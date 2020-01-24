Santa Rosa-based Becoming Independent expands programs across North Bay

Oma Lee Bridges was tired of being told she wasn’t capable. It made her angry.

Bridges, who has slight paralysis on the left side of her body and suffers from anxiety, said she was made to feel like a “sideshow exhibition” when she was younger.

“I felt like there was a stigma attached to being disabled — I can’t learn, I’m slow … I’m not capable of living,” the 61-year-old Rohnert Park resident said.

Bridges said she started feeling differently about herself after she connected with Becoming Independent, a Santa Rosa-based nonprofit that provides myriad services to help adults with developmental disabilities live fulfilling lives.

“The dialogue changed when I entered Becoming Independent,” she said of her choice to enroll in the nonprofit’s programs in 1986. “It was interesting because I found out the stuff I could do.”

With assistance from the decades-old organization, she’s been able to live independently, learn valuable life skills, volunteer in the community, attain jobs and create art. Through the process, she’s also found her voice.

“I’m able to speak up for myself more and say when I want something or when I don’t want something,” she said.

She’s been a part of the nonprofit’s professional art program since 2008 and has relished creating drawings and watercolor paintings. She’s meticulously crafted art including a landscape of an English village and works featuring flowers, shapes and pigs. Making art two days a week “sparks her creative juices” and gives her occasional pocket money through art sales handled by Becoming Independent, she said.

On a frigid January morning, she huddled inside a cozy studio at an industrial artisan center in Sonoma County, studying a well-loved sign language pocket guide and working on a new piece. She carefully used bright blue and pink watercolor pens to write phrases: “Right on, Oma,” and “Don’t say that to me!” on a canvas she had painted with red and orange hues. They are “words from the heart,” she said.

Around her in the art-filled space, other program participants painted sunflowers, created collages and adorned paper bags with paintings and drawings. Several of Bridges’ other works hung on the walls of the small space, where artisan-crafted jewelry was displayed along with colorful vases, magnets and coasters.

The art program, along with Becoming Independent’s job training classes, employment assistance and supportive services for independent adults, benefits both participants and the larger community, said Christina Tupper. Tupper, a 47-year-old Becoming Independent art instructor who helps creators shape and expand their techniques, said Becoming Independent helps increase visibility and acceptance.

“It’s giving back, and most importantly, it shows that our guys aren’t how they’ve been stereotyped in the past,” Tupper said. “They’re safe and they want to be part of the community.”

The idea for Becoming Independent was born decades ago when a group of parents with children with disabilities began to explore options other than keeping their children at home or sending them to institutions, said CEO Luana Vaetoe.

“That was kind of the practice that was taught then — keeping them at home hidden away,” said Vaetoe, 39. “There wasn’t a social norm of acceptance and inclusion and parents saw there wasn’t an alternative or an option they were willing to embrace for their children when they were finally becoming adults.”