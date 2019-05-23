Napa, Sonoma counties serve dinner with a dash of murder-mystery

JANET PERRY
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 23, 2019, 3:59PM

IF YOU GO

Napa Valley Wine Train Murder Mystery Dinner Theater

Train Station at 1275 McKinstry Street in Napa.

800-427-4124

Average price $230.00 per person

https://www.winetrain.com/events/murder-mystery/

Get a Clue Murder Mystery Dinner Theater

Charlie’s Restaurant at the Windsor Golf Club

1340 19th Hole Drive in Windsor

(707) 837-0019

Average price is 68.00 before tax and tip.

https://www.getaclueproductions.com/

Spacetime Travel Agency

120 S High Street in Sebastopol.

(707) 827-8221

$30.00 to $35.00 per person

https://www.spacetimetravelagency.com/

Race 60 Escape Rooms

Windsor Bowling Center

8801 Conde Lane in Windsor.

(707) 837-9889

$30.00 per person

https://www.windsorbowl.com/escape-rooms

Game the Room

5430 Commerce Blvd Suite 2G in Rohnert Park.

$24.00 per person

707-708-8965

https://gametheroom.com

In our world dominated by technology, a refreshing twist to this summer’s fun could involve something a bit more engaging and fun, for multiple generations as well. Local murder mystery dinner theaters and ‘escape rooms’ offer up fun opportunities to interact with one another as you work out puzzles or solve murder mysteries together.

“We have such a world of disconnect. Our entire show is built around human connection,” said Amber Lawson, Los Angeles Director of American Immersion Theater, about their murder mystery dinners on the Napa Wine Train. She explained, “It’s a new ‘avant garde’ kind of theater.”

Lawson said, “We arrive at the station and we’re interacting with the guests from ‘go.’ We’re mixing and mingling and we’re in character and starting to set the tone of their evening. We’ll be breaking down that boundary and creating a story about the guest.”

“Our actors positively manipulate people into letting go and relaxing and to let us create a world that they get to play in,” said Lawson. “This is something so uncommon for adults. When someone decides to add some suspenders, put on a flapper dress or maybe just a fun headband for their outfit, they’re making a decision to play.”

During a three-hour train ride with a gourmet meal, guests are divided into teams, working with a suspect from their group. “One of the actors dies, and then we solve that murder,” said Lawson.

Get a Clue Productions’ Murder Mystery Dinner Theater also engages its dinner guests in a mysterious murder. The show can be found at Charlie’s Restaurant in Windsor and they’ll announce other venues throughout the season. Dennis Parlett leads the theatrical group who have been performing murder mystery dinners across Sonoma County for 25 years.

Parlett has a technical background in theater and says, “When you walk into ‘Joe’s Speakeasy,’ you feel like you’re in the 1920s in a speakeasy.” He added, “Everyone loves getting dressed up in that 1920’s Great Gatsby thing, it’s super popular.”

Parlett said, “For our karaoke bar mystery, ‘Sing Me a Murder,’ when you walk in, it’s the most elaborate karaoke bar you have ever seen. It’s very theatrical, there’s just no stage.”

“I absolutely love that there’s no ‘fourth wall,’” said Parlett. “There’s no stage, you’re basically on the floor, performing directly to the audience.”

They love doing private shows and are for hire in any location. They also host smaller ‘Suspicious Suppers’ where guests are given characters in the show. Parlett said,“We actually kill off guests and halfway through the show, two guests find out that they’ve been lying all night and they’re actually the killer and the accomplice.”

Escape rooms are another way for groups to have fun together, interacting to solve puzzles and mysteries. The fad has been misunderstood by some, but local escape room owners say there’s nothing to fear.

“While the name “escape room” conjures feelings of horror and claustrophobia, there is nothing scary about our experience, and players are never locked in,” explained Galen Forrest of The Spacetime Travel Agency in Sebastopol. “Instead we approach it as an escape from reality, where players get to step inside the story and live out a time-travel adventure.”

Galen Forrest owns the Sebastopol escape room with his brother Aidan. “The Spacetime Travel Agency is an immersive escape room adventure for groups of 3-5 people,” he explained. “You and your team must break into a cold war inventor’s lab, fix his time machine, and go back in time to prevent a terrible catastrophe.”

Forrest added, “Our backgrounds in set design and robotics engineering gave us the skills to design and build everything in-house, resulting in an engaging, one of a kind experience.”

When asked what his escape room guests can expect, Windsor’s Race 60 Escape Rooms owner James Pattison said, “It’s kind of a mystery.” He says they don’t really give a lot of information out because they don’t want to spoil the experience for anyone.

“We provide kind of a unique experience for exercising the mind,” explained Pattison. “The puzzles are very complex, they’re not easy to solve. It’s a mind exercise. It’s a challenge, a major challenge.”

Game the Room in Rohnert Park, owned by Marty and Kim Weis, has two escape rooms with a third opening later this spring.

Marty Weis said, “Players are transported to another time and space, where everything in the room is designed to help tell a story and crack a code. They’ll be faced with a series of puzzles.”

“Experienced escapists who visit our escape rooms often comment on our immersive room decor and clean puzzle design,” said Weis. “We truly love getting to design games and meet new people every day.”

