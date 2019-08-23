Mark West neighbors credit wind shift, property work and luck with dodging Tubbs fire

TYLER SILVY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 23, 2019, 4:17PM

Special Coverage

This story is part of a monthly series chronicling the rebuilding efforts in Sonoma County’s four fire zones: Coffey Park, Fountaingrove, the greater Mark West area and Sonoma Valley. Read all of the Rebuild North Bay coverage here.

Dan O’Donnell was prepared to defend his home against fire. A retired San Francisco firefighter, O’Donnell had pumps and hose lines ready at his house on Loch Haven Drive, off Mark West Springs Road northeast of Santa Rosa.

He wasn’t ready for what he saw Oct. 8, 2017, when the Tubbs fire roared over the hill behind his house.

“I’ve been to a lot of fires,” O’Donnell said. “As soon as I saw it, and saw the intensity, I said, ‘We need to get out of here fast.’ ”

At that time of year, O’Donnell keeps his horse trailer hooked up. His wife grabbed the family dog and their grandson, and he packed up the two horses and they headed down Mark West Springs Road toward town.

Neighbors chose a different tact, opting to put animals into one neighbor’s arena, which was free of brush or grass. O’Donnell said he didn’t think about that option — he thought the whole neighborhood, sandwiched between the Mark West Event Center and the Safari West animal preserve, would be gone. Fortunately, he was wrong.

Of the 26 homes on Loch Haven Drive, all but four survived.

“Wind changes, luck and maintenance of the property,” O’Donnell said. “Maybe luck being No. 1.”

In the greater Mark West-Larkfield area, 1,729 homes were destroyed. Just 63 have been rebuilt to date, with another 270 under construction and 58 pending construction. Six homes have been completed in the past month, a 10% boost in the number of finished builds.

Loch Haven is keeping pace, with one home nearly rebuilt, two more under construction and a fourth awaiting construction, neighbor Todd Frediani said.

Fire-wise community

Loch Haven is an older neighborhood, home to properties on acreage, and most neighbors have animals.

Cal Fire Battalion Chief Gino DeGraffenreid remembers visiting the neighborhood with his dad, Dean DeGraffenreid, a longtime Rincon Valley battalion chief, when Gino was in middle school.

“He always pointed out that it was a fire-wise community before the term existed,” DeGraffenreid said, referring to fuel breaks and other measures taken by residents to reduce fire risk.

The neighbors have access to ride or hike into Safari West, and Frediani, a financial adviser and fourth-generation Santa Rosan, said he had his wife, Melissa, were riding there about dusk on Oct. 8, hours before the Tubbs fire erupted.

They noticed, at the top of the ridge, that the grass was basically nonexistent, nibbled to the nub by the preserve’s animals — zebras, gazelles and other grazers. O’Donnell said his property, like other Loch Haven neighbors, also is closely cropped.

It’s a point Safari West tour guides will make, too, as one of the reasons the fire didn’t spread through the area.

So the fire parted, and stopped moving east-to-west, taking instead a southern course before moving back west on the south side of Mark West Springs Road. That first night, Frediani and neighbors were largely spared. They spent the night gathering animals and getting them into a neighbor’s large, grass-free arena, something neighbors had talked about before but ended up being easier said than done.

“It was just the chaos of trying to get everything in that safe space so we could leave,” Frediani said. “We had to get out of there.”

Every animal survived.

A couple of days later, Cal Fire’s Gino DeGraffenreid brought a crew with heavy equipment to cut fire breaks around the neighborhood, Frediani helping lead the way. One of the most important things to protect was the neighborhood’s water supply, stored in redwood tanks at the top of the hill.

It was an important stand for DeGraffenreid, the private contractors with heavy equipment, Cal Fire captains Nate Glaeser and Scott Rohrs, and the strike team from Stanislaus County. Firefighters don’t like to lose, DeGraffenreid said.

“When we get our asses kicked, we don’t take it well,” he said.

Loch Haven stood a chance to be saved, though the firefighters were worried about the wind rearing back up.

“There was potential, with a second north wind event, that it could have been a tsunami of fire coming down on that neighborhood,” DeGraffenreid said. “That’s what we were fearful of.”

The calm conditions on Oct. 10, 2017, gave them time to cut a fire break and light a back fire to knock down fuels and deprive the main front of any fuels. It worked — the neighborhood survived, a success story amid the widespread horror.

“Gino was kind of the glue,” Frediani said. “People in our neighborhood think he’s a god. When he drove back into our neighborhood, he cried.”

That was Thanksgiving last year, when DeGraffenreid and others involved in the firefight accepted an invitation from Loch Haven neighbors. They arrived and saw a neighborhood that had survived against the odds.

“The more I think about it, the more I think Dan O’Donnell was right,” DeGraffenreid said. “Maybe it was luck.”

A resident’s small request

Two years ago, as Frediani and his family were evacuating through the smoke and flames, he couldn’t see the sides of the road or the double lines in the middle. He could see one thing: cheap, regularly spaced road reflectors along the center stripe of the road.

“With all the smoke, that was a beacon — you could stay on that,” Frediani said. “If it wasn’t for those things, I don’t know if we could have made it down.”

During the subsequent fire cleanup, many of those reflectors were scraped off the road, likely forgotten by many. Frediani won’t soon forget.

And it’s possible one of the most important life-saving measures from the night of the fires could well be the cheapest to replace. The reflectors start at $3 apiece. County officials said the plan is to replace those reflectors.

You can reach Staff Writer Tyler Silvy at 707-526-8667 or at tyler.silvy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @tylersilvy.

