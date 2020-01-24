Events in Sonoma County supporting good causes in 2020

FEBRUARY

Feb. 1: Sonoma County Farm Bureau Crab & Wine Fest; sonomafb.org/crab-feed

Feb. 7: Make Kids Smile Again Awards Dinner at Vintner’s Inn, PDI Surgery Center; pdisurgerycenter.org/npeevents.aspx

Feb. 9: Red Carpet Evening to benefit Alexander Valley Film Society; avfilmsociety.org

Feb. 9: Academy Night at Rialto Cinemas, Food For Thought; fftfoodbank.org

Feb. 15: Boys & Girls Crab Feed, Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma Marin; bgcsonoma-marin.org/events

Feb. 22: Desserts, Purses and Cocktails, supports the Volunteer Center of Sonoma County; volunteernow.org

MARCH

March 7: Big Night Out, Sonoma Academy, sonomaacademy.org/give/big-night-out-2020

March 14: Who’s Got The Chop’s Lip Sync Battle, to benefit Chops Teen Center; chopsteenclub.com

March 21: Restring Fundraiser, Humane Society of Sonoma County; humansocietysoco.org

March 28: Wine Country Carnival, United Cerebral Palsy of the North Bay; ucpnb.org/local-events/wine-country-carnival

March 28: Night at the Museum, Petaluma Museum; petalumamuseum.com

TBA: Quaker Tea, benefits Friends House; friendshouse.org

APRIL

April 4: The Art of Dessert, Luther Burbank Center for the Arts education programs; lutherburbankcenter.org/support-us/other-ways-to-give/art-of-dessert

April 4: SAY Soiree, Social Advocates for Youth; saysc.org/soiree

April 18: Evening with the All-Stars Gala, Hanna Boys Center; hannacenter.org

April 18: Healdsburg/Geyserville Dinner & Auction, Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma County; bgcsonoma-marin.org/events

April 24: Wine, Women and Cheese at Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa, YWCA Sonoma County; ywcasc.org

April 25: Dancing with the Stars and Stripes, Sonoma Country Day School Jackson Theater; dancingwiththestarsandstripes.org

April 25: Tuxedos n Tennis Shoes, Community Child Care Council of Sonoma County; sonoma4cs.org

April 26: Bocce Ball-A-Palooza, to benefit Mentor Me; WeAreMentorMe.org

April 25: Empty Bowls Dinner and Auction, Redwood Empire Food Bank; refb.org, 707-523-7900

April 25: 10,000 Degrees of Opportunity gala, benefits scholarship funds; 10000degrees.org/event/one-amazing-night-2019

MAY

May 1: Tailwags & Handbags, Pets Lifeline, petslifeline.org/events

May 2: Human Race, benefits many nonprofits; humanracenow.org, volunteernow.org

May 2: Kentucky Derby After Party benefiting Meals on Wheels, Council on Aging; councilonaging.com

May 3: Fungi Fest, benefiting Ceres Community Project; ceresproject.org

May 8: Go Red for Women, American Heart Association; northbaygoredluncheon.heart.org

May 14: 14th annual Youth Upstander Luncheon, Community Matters; communitymatters.org

May 23: CASA Goes Caribbean, to benefit Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children; sonomacasa.org

May 29-June 13: Sonoma Wine Country Games, Council on Aging; winecountrygames.com

JUNE

June 2: Schulz Celebrity Golf Tournament, benefitting Sonoma County Children’s Charities; theschulz.org

June 5: Annual Golf Tournament, Sonoma County Farm Bureau ag programs; sonomafb.org

June 6: Beerfest: The Good One, Face to Face; beerfestthegoodone.com

June 8: Nordby Invitational Golf Tournament, to benefit the Salvation Army; salvationarmysantarosa.org and nordbygolf.com

June 13: Dinner Under the Stars, Becoming Independent; becomingindependent.org

JULY

July 16: Love of the Land, Sonoma County Farm Bureau; sonomafb.org/love-of-the-land

July 16-22: Gay Wine Week, benefiting Face to Face and Sonoma County HIV/AIDS Network; outinthevineyard.com/gay-wine-weekend

AUGUST

Aug. 7: Wags, Whiskers & Wine, Humane Society of Sonoma County; humansocietysoco.org

Aug. 15: PAWS for a Cause, Pets Lifeline, petslifeline.org/event-paws

Aug. 21: Hansel Golf Challenge, Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma County; bgccsc.org/events

Aug. 29: Red and White Ball, Sonoma Valley Education Foundation; svgreatschools.org

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 12: Harvest of the Heart, Ceres Community Project; ceresproject.org

Sept. 17-19: Sonoma County Wine Auction, Sonoma County Vintners; sonomacountywineauction.com

Sept. 19: Art for Life, Face to Face; f2f.org

Sept 23-27: Alexander Valley Film Festival in Cloverdale, Geyserville and Healdsburg, to benefit Alexander Valley Film Society; avfilmsociety.org

TBA: Give Back to the Future, Chop’s Teen Center; chopsteenclub.org

TBA: Pinnacle Capital Mortgage Invitational Golf Tournament, Greenacre Homes and School; greenacrehomes.org

OCTOBER

Oct. 1: North Bay Heart Walk, American Heart Association; northbayheartwalk.org

Oct. 2: Catwalk for a Cure, North Bay Women’s Health Center; sutterpacific.org/catwalk

Oct. 18: Healdsburg Crush, Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma County; bgcsonoma-marin.org/events

Oct. 18: CPAC Announcement Party and Chamber Mixer, Cloverdale Performing Arts Center; cloverdaleperformingart.com

Oct. 24: Mad Hatter Ball, to benefit Mentor Me; WeAreMentorMe.org

NOVEMBER

Nov. 21: Holiday Faire, benefits Friends House; friendshouse.org

TBA: Casino Nights, Cloverdale Arts Alliance; cloverdaleartsalliance.org

DECEMBER

Dec. 3: Dining Out For Life, Food for Thought; fftfoodbank.org

Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve Gala Concert, Petaluma Museum; petalumamuseum.com