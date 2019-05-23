Sonoma County fests, events to make the most of summer

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
May 23, 2019, 3:47PM

Summer Arts & Events

Get ready for summer when family and friends reconnect in Sonoma County’s seasonal glow. Discover outdoor concerts, dinner with a side of murder-mystery and more here.

When summer finally arrives in Wine Country with its kaleidoscope of events, both traditional and new, it’s all about the experience. This year, we set about finding ways to take that experience up a notch, with events and activities that double-down on engagement for multiple generations and assorted tastes. Amid the highly evolved offerings in Sonoma County, it wasn’t hard to find activities that fit the bill. Outdoor concert? Do it with a dancefloor under the open sky. Dinner and drinks? Play a game or solve a mystery when you go. Wine tasting? Sit in a gondola, ride a horse or take a hike while you’re there. Hike in the redwoods? See a concert in an ancient grove and watch the deer stare in wonder. So settle in, make some plans, and get ready for the months ahead when family and friends reconnect in Sonoma County’s seasonal glow.

