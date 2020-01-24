Subscribe

PEP Housing provides shelter for hundreds of seniors

HANNAH BEAUSANG
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 24, 2020, 2:01PM

Nancy Uhlig calls PEP Housing an answer to prayer.

After the 2013 death of her husband of nearly five decades, Uhlig felt rudderless. As she was drowning in grief in the months following the loss of her best friend and partner, she was forced to move from her church-provided housing in Penngrove.

She felt like she was walking through a fog as she winnowed down the beloved belongings she had accumulated with her late husband, the former pastor of Penngrove Community Church. With limited income from Social Security and sparse options, Uhlig said her only choice was living in the garage of her son’s small Santa Rosa home, which filled the 76-year-old with dread.

“I felt confusion because I didn’t know where I was going or how I would get there,” she said. “I had all kinds of heart-thumping questions I couldn’t figure out, with housing on top of that.”

She had nearly given up by the time she found PEP Housing, a Santa Rosa-based nonprofit that develops and manages affordable housing for low-income seniors. Within weeks of sharing her predicament with staff, she was informed she could move into an apartment in Petaluma in the summer of 2013.

“PEP was a blessing,” she said. “I was just crying to God, ‘Please just take care of me. Help me because I don’t know where to go.’ ”

Uhlig is among 706 residents living in 671 units across 19 properties in the nonprofit’s portfolio, according to Dominic Roybal, PEP’s director of property management. PEP, which stands for Petaluma Ecumenical Properties, provides supportive housing to low-income seniors aged 62 or older.

Residents’ average income is about $14,000 a year, and on average, seniors in PEP Housing properties pay $492 a month for rent, Roybal said. Rents are kept low through a mix of government subsidies, tight management of property costs and breaks on property taxes, Executive Director Mary Stompe said.

The one-bedroom units PEP rents to seniors would likely cost an average of $1,800 a month at market rate, well out of financial reach of the vulnerable population, Roybal said.

For Uhlig, the chance to live in PEP’s Richard S. Lieb Apartments has brought a sense of security. She is grateful to live peacefully with her large collection of books and her tuxedo cat, Buster, in a community that provides comfort and support, she said.

“I’m a lot more balanced because I have this apartment. … I don’t have to worry about housing and questions like ‘Where do you put your toothbrush when you don’t have a place to live?’ and stupid things like ‘Where do I put my cat? Do I have to find another home for him, too?’ ”

For 87-year-old Aldo Garibaldi, PEP provides a safe place to live, with chances for social interaction and the occasional venue to entertain residents by playing piano. Garibaldi was living in a trailer in Petaluma before he was accepted to Petaluma’s Edith Street Apartments in December 2012, he said.

The lifelong musician lives on a limited income from Social Security. He said he “lucked out” when he moved into PEP. He has room for a digital piano and a donated organ in his apartment, he said, and he has been able to hone his craft. He’s finally found a rhythm with music and life, thanks in part to PEP, he said.

“Life is flowing for me since I got to PEP — it flows here in a way that it didn’t before,” he said.

Providing housing along with support from resident services coordinators and on-site property managers is vital for seniors, Stompe said.

Services coordinators act as advocates, navigating enrollment processes for government assistance programs and connecting seniors with resources like food and transportation, Stompe said. PEP also offers an emergency assistance program to help residents with urgent and unexpected expenses, Stompe said. Properties feature food services, educational speakers and other activities. PEP also partners with other agencies for expanded services.

Seniors are the fastest-growing demographic in Sonoma County, and are expected to make up nearly a quarter of the county’s total population by 2030, according to county data.

“PEP makes such a significant impact on so many lives. I feel like so many people just forget about our older Americans and, at PEP, we celebrate them,” Stompe said.

The 42-year-old nonprofit was created by a group of local community leaders concerned about the substandard conditions in which some seniors were living. It has morphed from an all-volunteer organization to an agency with a staff of 47, she said. Since the nonprofit’s first five-unit community was developed in Petaluma in 1980, it’s expanded to other parts of Sonoma, Mendocino, Marin and Butte counties.

“We provide homes, not apartments,” Stompe said. “We are with our residents for the majority, if not the rest of their lives, and we want them to live a happy and safe life where they can age in place and where their income isn’t affecting their ability to do that.”

PEP’s overall budget will be about $6.3 million this year, funded largely by rents, rent subsidies, developer fees and contributions, Stompe said. Construction projects, which have separate budgets, are accomplished by partnerships with federal, state and local governments, foundations and donors, she said.

Amid the region’s dire housing crunch, PEP was forced in November to close the waiting list for its Sonoma County properties for the first time in the nonprofit’s history, Roybal said. More than 900 seniors are currently on a waiting list that exceeds five years, he said.

Meanwhile, PEP is in the process of developing 140 new units in Sonoma and Solano counties, Stompe said. Among the projects is the Linda Tunis Senior Housing and Event Center in Santa Rosa, which will be located on a property purchased from the owners of the Scottish Rite Masonic Center.

The east Santa Rosa lot, which also houses PEP’s newly relocated main offices, will offer 26 studio units for seniors impacted by federally declared disasters, Stompe said. The project, named in honor of Linda Tunis, a 69-year-old woman who died in the Tubbs fire, is the culmination of PEP’s work to aid people displaced by recent disasters. Tunis’ daughter works for PEP Housing, Stompe said.

Also in the works are the River City Senior Apartments, a 54-unit complex of veterans and low-income housing in Petaluma, and the 60-unit Pony Express Senior Apartments in Vallejo, Stompe said.

Providing affordable senior housing will continue to be a challenge in the future, Stompe said, with dwindling and difficult-to-navigate funding sources. Despite those obstacles, PEP will continue its longtime mission of housing seniors, she said.

“We believe everyone deserves quality affordable housing, and that’s our goal: that no senior is unhoused,” she said.

