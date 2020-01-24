Events in Sonoma County supporting good causes in 2020
FEBRUARY
Feb. 1: Sonoma County Farm Bureau Crab & Wine Fest; sonomafb.org/crab-feed
Feb. 7: Make Kids Smile Again Awards Dinner at Vintner’s Inn, PDI Surgery Center; pdisurgerycenter.org/npeevents.aspx
Feb. 9: Red Carpet Evening to benefit Alexander Valley Film Society; avfilmsociety.org
Feb. 9: Academy Night at Rialto Cinemas, Food For Thought; fftfoodbank.org
Feb. 15: Boys & Girls Crab Feed, Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma Marin; bgcsonoma-marin.org/events
Feb. 22: Desserts, Purses and Cocktails, supports the Volunteer Center of Sonoma County; volunteernow.org
MARCH
March 7: Big Night Out, Sonoma Academy, sonomaacademy.org/give/big-night-out-2020
March 14: Who’s Got The Chop’s Lip Sync Battle, to benefit Chops Teen Center; chopsteenclub.com
March 21: Restring Fundraiser, Humane Society of Sonoma County; humansocietysoco.org
March 28: Wine Country Carnival, United Cerebral Palsy of the North Bay; ucpnb.org/local-events/wine-country-carnival
March 28: Night at the Museum, Petaluma Museum; petalumamuseum.com
TBA: Quaker Tea, benefits Friends House; friendshouse.org
APRIL
April 4: The Art of Dessert, Luther Burbank Center for the Arts education programs; lutherburbankcenter.org/support-us/other-ways-to-give/art-of-dessert
April 4: SAY Soiree, Social Advocates for Youth; saysc.org/soiree
April 18: Evening with the All-Stars Gala, Hanna Boys Center; hannacenter.org
April 18: Healdsburg/Geyserville Dinner & Auction, Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma County; bgcsonoma-marin.org/events
April 24: Wine, Women and Cheese at Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa, YWCA Sonoma County; ywcasc.org
April 25: Dancing with the Stars and Stripes, Sonoma Country Day School Jackson Theater; dancingwiththestarsandstripes.org
April 25: Tuxedos n Tennis Shoes, Community Child Care Council of Sonoma County; sonoma4cs.org
April 26: Bocce Ball-A-Palooza, to benefit Mentor Me; WeAreMentorMe.org
April 25: Empty Bowls Dinner and Auction, Redwood Empire Food Bank; refb.org, 707-523-7900
April 25: 10,000 Degrees of Opportunity gala, benefits scholarship funds; 10000degrees.org/event/one-amazing-night-2019
MAY
May 1: Tailwags & Handbags, Pets Lifeline, petslifeline.org/events
May 2: Human Race, benefits many nonprofits; humanracenow.org, volunteernow.org
May 2: Kentucky Derby After Party benefiting Meals on Wheels, Council on Aging; councilonaging.com
May 3: Fungi Fest, benefiting Ceres Community Project; ceresproject.org
May 8: Go Red for Women, American Heart Association; northbaygoredluncheon.heart.org
May 14: 14th annual Youth Upstander Luncheon, Community Matters; communitymatters.org
May 23: CASA Goes Caribbean, to benefit Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children; sonomacasa.org
May 29-June 13: Sonoma Wine Country Games, Council on Aging; winecountrygames.com
JUNE
June 2: Schulz Celebrity Golf Tournament, benefitting Sonoma County Children’s Charities; theschulz.org
June 5: Annual Golf Tournament, Sonoma County Farm Bureau ag programs; sonomafb.org
June 6: Beerfest: The Good One, Face to Face; beerfestthegoodone.com
June 8: Nordby Invitational Golf Tournament, to benefit the Salvation Army; salvationarmysantarosa.org and nordbygolf.com
June 13: Dinner Under the Stars, Becoming Independent; becomingindependent.org
JULY
July 16: Love of the Land, Sonoma County Farm Bureau; sonomafb.org/love-of-the-land
July 16-22: Gay Wine Week, benefiting Face to Face and Sonoma County HIV/AIDS Network; outinthevineyard.com/gay-wine-weekend
AUGUST
Aug. 7: Wags, Whiskers & Wine, Humane Society of Sonoma County; humansocietysoco.org
Aug. 15: PAWS for a Cause, Pets Lifeline, petslifeline.org/event-paws
Aug. 21: Hansel Golf Challenge, Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma County; bgccsc.org/events
Aug. 29: Red and White Ball, Sonoma Valley Education Foundation; svgreatschools.org
SEPTEMBER
Sept. 12: Harvest of the Heart, Ceres Community Project; ceresproject.org
Sept. 17-19: Sonoma County Wine Auction, Sonoma County Vintners; sonomacountywineauction.com
Sept. 19: Art for Life, Face to Face; f2f.org
Sept 23-27: Alexander Valley Film Festival in Cloverdale, Geyserville and Healdsburg, to benefit Alexander Valley Film Society; avfilmsociety.org
TBA: Give Back to the Future, Chop’s Teen Center; chopsteenclub.org
TBA: Pinnacle Capital Mortgage Invitational Golf Tournament, Greenacre Homes and School; greenacrehomes.org
OCTOBER
Oct. 1: North Bay Heart Walk, American Heart Association; northbayheartwalk.org
Oct. 2: Catwalk for a Cure, North Bay Women’s Health Center; sutterpacific.org/catwalk
Oct. 18: Healdsburg Crush, Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma County; bgcsonoma-marin.org/events
Oct. 18: CPAC Announcement Party and Chamber Mixer, Cloverdale Performing Arts Center; cloverdaleperformingart.com
Oct. 24: Mad Hatter Ball, to benefit Mentor Me; WeAreMentorMe.org
NOVEMBER
Nov. 21: Holiday Faire, benefits Friends House; friendshouse.org
TBA: Casino Nights, Cloverdale Arts Alliance; cloverdaleartsalliance.org
DECEMBER
Dec. 3: Dining Out For Life, Food for Thought; fftfoodbank.org
Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve Gala Concert, Petaluma Museum; petalumamuseum.com