Verity stands up for survivors of sexual assault

While the #MeToo movement began more than two years ago, the real-life ramifications are felt to this day at Verity, Sonoma County’s rape crisis and trauma center.

A growing number of survivors have stepped forward to share their stories of sexual violence. Some have even mustered the courage to file reports of decades-old incidents. Local advocates for victims credit the increase, in part, to the movement started in October 2017 with a Twitter post by actress Alyssa Milano, who encouraged followers to write “me too” if they had been sexually harassed or assaulted.

“Definitely, a lot more people are coming forward. That strength in numbers, if you will, is so critical because oftentimes when you are a survivor of any form of sexual violence you think that you are the only one,” said Christine Castillo, executive director at Verity.

The Santa Rosa nonprofit was founded in 1974, then called Women Against Rape, to provide a crisis line for survivors of sexual assault. It has expanded to offer an array of services, providing advocates who accompany victims to medical exams and law enforcement interviews, counseling, support groups and community education programs.

These services are vital now more than ever in the #MeToo era, which has cast a spotlight on the plight of survivors. Castillo said it’s unfortunate it took celebrities in positions of prestige and power to start the movement, but she understands the risk they took in speaking out and welcomes the societal change they have unleashed.

“I only hope that it will continue, and that the voices of survivors will continue to be written and that we do not have to fight, fight, fight. That people will understand that sexual violence, sexual assault and human trafficking are common, daily occurrences all over the world and in Sonoma County,” said Castillo, herself a survivor of sex trafficking.

“That’s something I think is hard for people to wrap around that it happens right here,” she said.

Sixty victims of human trafficking in Sonoma County were provided services by Verity last year, and the average age of a victim forced into the local sex industry is between 12 and 14, according to the Verity website. A majority of cases go unreported.

Teresa Rodriguez is a bilingual human trafficking case worker at Verity. She helps adults and children who have been identified as sexually trafficked or at risk of being trafficked, finding emergency food and shelter for them if they’re fleeing an unsafe situation and assisting with police reports, court referrals and emotional support.

“We are there for people who have gone through a very traumatic event, and we’re there to protect not only their rights but to make sure that they’re getting all the services that they need. We’re guiding them through the whole process because it’s very traumatic,” said Rodriguez, who also gives community presentations on human trafficking.

Perpetrators often approach vulnerable minors who may be in the foster care system or come from dysfunctional families, and social media is frequently the preferred mode of outreach.

Castillo knows firsthand the trauma of being sexually trafficked as a child. From the age of 10 to 13, she was trafficked in San Francisco by her brother. She didn’t tell anyone until she was 28, during a group therapy session.