Subscribe

West County Community Services acts as a lifesaver when crisis strikes

HANNAH BEAUSANG
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 24, 2020, 1:47PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Sonoma Gives

Read more stories about locals giving back to their communities here.

Last year’s flooding devastated communities along the Russian River, but with the help of local nonprofit West County Community Services, thousands of residents have found their way back into homes or received critical services to help them retain their livelihoods.

The Guerneville-based service provider has long supported the community, focusing on a broad slate of needs including housing and homelessness, seniors, employment services, counseling and behavioral health programs. During the disaster, the agency stepped in to provide counseling and financial assistance with cleanup, repairs, hotel stays, lost wages and rents, said Dannielle Danforth, director of housing and homeless services.

“A lot of people today are in housing and able to keep their jobs because of the help of the community that was funneled through us,” Danforth said of the nearly 500 people who were reached with financial housing-related assistance after the Russian River’s waters crested at the highest level in nearly a quarter century, damaging or destroying thousands of homes and businesses and impacting some of the nonprofit’s facilities.

In the remote swath of the county, residents and public officials have touted West County Community Services as a lifeline during disasters and daily challenges.

“The lower Russian River is both the oldest and the poorest section of our county, according to census data,” executive director Tim Miller said. “We don’t have many county services out here … we play the human services provider role in west county to a certain degree.”

Among those helped after the February 2019 flood was Nicole Carevich, who said she was heartbroken when she saw the floodwater had badly damaged her home on Canyon 7 Road, destroying thousands of dollars’ worth of belongings and temporarily uprooting her life.

She was offered a dismal view of the flooding in her cabin through a skylight after paddling across the unrelenting waters in a canoe to check on the home she’d evacuated days earlier. The house she shared with her 8-year-old daughter had filled with about 12 feet of putrid water, which foiled her attempts to salvage belongings by moving them to her loft, the 39-year-old said.

“When I looked in, I just felt lost,” she said.

She had packed only a few things before fleeing with her daughter and she said she lost an estimated $5,000 in household items and missed weeks of work at a Forestville curio shop, further depleting her income.

Her home was uninhabitable and she was forced to sleep on a couch with her young daughter, she said. Her father, James Carevich, 68, lost his home in the floods and bounced between hotels, Airbnbs and a friend’s home after spending several nights in his Ford F-150 at the height of the flooding, he said.

“I didn’t know if I was going to get back into the house or if I’d have to completely start over,” Nicole Carevich said. “I didn’t know if I was going to have to try to find another place to live with all the other people trying to find places to live. So many people were out of their houses. I was scrambling. My dad’s house was completely gone and we both felt like we were homeless.”

After the disaster, Carevich and her father both connected with West County Community Services, which has served the community for more than four decades. They were among the many disaster victims helped by the nonprofit’s services, including its Rapid Re-Housing and temporary housing assistance program.

Sonoma Gives

Read more stories about locals giving back to their communities here.

Through the temporary housing assistance program, Nicole Carevich said she received about $2,000 in hotel vouchers, allowing her and her daughter a respite from their cramped housing situation. She also received $3,500 in financial assistance, she said, which allowed her room to breathe without having to worry about how to make ends meet.

She and her family members spent months after the flooding rehabbing her home, she said. She was able to afford the first few months of rent when she moved back in and replace essentials because of the nonprofit’s help, she said.

“Our area seems to be either rich or poor and there are a lot of poor people that live in our community because the rents are a little lower than rest of Sonoma County,” Nicole Carevich said. “When something like a flood like that happens, us poor people can’t get back on our feet without help. A critical and necessary part of the community is help like this.”

James Carevich, who lives on a fixed income from Social Security, said he received gift cards, a new microwave and several months of financial assistance from the rehousing program to help cover costs when he moved into his new home.

“(West County Community Services) gave me a reason to go on … they were really helpful and I’m really thankful they were there,” he said.

The rehousing program is funded through a mix of federal, state and local money, Danforth said. Since its 2017 launch, it’s helped an estimated 150 people, said Case Manager Erica Azimov. The program is intended for those who are homeless or on the brink of homelessness and who meet other eligibility criteria. It provides services including housing location, assistance with deposits and rent and ongoing support, such as help with job searches or connections with other aid, Azimov said.

Using about $400,000 in grants and donations, the agency also launched the temporary housing assistance program, which helped many people remain in their homes or settle into new dwellings, Danforth said.

Overall, the nonprofit’s core services reach about 4,000 people annually, with another estimated 4,000 people reached through the disaster crisis counseling offered through the California HOPE program, Miller said.

Among other programs, the West County Community Services offers an emergency winter shelter in Guerneville that operates from December to March, housing an average of 40 people a night, Miller said. It also manages supportive housing and provides supportive services to affordable housing projects, Danforth said.

The nonprofit also operates a senior center in Guerneville that offers activities, case management and meals for the area’s aging population. A contingent of senior peer counselors offers additional support.

It sponsors an empowerment center for adult community members with chronic mental health challenges that features support and workshops. Also offered are counseling services, an employment program for youth and adults and various programs to provide services to the area’s youth, among a variety of other initiatives.

The nonprofit’s budget was about $2.5 million last year, Miller said, with the bulk of funding from county and state grants. Since the agency provides such a wide breadth of services, it’s able to better assist the community’s needs, Danforth said.

“That’s the beauty of it — instead of being all mental health, or all anything else, we’re West County Community Services,” Danforth said. “This is what the community needs and here we are … we’ll do it all.”

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine