PEP Housing provides shelter for hundreds of seniors

Nancy Uhlig calls PEP Housing an answer to prayer.

After the 2013 death of her husband of nearly five decades, Uhlig felt rudderless. As she was drowning in grief in the months following the loss of her best friend and partner, she was forced to move from her church-provided housing in Penngrove.

She felt like she was walking through a fog as she winnowed down the beloved belongings she had accumulated with her late husband, the former pastor of Penngrove Community Church. With limited income from Social Security and sparse options, Uhlig said her only choice was living in the garage of her son’s small Santa Rosa home, which filled the 76-year-old with dread.

“I felt confusion because I didn’t know where I was going or how I would get there,” she said. “I had all kinds of heart-thumping questions I couldn’t figure out, with housing on top of that.”

She had nearly given up by the time she found PEP Housing, a Santa Rosa-based nonprofit that develops and manages affordable housing for low-income seniors. Within weeks of sharing her predicament with staff, she was informed she could move into an apartment in Petaluma in the summer of 2013.

“PEP was a blessing,” she said. “I was just crying to God, ‘Please just take care of me. Help me because I don’t know where to go.’ ”

Uhlig is among 706 residents living in 671 units across 19 properties in the nonprofit’s portfolio, according to Dominic Roybal, PEP’s director of property management. PEP, which stands for Petaluma Ecumenical Properties, provides supportive housing to low-income seniors aged 62 or older.

Residents’ average income is about $14,000 a year, and on average, seniors in PEP Housing properties pay $492 a month for rent, Roybal said. Rents are kept low through a mix of government subsidies, tight management of property costs and breaks on property taxes, Executive Director Mary Stompe said.

The one-bedroom units PEP rents to seniors would likely cost an average of $1,800 a month at market rate, well out of financial reach of the vulnerable population, Roybal said.

For Uhlig, the chance to live in PEP’s Richard S. Lieb Apartments has brought a sense of security. She is grateful to live peacefully with her large collection of books and her tuxedo cat, Buster, in a community that provides comfort and support, she said.

“I’m a lot more balanced because I have this apartment. … I don’t have to worry about housing and questions like ‘Where do you put your toothbrush when you don’t have a place to live?’ and stupid things like ‘Where do I put my cat? Do I have to find another home for him, too?’ ”

For 87-year-old Aldo Garibaldi, PEP provides a safe place to live, with chances for social interaction and the occasional venue to entertain residents by playing piano. Garibaldi was living in a trailer in Petaluma before he was accepted to Petaluma’s Edith Street Apartments in December 2012, he said.

The lifelong musician lives on a limited income from Social Security. He said he “lucked out” when he moved into PEP. He has room for a digital piano and a donated organ in his apartment, he said, and he has been able to hone his craft. He’s finally found a rhythm with music and life, thanks in part to PEP, he said.