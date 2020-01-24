West County Community Services acts as a lifesaver when crisis strikes

Last year’s flooding devastated communities along the Russian River, but with the help of local nonprofit West County Community Services, thousands of residents have found their way back into homes or received critical services to help them retain their livelihoods.

The Guerneville-based service provider has long supported the community, focusing on a broad slate of needs including housing and homelessness, seniors, employment services, counseling and behavioral health programs. During the disaster, the agency stepped in to provide counseling and financial assistance with cleanup, repairs, hotel stays, lost wages and rents, said Dannielle Danforth, director of housing and homeless services.

“A lot of people today are in housing and able to keep their jobs because of the help of the community that was funneled through us,” Danforth said of the nearly 500 people who were reached with financial housing-related assistance after the Russian River’s waters crested at the highest level in nearly a quarter century, damaging or destroying thousands of homes and businesses and impacting some of the nonprofit’s facilities.

In the remote swath of the county, residents and public officials have touted West County Community Services as a lifeline during disasters and daily challenges.

“The lower Russian River is both the oldest and the poorest section of our county, according to census data,” executive director Tim Miller said. “We don’t have many county services out here … we play the human services provider role in west county to a certain degree.”

Among those helped after the February 2019 flood was Nicole Carevich, who said she was heartbroken when she saw the floodwater had badly damaged her home on Canyon 7 Road, destroying thousands of dollars’ worth of belongings and temporarily uprooting her life.

She was offered a dismal view of the flooding in her cabin through a skylight after paddling across the unrelenting waters in a canoe to check on the home she’d evacuated days earlier. The house she shared with her 8-year-old daughter had filled with about 12 feet of putrid water, which foiled her attempts to salvage belongings by moving them to her loft, the 39-year-old said.

“When I looked in, I just felt lost,” she said.

She had packed only a few things before fleeing with her daughter and she said she lost an estimated $5,000 in household items and missed weeks of work at a Forestville curio shop, further depleting her income.

Her home was uninhabitable and she was forced to sleep on a couch with her young daughter, she said. Her father, James Carevich, 68, lost his home in the floods and bounced between hotels, Airbnbs and a friend’s home after spending several nights in his Ford F-150 at the height of the flooding, he said.

“I didn’t know if I was going to get back into the house or if I’d have to completely start over,” Nicole Carevich said. “I didn’t know if I was going to have to try to find another place to live with all the other people trying to find places to live. So many people were out of their houses. I was scrambling. My dad’s house was completely gone and we both felt like we were homeless.”

After the disaster, Carevich and her father both connected with West County Community Services, which has served the community for more than four decades. They were among the many disaster victims helped by the nonprofit’s services, including its Rapid Re-Housing and temporary housing assistance program.