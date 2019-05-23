Get your game on at these Sonoma County sports bars

Get ready for summer when family and friends reconnect in Sonoma County’s seasonal glow. Discover outdoor concerts, dinner with a side of murder-mystery and more here.

Sometimes there is just no better way to relax in summer than to leave the house and find a friendly bar or pub – especially one that offers entertainment and interactive fun. From Black Light Mini Golf and Trivia Nights to Open Mic songsters or Giant Jenga, here are a few Sonoma County bars that will let you get your game on, in good company.

Jamison’s Roaring Donkey (Petaluma)

Located in Petaluma’s historic downtown, the Roaring Donkey sports one of the best bar mottos ever: “Friendly Folks, Mean Drinks.” There’s always something going on at this dog-friendly place, including Trivia Night (Tuesdays, 7:30-10 p.m.), Open Mic nights (Wednesdays, 9-11 p.m.; sign up by 8:30), and Sunday Funday DIY Bloody Mary Bar (10 a.m.-5 p.m.). You’ll also find a pool table, shuffleboard, dart boards, live music on weekends and a large selection of adventurous cocktails and local beers.

Jamison’s Roaring Donkey, 146 Kentucky St., Petaluma, 707-772-5478, roaring-donkey.com

Windsor Bowling Center

During the Monday-night Rock n’ Glow (5-10 p.m.), you can bowl for two hours for just $10 per person, shoes included (the usual per-person evening rate is $6.25 per game, plus $4 shoe rental). Overhead lights are dimmed, with lanes colorfully lit by LED lighting, and you can order from the food and bar menu while knocking down pins.

If bowling isn’t your thing, play the indoor 9-hole Black Light Mini Golf course, or head to the arcade game area.

8801 Conde Lane, Windsor, 707-837-9889, windsorbowl.com

Palooza Brewery & Gastropub (Kenwood)

At family- and dog-friendly Palooza, you’ll not only enjoy house-brewed beer, locally-sourced food, a wood-fired pizza oven and local spirits, but also Wednesday night trivia contests (7:30 p.m.) and once-monthly comedy nights. Beyond that, take your pick of billiards, darts, or Giant Jenga. 8910 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood, 707-833-4000, paloozafresh.com

Hopmonk Tavern (Sebastopol, Sonoma, Penngrove)

Looking to show off your musical skills or comedic talent to the world? Strut your stuff on open mic night at one of Hopmonk Tavern’s three Sonoma County locations: Sebastopol (music open mic on Tuesdays), Sonoma (Music, Comedy and Poetry on Wednesdays), and Penngrove (Comedy only every 2nd and 4th Wednesday).

Admission is free, so if you don’t want to perform come and enjoy those who do, along with a craft beer or something good to eat. Get all the details at hopmonk.com.

Hopmonk Taverns:

5745 Old Redwood Highway, Penngrove, 707-795-5118

691 Broadway, Sonoma, 707-935-9100

230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol 707-829-7300

Sweet Spot Pub & Grill (Santa Rosa)

It’s easy to relax in the Sweet Spot’s friendly sports bar atmosphere. Play shuffleboard, Yahtzee or a board game, or watch your favorite game on the big screen TV or seven flat screens scattered around the pub.

Add in a full bar stocked with local brews, and pub food that ranges from classic nachos or fish & chips to Caribbean-influenced pineapple jerk chicken and Belizean hot wings. What have you got? Your own sweet spot in downtown Santa Rosa. 619 4th St, Santa Rosa,, 707-528-7566, sweetspotpub.com

Buffalo Billiards (Petaluma)

Located in an historic red-brick building, Buffalo Billiards is home to 21 pool tables and welcomes players of all ages and skill levels. On Sunday, all table games are $1. Ladies play free on Tuesdays, and Saturday welcomes the 8/9 Ball Tournament with a break pot (in fact, every day of the week here has its own inviting special). You’ll also find darts, ping pong, shuffleboard, pinball and lots more — along with craft beers and ciders, good food, and an inviting atmosphere.246 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma, 707-585-8992, buffalobilliards.net

Wine or Lose Board Game Café (Petaluma)

Opening in early June, this new-concept café will have a board game library of more than 150 games, free to play for in-café customers. Some are familiar (Yahtzee, Clue) and others not so much (The Art of the Chill Board Game, Machi Koro).

Many were purchased or produced locally, but co-owners Craig and Amanda Karas have also sourced games from small Kickstarter creators. Play an old favorite or a totally new game while enjoying a glass of wine and sharing tapas-style American food. All are welcome, from serious gamers to family groups. 131 Kentucky St., Petaluma 707-773-4743, wineorlose.com

Murphy’s Irish Pub & Restaurant (Sonoma)

This classic Irish pub, located on a charming pedestrian alley that runs off Sonoma Plaza, hosts a popular Trivia Night on Wednesdays, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Grab a Harp Lager and join in, perhaps taking advantage of the Trivia Night special (a dinner selection that varies each week and a beer or soda for $15).

The restaurant doesn’t stint on pub dishes such as Irish Stew, Bangers & Mash or Shepherd’s Pie, but also offers plenty of contemporary cuisine. There’s also a full bar with local, Irish and English brews on tap, and multiple HDTVs for game-watchers. 464 1st Street E., Sonoma, 707-935-0660, sonomapub.com