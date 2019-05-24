Sylvan Esso, Lord Huron and Pharrell Williams: BottleRock Napa Valley 2019 boasts eclectic music lineup

Get ready for summer when family and friends reconnect in Sonoma County’s seasonal glow. Discover outdoor concerts, dinner with a side of murder-mystery and more here.

With three days’ worth of music and dozens of artists to choose from, BottleRock Napa Valley boasts one of the most eclectic lineups to date.

Though headline acts such as Neil Young, Mumford & Sons and Imagine Dragons are the biggest names on the line-up poster, a closer look reveals there are plenty of acts worth leaving the house early for this year. Below is a must-see list of ten acts to check out earlier in the day for attendees who want to make the best of their more than $300 ticket.

Here are 10 must-see musical acts to catch at BottleRock 2019:

Friday, May 24

Sylvan Esso — Blending electronic music, soft vocals and catchy pop beats you’d find at late night dance clubs, Sylvan Esso creates music worthy of the most explosive dance parties. Songs like “Hey Mami” and “Die Young” offering a minimalist approach to dance music despite heavy synth and bass drops.

Set Time: 6:30 p.m. at the Firefox Stage.

Recommended for: fans of Tune-Yards, Cults, Sleigh Bells

HalfNoise — Bringing forth the same type of catchy rhythms drummer Zac Farro is known for in Paramore, his latest musical project sees the multi-instrumentalist step out from behind the drums and in front of the microphone with psychedelic and surf-rock twist.

Set Time: 4 p.m. at the Bai Stage.

Recommended for: fans of Paramore, Foxygen, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard

Jenny Lewis — Songwriter Jenny Lewis has come a long way since her role as Hannah Nefler in the adorable 1989 film “Troop Beverly Hills.” She even spoofed her childhood stardom in the music video for “She’s Not Me.” It’s this same witty attitude that shines through in her work and has listeners bobbing their heads to whimsical lyrics with a much deeper meaning. Infused with country twangs, and oozing rock n’ roll swagger, Lewis’ latest album, “On the Line,” is a must-hear.

Set Time: 4:45 p.m. at the JaM Cellars Stage.

Recommended for: fans of Stevie Nicks, Sharon Van Etten, Nicki Bluhm

Saturday, May 25

Pharrell Williams — From pop queen Britney Spears to rap legend Snoop Dogg, Pharrell Williams has worked with all different types of artists. With a resume including groups like The Neptunes, N.E.R.D, and his work producing music for chart-toppers like Beyoncé and Ariana Grande, chances are Pharrell is bound to have at least one surprise cameo during his set.

Set Time: 8:15 at the Firefox Stage.

Recommended for: fans of Toro y Moi, Anderson .Paak, Mark Ronson

The Regrettes — With only one full-length album, The Regrettes channel the punk-rock spirit of legendary bands before them. Questioning societal ideas about femininity, gender equality and outdated traditions imposed on women, The Regrettes take down the patriarchy one song at a time. “Ladylike …” and “A Living Human Girl” offering the perfect soundtracks to dismantle it.

Set Time: 1:30 p.m. at the Firefox Stage.

Recommended for: fans of Bikini Kill, The Go-Go’s, Le Tigre

Shannon and the Clams — No one delivers a lasting craving for doo-wop on stage quite like Shannon and the Clams. While Shannon Shaw is playing with her solo project on the main stage on Friday, May 24, and the Oakland quartet perform in the area fairly often, the band is the type one never tires of seeing. Plus, the Lagunitas stage offers a more intimate setting for those used to seeing the band at local clubs.