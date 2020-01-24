Subscribe

Verity stands up for survivors of sexual assault

SUSAN MINICHIELLO
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 24, 2020, 1:49PM

While the #MeToo movement began more than two years ago, the real-life ramifications are felt to this day at Verity, Sonoma County’s rape crisis and trauma center.

A growing number of survivors have stepped forward to share their stories of sexual violence. Some have even mustered the courage to file reports of decades-old incidents. Local advocates for victims credit the increase, in part, to the movement started in October 2017 with a Twitter post by actress Alyssa Milano, who encouraged followers to write “me too” if they had been sexually harassed or assaulted.

“Definitely, a lot more people are coming forward. That strength in numbers, if you will, is so critical because oftentimes when you are a survivor of any form of sexual violence you think that you are the only one,” said Christine Castillo, executive director at Verity.

The Santa Rosa nonprofit was founded in 1974, then called Women Against Rape, to provide a crisis line for survivors of sexual assault. It has expanded to offer an array of services, providing advocates who accompany victims to medical exams and law enforcement interviews, counseling, support groups and community education programs.

These services are vital now more than ever in the #MeToo era, which has cast a spotlight on the plight of survivors. Castillo said it’s unfortunate it took celebrities in positions of prestige and power to start the movement, but she understands the risk they took in speaking out and welcomes the societal change they have unleashed.

“I only hope that it will continue, and that the voices of survivors will continue to be written and that we do not have to fight, fight, fight. That people will understand that sexual violence, sexual assault and human trafficking are common, daily occurrences all over the world and in Sonoma County,” said Castillo, herself a survivor of sex trafficking.

“That’s something I think is hard for people to wrap around that it happens right here,” she said.

Sixty victims of human trafficking in Sonoma County were provided services by Verity last year, and the average age of a victim forced into the local sex industry is between 12 and 14, according to the Verity website. A majority of cases go unreported.

Teresa Rodriguez is a bilingual human trafficking case worker at Verity. She helps adults and children who have been identified as sexually trafficked or at risk of being trafficked, finding emergency food and shelter for them if they’re fleeing an unsafe situation and assisting with police reports, court referrals and emotional support.

“We are there for people who have gone through a very traumatic event, and we’re there to protect not only their rights but to make sure that they’re getting all the services that they need. We’re guiding them through the whole process because it’s very traumatic,” said Rodriguez, who also gives community presentations on human trafficking.

Perpetrators often approach vulnerable minors who may be in the foster care system or come from dysfunctional families, and social media is frequently the preferred mode of outreach.

Castillo knows firsthand the trauma of being sexually trafficked as a child. From the age of 10 to 13, she was trafficked in San Francisco by her brother. She didn’t tell anyone until she was 28, during a group therapy session.

Now 71, Castillo said the trauma “never fully goes away because for me something sacred was taken. It’s taken from anybody that’s experienced any form of sexual assault or sexual violence.”

Verity has 24 full- and part-time employees, including therapists, victim advocates and a prevention team. Its annual budget is about $1.78 million. About 1,300 sexual assault survivors received services from Verity in 2018.

“I believe that Verity is critical. It is a foundation — a center — for this community, for this county because we are the people that anybody who has experienced any form of sexual assault or sexual violence, anything, can come to and speak to without any judgment, but with us welcoming them with open arms, with open hearts,” Castillo said.

One major challenge for survivors of sex trafficking is finding affordable housing in Sonoma County as they’re trying to rebuild their lives.

“After getting past the emergency stage, it can be such an impediment in the recovery process — you can’t meet your basic needs, then you can’t hope to heal from sexual trauma because you’re in crisis still,” said Brittany Kirn, a sexual assault counselor at Verity.

One in five American women and one in 71 men have been raped at some point in their lives, according to a 2010 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sexual violence survey.

“There’s such a need for support and services around sexual violence because it’s so prevalent, not only in this county but in our country right now,” said Kirn, who oversees sexual assault investigations at the Sonoma County Jail and facilitates a support group for inmates.

The #MeToo movement has helped open the floodgates for survivors to speak up, Kirn said.

“There’s so much inherent shame and secrecy for survivors and in the past it’s been something that societally we just don’t really talk about openly. So what I think the #MeToo movement did is it brought that conversation to the forefront to say, ‘Hey, this is important. It’s happening. It’s common.’ We should all be talking about it, which I think is really empowering and great,” Kirn said.

Verity celebrated its 45th anniversary last year. Upcoming fundraising events include performances of the Vagina Monologues next month at Sonoma State University and the Starlight Gala in March.

The Verity crisis line, which is confidential and available 24 hours a day, can be reached at 707-545-7273.

“(Sexual assault survivors) can always connect with us and there will always be someone on the other end of the phone line to be there for them and with them and through their journey,” Castillo said.

There’s also a Monday night peer support group where sexual assault survivors can anonymously share their trauma.

“Don’t ever dismiss people when they tell you what has occurred to them. It takes a tremendous amount of courage to share that story,” Castillo said.

