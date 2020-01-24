Humane Society of Sonoma County expands care programs for animals

It’s nap time at Healdsburg’s new Kitty City.

Chanel, Wiggum, Pecan and the rest of the gang are zonked out, lulled into afternoon slumber by the soothing sounds of classical music and gurgle of pet fountains.

The serene setting is probably not what most people envision when they think of animal shelters. But this is not your average shelter.

The Healdsburg campus of the Humane Society of Sonoma County is a clean, well-lighted place. Here, cats and dogs chill out in glass-enclosed “habitats,” not metal cages, and they enjoy lots of exercise.

One of the dogs up for adoption, a pit bull mix, had taken to hanging out in shelter manager Karrie Stewart’s office. “She thinks I’m her mama,” Stewart said.

The homey feel is intentional. The Humane Society, which also operates a shelter and veterinary clinic in Santa Rosa, strives to be more than the sum of its furry parts.

“More likely than not, most people think of us just as an adoption center, when in fact, we have a number of resources,” said Wendy Welling, executive director of Humane Society of Sonoma County. “We like to think of ourselves as a safety net for our community.”

Kitty City is a good example of this outside-the-box approach. Designed with input from UC Davis animal welfare experts, the renovated offices look and feel like a living room, including couches for lounging.

The city has a variety of play structures. Litter boxes are kept behind privacy screens. There’s even an enclosed “catio” for outdoor time.

Stewart, a former real estate agent, said the comfortable setting gives people who are interested in adopting a cat a sense of how the animals will behave under real-world conditions. Kitty City will officially be dedicated in April, during the shelter’s “Furst Annual Family Frolic” open-house celebration.

The public event reflects the Humane Society’s mission to be integrated with the communities served by the nonprofit agency.

“Sometimes I feel they don’t know we’re here, or that we’re part of the Humane Society,” Stewart said of the Healdsburg facility, which is at 555 Westside Road.

The higher-profile Santa Rosa campus on Highway 12 continues to expand services, including adding a second day where it offers low-cost veterinary care. The community clinic opened in the wake of the 2017 firestorms, which displaced, injured or killed hundreds of animals.

“For those affected by the fires, we found our community was in need of veterinary care for their companion animals,” Welling said. “These were animals that weren’t coming into our shelter but needed care.”

The society was able to expand the clinic program this year in partnership with the Santa Rosa-based Dogwood Animal Rescue Project. Together the organizations raised more than $100,000, according to Welling.

The clinic has proved so popular that appointments as of late January were booked out months.

Between 2,000 and 2,400 animals are adopted from the Humane Society of Sonoma County every year. The agency also performs about 2,500 spay and neuter procedures annually.

Welling said the organization is having success reducing the length of stay for animals in its care.

As a snapshot, 239 animals came into Humane Society of Sonoma County in November 2018. The average length of stay, excluding time animals spent in foster care, was 22 days for adult dogs and 20 days for adult cats, according to shelter data.

Over that same monthlong period in 2019, 389 animals were brought to the agency (an increase of 150 over the prior year), but length of stay times plummeted, to six days for dogs and 13 days for cats.

The society employs 68 and has an annual budget of more than $5 million. About half of the agency’s revenue is derived from grants and donations, Welling said.

The agency also relies on about 700 volunteers — including an all-volunteer board of directors. Welling said those hours equate to the work of about 20 employees.

“We really do depend on the support of our community,” she said.