledson thinks that delay came at a very high price.

“We were planning to clear brush around the house of our neighbor, Chad Rogers,” said Ledson, “but we couldn’t get to it in time because we didn’t have the permit. He didn’t make it out. He died in that fire.”

Rogers, a 72-year-old Army veteran, lived on the Cavedale property for more than four decades. He died Oct. 12 in his house, where he remained after his wife evacuated.

Losses beyond damage

Along with the Cavedale losses, Ledson had to cope with smoke and wind damage on the castle grounds. A large event tent was torn to shreds, “and a lot of the trees, many of them more than 100 years old, lost limbs. It was really hard to see the damage to those beautiful old trees.”

But the most enduring impact from the fires was the loss of business.

“It was the public perception in the aftermath of the fires that really hurt us,” Ledson said. “Business was off for a year. It’s finally picking up, however. June was our best month since we’ve been in business.”

Ledson has been highly proactive since the Nuns fire, diligently maintaining the defensible space he credits with saving the castle.

“We remove brush and grass from around our buildings and vineyards on a regular basis, and we’re working with PG&E to put all our powerlines underground,” said Ledson. “We’re also installing an 80,000 gallon water tank on our property, and we’re getting a permit for another tank of the same size. It’s for our neighbors as well as us. We had a tank and water trucks available (during the Nuns fire), and the firefighters were able to make good use of them.”