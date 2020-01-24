Community Action Partnership works to empower families and combat poverty in Sonoma County

Parents closely watched as Lilia Meza showed them how to sew felt eyelashes on a white sock puppet. She then demonstrated how to attach a red felt tongue.

“Remember, kids will imitate,” Meza said in Spanish as the dozen or so parents in the Avance class at Santa Rosa’s former Lewis Opportunity School campus considered whether to place the tongue in the middle of the puppet’s mouth or off to the side.

As parents assembled the puppets, their young children played with blocks, clay, dolls and other toys in the portable rooms next door, while teachers sang them nursery rhymes. The parenting and child development class is one of six run by Community Action Partnership of Sonoma County, a Santa Rosa-based nonprofit that offers a wide range of aid and education programs.

Meza teaches toymaking in the Avance class, where participants learned to make two-sided doll face pillows — one side with a smiling face, the other with a frown — to teach their children about feelings. During her toymaking lessons, Meza offers parents tips about how to play with their children and the adjectives and verbs to use with the toys.

“It’s interesting; every toy has a different function,” said Liz Hinojosa, one of the parents in the class. “I try to apply what I learn to help my kids.”

Hinojosa, who has two young children in the program and lives in Santa Rosa, joined Avance in September after learning about the program from an in-home nurse. She said Avance teaches parents how to help develop their children’s fine and gross motor skills, as well as language.

“I’ve learned about child behavior at various stages. … It teaches us how to understand our kids from early age to adolescence,” Hinojosa said during a recent class, which included a lesson on social behavior in children.

Avance, which currently has about 120 families enrolled at various sites, is one of several education programs offered by Community Action Partnership, also known as CAP.

Founded in 1967, CAP has worked to empower families and combat poverty in Sonoma County. It is among the more than 1,000 community action agencies created across the nation following President Lyndon B. Johnson’s 1964 declaration of “unconditional war on poverty.”

Formerly known as Sonoma County People for Economic Opportunity, the nonprofit serves about 11,000 people annually through its many programs and services, Executive Director Susan Cooper said. They include rental and security deposit assistance, tax-filing support, transitional housing, emergency shelter and Head Start, a preschool program the agency has offered for five decades.

“We have around 20 different programs. A lot of the programs are to help people help themselves,” Cooper said.

After the 2017 North Bay wildfires, CAP teamed up with Catholic Charities, Jewish Family and Children’s Services, Tzu Chi Santa Rosa and other organizations to launch the Rebuilding Our Community Disaster Recovery Center. The center, located down the hall from CAP’s offices, serves as a one-stop shop for survivors of disasters, including last year’s floods and the Kincade fire. It connects them to financial assistance, housing and mental health support, as well as provides them access to clothing, food and furniture.

“We’re the backbone agency for it,” Cooper said about the resource center. She said her organization alone has given out $1 million to fire and flood survivors.